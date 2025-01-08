I respect, like and admire Reiner. The amazing Corona Committee. The even more amazing (to me, anyway) Grand Jury. Then, the brilliant continuation of his wide-ranging interviewing with ICIC. And more recently, his holding up, determined never to be broken, despite increasingly punitive prison conditions - shackles, solitary confinement, etc.

I’ve been posting updates on Reiner since his arrest in early October 2023. 15 months now. I had no intention of doing something like that. First, I had no idea he’d be imprisoned for so long. There’s a lot I’ve learned about the deep corruption of the German judicial system.

It’s been my choice to do these updates.

I’ve started the way I’ve started to make clear how I feel about Reiner and what I think of him.

That does not mean I agree with everything he says. It also does not mean that I believe in being silent about disagreements.

And with that, I come to something Reiner and I see very differently. I noticed one aspect of this difference even before his arrest. I believe it was some comment on Islam he made. I wrote to him. I believe I suggested he read the Quran. I did not hear back from him on this, though he answered other comments.

Note: in Tommy Robinson’s first imprisonment - Tommy Robinson, famous for his work against the UK Islamic “grooming” gangs - he was given access to only one book, the Quran. (No one was trying to educate him. Tommy was in a prison with many Muslim inmates.) The Quran was an eye-opener for him. He’d experienced most Muslims not integrating in his community, and he’d seen the overwhelmingly Muslim “grooming” gangs of indigenous British girls. The Quran gave him the key to understand what was happening.

Back to Reiner. Everything went smoothly with my posts on his imprisonment until, in one of his personal updates, he mentioned Gaza, and referred to what he called the genocide in Gaza - without mentioning, for instance, the horrors of October 7 or Hamas’ holding on to the hostages. Reiner’s numbers regarding deaths were also inflated as he used either mainstream or Turkish sources. He considered he was seeing all sides as he had not only mainstream sources but Turkish TV. He showed no awareness that the latter was a highly pro-Islamic source.

I could not let Reiner’s statements go without mentioning, at the end of his message, what troubled me. I also wrote to him about this. I remember receiving hostile comments from some subscribers, such as that I had no right to make that kind of comment. I believe one person told me to shut up.

As for me, responding to Reiner’s statements was essential. Silence was not an option. It would seem I was agreeing, rather than deeply disagreeing, if I remained silent.

Reiner made similar comments another time, and then again very recently, in his personal message from January 3, 2025.

This time I had just taken on Candace Owens’ presentation of the attack on the USS Liberty (June 8, 1967). I did a lot of exploring into that attack, as it’s something I was completely unaware of. There have been masses of comments.

Disagreement and expressing disagreement

How would I ideally like to deal with the situation? I’d like to talk with Reiner, the two of us together. I’d like to explore, discuss. My sense is that there is something going on inside him, that is blocking him from taking in some information - just as he did not take it in when it was strongly suggested that it would be much better not to have Viviane Fischer in the Corona Committee.

Then, I’d like him to listen to various fact-centered people with views different from his.

I’d also like to listen to more of what he has to say.

One thing that comes to mind is the massive shaming and blaming of Germans after both the first and the second World War, and the Western media/education division of the world into the good (the Allies) and the evil (the Axis), while reality was far from that simple.

But meeting and discussing isn’t possible at present.

And I recognize that, even if it were, we might continue to disagree.

For now, I’ll begin with an email to Reiner from a subscriber who is doing her best to reach him. Then I’ll go on to something very different - comments I’ve gotten regarding what I’ve written about the USS Liberty.

Email from Elena Feder, Phd (published with permission, including to use her name).

Jan 6, 2025 Hi Elsa, I have been an admirer of Reiner’s courage throughout the Corona trials and horrified at his kidnapping and the trials and tribulations he has had to endure since. This is why I was deeply saddened to read Reiner’s outlandish accusations of a genocide in Gaza once again. Either this is the consequence of limited access to information and exposure behind bars only to “information” pumped by the islamo-leftist alliance controlling the narrative, or, it is due to a scarier possibility: that generalizing and attributing all the evils of our struggling world to the usual scapegoat, that is the Jews, is deeply embedded in his DNA. I would have hoped that, as an educated German, he would know better where to cast his alliances. Either way, Reiner’s obsessive and misguided attribution of genocide onto a people who are fighting for their survival on 7 fronts, no less, forced to engage in a war that started with the invasion of their national borders by 6000 blood thirsty Gazans who went on to perform an orgy of horrors, murdering over 1200 defenceless people dancing for world peace and in their homes—young and old men, women, children and babies—then taking another 250 as hostages, to also rape and subject to unimaginable torture, with the remaining few still languishing if not already dead in the extensive network of tunnels where those Gazans Reiner feels so passionately about, are not even allowed to enter to save their lives. The Gazan people are indeed suffering, but their enemy is not Israel. It is Hamas, the same Hamas who the majority elected in a landslide shortly after Israel left Gaza entirely, a land over which they have had full autonomy and control for decades, not to mention nearly unlimited funding from the international community to boot. Instead of building a future for their children, Gazans indoctrinated them into martyrdom for a cause: the eradication of the Jewish nation state “from the river to the sea”, which did not even exist when Gaza was under Egyptian control. To claim that there is a genocide in Gaza is pure projection of their own aims. Nothing can be further from the truth. There is so much more that can be said. Instead, I suggest Reiner familiarize with the work of his colleague Natasha Hausdorff or with Mosab Hassan Yousef, Melanie Philips, Douglas Murray, Yoseph Addad and many others who have successfully broken through the fog of war and refuse to blame the victim for not going along and taking it any longer. Please share this letter with Reiner. Thank you Elena Feder, PhD

This email has been forwarded to Reiner.

I appreciate Elena’s letter - short and to the point. I also appreciate the tone, and her starting with her appreciation of Reiner.

I don’t, by the way, appreciate the reference to German DNA, just as I don’t accept references to Jewish DNA (references which are part of the narrative about the Khazarian non-Jews). I do belleve there is a lot in history, both German and non-German, that could be playing a part in Reiner’s response.

I particularly notice:

- Elena expresses her appreciation as well as what troubles her;

- she wants to be heard;

- she does her best to reach Reiner, including by giving him the names of people whose work she believes he should look at.

I have a second email from Elena for Reiner. I will leave it for another time.

Here I just want to note that, when I have a difference with Reiner, and when Elena has a difference with Reiner, we both care to express it clearly and strongly, also acknowledging our appreciation of him.

In contrast, here is a comment I received from someone who did not like what I wrote regarding the attack on the USS Liberty. I’m also including the subsequent exchange. The person shows no sign of wanting me to hear whatever information he might have. The goal is only denigration. This is in accord with the Rules for Radicals (skip facts, strike at the personal.)

Anthony James Hall: Elsa … You have no idea of how ridiculous you have made yourself look. Lyndon Johnson, who helped facilitate the murder of JFK, was wanting to make it look like Egypt sunk the USS Liberty so the US could join in the Israeli assault on Egypt. You might want to stop posting so much and get yourself away from Prager U and all your Zionist spin doctors to do some independent research of your own. Your knee jerk reaction to want to defend Israel at every turn is not serving you well. Pam Barker: Hall's a scholar and researcher. He's solid. Sunface Jack: That's your opinion to which you are entitled of course. Like you, I too have an opinion which disagrees with yours. Elsa: We're entitled to our own opinions. We're not entitled to our own facts. The comment from Hall is not about opinions. He makes fact-claims. For instance, "You have no idea of how ridiculous you have made yourself look." That is a fact-claim for which he gives no backing. Then: "Lyndon Johnson ... was wanting to make it look like Egypt sunk the USS Liberty so the US could join in the Israeli assault on Egypt." That's another fact-claim for which he gives ZERO backing. The war was basically over, in case someone wants to check facts. He also mentions "Zionist spin doctors" - doing his best, it seems, to denigrate people he disagrees with, by using the term, Zionist. I have found Prager U very fact-based. Another unfounded fact-claim: he mentions my "knee jerk reaction." In fact, what has happened, over a number of posts, is lots of research and listening to the many people who have commented. I suppose one could say, about him: "You have no idea of how ridiculous you have made yourself look." Is this an unfounded opinion? One can refer back to what he says. ScottMcFly: It is very clear to me Prof. Hall's (Globalization Studies) comments are 'opinions' are based on facts. You should know better Elsa ! Elsa: PLEASE REREAD. HE MAKES MASSES OF FACT-CLAIMS NOT BASED ON FACTS. AS I JUST SAID, PLEASE REREAD: For instance, "You have no idea of how ridiculous you have made yourself look." That is a fact-claim for which he gives no backing. Then: "Lyndon Johnson ... was wanting to make it look like Egypt sunk the USS Liberty so the US could join in the Israeli assault on Egypt." That's another fact-claim for which he gives ZERO backing. The war was basically over, in case someone wants to check facts. He also mentions "Zionist spin doctors" - doing his best, it seems, to denigrate people he disagrees with, by using the term, Zionist. I have found Prager U very fact-based. Another unfounded fact-claim: he mentions my "knee jerk reaction." In fact, what has happened, over a number of posts, is lots of research and listening to the many people who have commented. I suppose one could say, about him: "You have no idea of how ridiculous you have made yourself look." Is this an unfounded opinion? One can refer back to what he says.

After that, there was silence. Is Hall a troll? Are Hall, Barker and ScottMcFly all trolls? Possibly.

I’m going to end with someone utterly different from the possible trolls and from Elena Feder, who wrote the caring and thoughtful letter to Reiner. Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot. She also aims to reach and to give, in her case a cascade of facts and more facts that enrich the exploration. I very much appreciate all she GIVES. Whether she agrees or disagrees, she GIVES.

I’d say that is a key difference between, on the one side, Elena, Daisy and myself, and on the other, the denigrators. When we have a difference, as with Reiner, the desire is to give and to reach, in this case to give him valuable insights and information, to reach him. I would also like to listen, to talk back and forth.

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

FURTHER TRIAL DATES - NOW ALSO CANCELLED:

Monday, January 6, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025

PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)

37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024

38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024

Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill

39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill

CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:

Cancelled due to the illness of a Chamber member

Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am

