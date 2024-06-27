The core of the story. In Germany, there is the threat and reality of financial ruin and also prison for doctors and patients who do not conform.

A previous story was about 8 of 9 gang rapists not getting any time in prison, but the woman who sent a less than flattering message to one of the gang rapists getting time in prison.

Today, German “justice” for doctors and patients.

I will start with: Who is doing this? Who is carrying this out? Here she is, the public prosecutor, Caroline Schimpeler, whom you can find on LinkedIn. (Note: One can message people on LinkedIn.)

By the way, I believe it is time to hold to account the people carrying out the prosecution of people like Dr Weber.

So I have put the photo of Caroline Schimpeler at the start of this article. You will find photos of the doctor and one of his patients at the end.

Now, about the case. This morning I got an email from a friend:

In Germany so many doctors are persecuted, accused, convicted in court because they have helped sick people with health problems - it is unbelievable! The 80-year-old physician Dr. Walter Weber is an example of how an upright, until March 2020 highly respected, doctor, who has never been accused of even a single avoidable medical error, is to be ruined! .

Why report this? Because I am learning more about the utter insanity of some German laws and parts of the German legal system - the same legal system that is targetting Reiner, among other things stopping witnesses from testifying on Reiner’s behalf and refusing to allow the questioning for the main person who has committed financial wrong-doing to Reiner (having the money from the sale of Reiner’s house not put into Reiner’s account but into his own).

Back to: Dr Walter Weber. Here is one account:

Corona: Hamburg doctor on trial for false certificates Status: 06.05.2024 14:12 h Even years after the pandemic, the topic of corona is still polarizing. Since Monday, an 80-year-old doctor has been on trial at Hamburg District Court for allegedly issuing false mask exemptions at the time. Well over 100 supporters of the coronavirus denier attended the start of the trial. The queue at the court entrance was so long that many spectators did not even make it into the building before the trial began. However, the seats in the courtroom were already full anyway. Issuing false certificates The defendant is an internist from City Nord. During the coronavirus pandemic, he was an icon of so-called lateral thinkers. The 80-year-old spoke at demonstrations and played down the virus. He is also said to have issued mask exemptions to patients in his private practice without having examined them. No statement from the accused According to the indictment, the doctor simply wrote a diagnosis such as asthma or panic attacks on the certificate. Sometimes, according to the indictment, the certificate was also blank. During the trial, however, the 80-year-old said nothing about the accusations. Outside the courthouse, he then said that he had nothing to reproach himself for and was cheered on by his supporters. This topic in the program: NDR 90,3 | NDR 90,3 Aktuell | 06.05.2024 | 13:00

Now, the account of one of his patients, Ruth Gadé:

I have to write it down to believe it. It is absurd. Kafka could not have done something better. I’m someone with asthma who was so stressed I had to give up work. I’m an asthmatic with a permanent cough due to 3G stress, forced to give up my courier business. I was on sick leave Dec 21 - end of April 2023 (= end of mask obligation HH) due to chronic inflammatory respiratory disease (medically certified). Now the government finance department claims I have a debt for 371 months. And on top of that the state has brought me to court because my mask examption was issued by a doctor not on the permitted list, as he had a different opinion. So there are criminal proceedings for incitement to issue a mask certificate. If convicted I am threatened with imprisonment as a substitute if I do not pay the fine. Now there are proceedings against Dr Webber, and soon against a further doctor. As if financially ruining them were not enough, now they are dragging their patients into court. Everyone convicted is required to testify against the doctor. I believe the only thing that helps is the lawyers who care is publicity, and therefor I am organizing a demonstration in August regarding this. And I am ready to go into the public with my own name, because these stories need a clear name, when I was at the absurd proceedings, because so many people will not bellieve. Does Par. 344 Persecution of the innocent apply here? The translation is a combination of my translation from the video and deepl for the written text, DeepL.com (free version).

Finally, a second mainstream report about Dr Weber:

Lateral thinker doctor on trial in Hamburg Doctor and co-founder of a lateral thinking initiative allegedly issued false mask certificates Joachim F. Tornau, Hamburg

07.05.2024, 3:33 pm • Reading time: 3 min.

His fans came in their dozens. As Walter Weber leaves the courthouse, he is greeted with rapturous applause, jeering and shouts of "Walter, Walter". If you didn't already know, you can now experience it live: The doctor from the elegant Hamburg district of Winterhude is a star of the corona denial scene.

Since Monday, the co-founder of the lateral thinking initiative Doctors for Enlightenment has had to answer to the district court of the Hanseatic city for allegedly issuing masses of false certificates exempting people from the obligation to wear masks. The 80-year-old is said to have certified that people could not wear a face mask without any examination.

According to the indictment, he sometimes justified this with "panic attacks" or "symptoms of CO2 poisoning" - although as an internist and oncologist, he probably lacked the necessary specialist medical expertise to make such a diagnosis. However, in most of the 57 cases listed by public prosecutor Caroline Schimpeler at the start of the trial, he allegedly did not even bother to enter any findings or a specific diagnosis on the certificate.

Weber was a popular speaker at coronavirus demonstrations and eagerly spread conspiracy stories about vaccination and the pandemic. On the Doctors for Education website, for which he was responsible, new posts continue to deny that there has ever been a coronavirus pandemic. The fact that a simple phone call was enough for him to supposedly be exempt from the mask requirement was known far beyond Hamburg: According to the public prosecutor's office, his customers came from all over Germany.

In the courtroom, the doctor remained silent about the accusations. Imprint Published by:

nd.Genossenschaft eG Franz-Mehring-Platz 1, 10243 Berlin

I will end with photos and more info for Dr Walter Weber and Ruth Gadé, one of his patients.

