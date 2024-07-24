Look at these recent cases of German “justice”:

DR WALTER WEBER, EXEMPLARY 80-YEAR-OLD DOCTOR, THREATENED WITH RUIN. PATIENTS ALSO HAULED INTO COURT

ANOTHER GOOD DOCTOR SENTENCED. DR. BIANCA WITZSCHEL

SENTENCED TO 90 TIMES THE DAILY RATE FOR HAVING A HEALTH CERTIFICATE DECLARED ILLEGAL - THOUGH WEARING A MASK BROUGHT ON DIZZINESS, COLLAPSE AND VOMITING

BANNING OF MEDIA OUTLET CRITICAL OF GOVERNMENT

4 BROTHERS FROM SYRIA RELEASED AFTER NEAR-FATAL STABBING OF 67-YEAR-OLD MUSIC TEACHER

BUT REINER HAS NOT BEEN CHARGED WITH DOING AND DISSEMINATING INTERVIEWS, AND/OR BEING CENTRAL IN THE CORONA COMMITTEE AND THE GRAND JURY.

NOT AT ALL.

HE HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH COMMITTING AN UNRELATED MISDEMEANOUR.

VERY INTERESTING.

And, according to the dossier that came into the hands of Christof Miseré, the German state put 3 years of effort into creating the entrapment scenario and putting it into action - without very much professionalism, according to what I have read, for example in the “kidnapping” from Mexico, not even translating some of the documents into Spanish.

This is very different from, for example, doctors whose actions were visible and who were charged with actions they took - actions on behalf of the wellbeing of patients, according to all the findings, but against the dictates of the German state.

As I said, very interesting.

It seems likely that the German authorities could not find anything Reiner did that was against their laws.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

_________________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

FURTHER TRIAL DATES for REINER FUELLMICH:

Thursday, July 25, 2024

Wednesday July 31, 2024

Tuesday August 6, 2024

Wednesday August 14, 2024

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

--------------------------------------------------------------

8 trial days so far on a Friday = half a trial day (until noon)



Posted July 24, 2024