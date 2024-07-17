A big thank you to friends who send me news about more “justice” in Germany.

I am just posting the opening of the article. It is enough to let you know very rotten stuff in happening in Germany :

June 19, 2024 Disgraceful verdict against Dr. Bianca Witzschel! Dr. Witzschel sentenced to 2 years and 8 months in prison! Report from the courtroom: Preprint from KETZERBRIEFE 246 On 17.06.2024, after a seven-month monster show trial and 27 days of hearings, the Dresden Regional Court handed down the outrageous verdict against the doctor Dr. Bianca Witzschel: 2 years and 8 months in prison, plus a 3-year professional ban and confiscation of her assets amounting to 47,000 euros! As a reminder: Until this verdict, Dr. Witzschel had been in custody for 16 months since February 2023 (!) and was then dragged to court every week like a violent criminal in handcuffs in the high-security wing specially built for “terrorist trials” on the outskirts of Dresden, without having harmed a single person or defrauded or even cheated anyone. Her only “crime” was that, as a doctor during the Corona terror, she had issued several patients with certificates stating that, for health reasons, they were to be exempted from wearing the miserable suffocating muzzles (“masks” - the uselessness of which is now even officially admitted again), that some could not be vaccinated or that the forced tests ordered almost daily at the time could be carried out by means of saliva samples instead of painful poking around in the throat and nose … Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

That is the beginning of the first, more recent article:

https://www.bund-gegen-anpassung.com/de/artikel/schaendliches-urteil-gegen-dr-bianca-witzschel/309/artikeltyp/solidaritaetserklaerung/16

https://www.bund-gegen-anpassung.com/de/artikel/freiheit-fuer-dr-bianca-witzschel/299/artikeltyp/solidaritaetserklaerung/16

What strikes me most is that I have never heard of this person. She is a “little person.” She was just being a good doctor. No dossier on her - no kidnapping - no need for any of that - just “justice.”



Posted July 17, 2024