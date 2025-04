Quite a number of people have talked of feeling despair at Reiner’s sentence - 3 years, 9 months. It’s an utterly unjust sentence - while at the same time, the person who put the money from the sale of Reiner’s house into his own bank account has not been charged with anything.

I don’t despair.

I see that I am in it for the long haul. A short term victory is wonderful. The sentencing of Reiner did bring me to grief - to tears - for him. It did not being me anywhere near despair. As he has often said, they will not break him. His sentencing also did not break me.

I not only have hope, I have conviction - that it matters to go on, that there is so much we can achieve.

Despair - it does not help us, nourish us. It feeds "them." "They" are not beings I have any desire to feed.

Important, though, to acknowledge it, if we feel despair. No use masking or denying the feeling.

Important also to ask: how might we respond differently?

What can pull us out of despair, or stop us from falling into that pit?

I so much appreciate the feeling of connection, community, with like-minded people. I am for connection and community.

So I am setting up a community group - the Full Flourishing Community.

If you feel this group might also give you more strength and strategies, more connection and conviction that we will make it, SEND AN EMAIL TO ELSA@FULLFLOURISHING.COM .

I know some people feel we’re almost out of the dark times.

I have been involved since 2006. The times are much darker now than in 2006. In 2006, I would not have believed something like the lockdowns and the death-dealing injections could happen. I would not have believed injustices like Reiner’s sentence were possible in the West, and the many other injustices, like the charges and convictions also of so many other people on the side of truth and justice.

But I am in it for the long haul.

Are we almost past the dank times?

My sense is that it is quite possible that there’s worse ahead.

My thing: I will not do this alone. I have no intention of doing that.

I’m drawing on a lifetime of teaching and reaching and group leading, and will set up a group - 4 people, 8 people, 20. Who knows.

I will end with a song - a song not just of hope, but of conviction.

I remember the long ago singing of We Shall Overcome - a song from the civil rights movement.

And here is Marin Luther King Jr speaking: We Shall Overcome:

I will be sending out more on Reiner’s conviction. But for me, this comes first: the deep conviction of the power of our connecting.

___________________

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

___________________

NO FURTHER TRIAL DATES:

___________________

PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)

37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024

38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024

Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill

39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill

CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:

Cancelled allegedly due to the illness of a Chamber member

Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, January 6, 2025, 09:15 am

Thursday, January 9, 2025, 09:15 am

Friday, January 17, 2025, 09:15 am

FURTHER COURT DATES:

42nd day, Monday, Feb 17, 2025

43rd day, Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025

44th day, Friday, Feb 21, 2025

45th day, Wednesday, 26, 2025

46th day, Monday, March 10, 2025

47th day, Tuesday, March 18, 2025

48th day, Tuesday, April 1, 2025

49th day, Thursday, April 3. 2025, 2pm

April 14th 2025, 09:15am - last minute cancellation

50th day, Tuesday, April 15th 2025, 09:15am

51st day, Thursday, April 17th 2025, 09:15am

52nd day, Wednesday, April 23rd 2025, 09:15am

53rd day, Thursday, April 24th 2025, 09:15am - SENTENCE GIVEN.

____________________________________

Posted April 25, 2025