MARK YOUR CALENDAR. TODAY, NOON-2 PM EASTERN. GETTING THE WORD OUT ABOUT REINER AND ED WACKERMAN. INTERVIEW ON THE MISSING LINK WITH JESSE HAL
How can we get more people aware of what is happening with both Reiner and Ed Wackerman? Also, how do we get people to take more action? One route: INTERVIEWS to get the word out. Today, tomorrow and Wednesday, three interviews.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR. AND SET YOUR ALARM SO YOU DON’T MISS THE INTERVIEW.
TODAY, NOON-2 PM EASTERN
9-11 PACIFIC
5-7 UN
THE MISSING LINK WITH JESSE HAL
https://rumble.com/v5npphz-int-921-with-dr-elsa-schieder-about-tortured-political-prisoners.html
https://www.facebook.com/share/19ZMHriWpM/
https://twitter.com/TheMissingLinkJ
Yes, there will be a replay. This is especially great so you can forward to anyone who is not aware.
I remember hearing: BE THERE, OR BE SQUARE! I don’t care about being square or any other shape. I care about BE THERE, GET THE WORD OUT, AND SHARE THE MESSAGE.
__________________
Links to interviews re Reiner Fuellmich:
Interview with Dr Fuellmich, June 2023: https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich.html
Interview with Dr Fuellmich, Sept 2023: https://truthsummit.info/reiner-fuellmich-update.html
Interviewed by Dr Sansone, October 2024: josephsansone.substack.com/p/elsa-shieder-on-mind-matters-and
Links to Ed Wackerman:
ANOTHER WORD FOR BULLY: SADIST. THE CASE OF ED WACKERMAN, INNOCENT.
truthsummit.substack.com/p/another-word-for-bully-sadist-ed-wackerman-case
NOTE: BAIL HEARING for ED WACKERMAN: NOVEMBER 19, MARIPOSA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA.
The judge at his preliminary hearing on October 19 (after 17 months in prison without any possibility of bail), informed Ed that up to 125 people could come and testify why he should not be given bail.
NOTE: FOR REINER, ON NOVEMBER 7, THE JUDGE INTERRUPTED THE HEARING UNTIL THE NEXT SCHEDULED DATE, NOVEMBER 14, SEEMINGLY BECAUSE HE DID NOT APPRECIATE A COMMENT FROM ONE OF REINER’S LAWYERS.
Drawing of Reiner forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.
_________________________________
Below you will find:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,
- previous and scheduled court dates.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
___________________
FURTHER SCHEDULED COURT DATES
___________________
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)
32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
33rd day, Friday Oct 18 (half day)
34th day, Friday, Oct 25 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)
35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29 (interrupted by judge)
36th day, Friday, Nov 1 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)
37th day, Thursday, Nov 7
_________________________________
Posted Nov 11, 2024
