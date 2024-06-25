The core of the story. No jail time for 8 of 9 gang rapists for the gang rape of a 15-year-old girl. But jail for the woman who made a couple of less than positive comments to one of the rapists. The rape victim, not surprisIngly, now suffers from PTSD. As for the rapists, one allegedly almost fell asleep in court.

Also not surprising - to me or to many others who have been following rape cases involving rapists from non-Western cultures in the West - the rapists are ”Muslim migrant men” (see below).

I will give a fuller report of the case a little later, but first . . .

Why report this? Because I am learning more about the utter insanity of some German laws and parts of the German legal system.

Here is another insanity. The criminalization of anything that could be seen as anti-Semitic. So while pro-Palestinian protests which are BLATANTLY anti-Semitic are rampant in much of the rest of the West, there are crackdowns against pro-Palestinian protests in Germany.

This is of special importance as I took issue with Reiner’s pro-Palestinian views, even wondering if there could be covert anti-Semitism involved.

I take back that my comment. As has been written to me, any hint of any anti-Semitism, no matter how unconscious, can be designated, in Germany, as criminal.

Considering the German situation, what I now see is Reiner’s courage in daring to express pro-Palestinian views which he must have known were dangerous to express in Germany. But just as he expressed his views on the plandemic - and we can see what that has led to - he likewise expressed his views on this issue.

In both cases, there is the unjust, immoral lack of safety in expressing what one is learning and any conclusions one is drawing.

So again, I completely take back that my comment.

More about the insane German situation. A German subscriber who has sent me interesting information, has asked me to delete the emails as soon as I have read them - it could be criminal, she has informed me, to send the information.

And now, more on the rape case.

Note that lax sentences for rapists who are recent arrivals from non-Western countries have been documented in many Western countries. As for the jail sentence for making a negative remark to one of the rapists, this is not out-of-line for anything designated as “hate speech.”

GERMAN SHOCKER! Woman convicted of ‘insulting’ Muslim migrant gang-rapists of 15-year-old girl; sentenced to longer jail term than 8 of the 9 the rapists. The original gang rape dates back to 2020. It involved a 15-year-old girl was who raped by nine Muslim migrant men in Stadtpark for hours. With the exception of one convicted rapist, all were given suspended sentences and did not receive any prison time. . . . REMIX News The 20-year-old woman has now been forced to serve a longer prison sentence than the actual gang rapists. On Wednesday last week, the woman was sentenced in the Wandsbek district court for “insult and threat” due to a message she left one of the rapists, calling him a “dishonorable rapist pig” and a “disgusting miscarriage,” and also asking him: “Aren’t you ashamed when you look in the mirror?” Due to the conviction, the woman was forced to spend a weekend in prison, which was more prison time than any of the foreign perpetrators received. The shocking attack took place in September of 2020 at around 11:15 p.m. when the girl had been walking home after leaving a friend’s birthday party. As the 15-year-old girl was walking through Hamburg’s city park, her night took a horrific turn when she was approached by one of the perpetrators, who lured her to a secluded area, raped her, and then called his friends, who came and took turns raping her as well. According to a report from German tabloid Bild, the attack lasted more than two hours and was filmed by one of the perpetrators. The men then invited other groups of men via group chats, explaining where the girl was and that there were no witnesses near the defenseless victim. In addition, the rapists began sharing videos of their sexual assault. Although 11 were initially arrested, police were only able to identify sperm from 9 of the men, and subsequent DNA samples confirmed their identities. The convicted rapists were from an extremely “multicultural” background – including an Egyptian, an Afghani, a Syrian, a Kuwaiti, and an Libyan.. Some of the men had German citizenship but a foreign background. The girl now suffers from PTSD, and during the trial, she testified about the attacks. According to German media, the men “showed no signs of remorse,” and one even reportedly nearly fell asleep. The original verdict caused shock across Germany after eight out of the nine sex offenders were given suspended sentences, according to juvenile law. The only man who served any prison time was a 19-year-old Iranian who was given two years and nine months; however, he will serve his time in a juvenile center. He told the judge at the time regarding the rape: “What man doesn’t want that?” In August, data contained in a report released by Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) revealed that an average of two women or girls are gang-raped in Germany each day, with Muslim migrants making up roughly half of the suspected perpetrators. Despite making up just 13.7 percent of Germany’s population, foreigners were involved in approximately half of all gang rape cases. https://barenakedislam.com/2024/06/24/german-shocker-woman-convicted-of-insulting-muslim-migrant-gang-rapists-of-15-year-old-girl-sentenced-to-longer-jail-term-than-8-of-the-9-the-rapists/

I will post again regarding Reiner and the situation in Gaza.

For now, i am reiterating:

I completely take back my comment that there could be even the slightest hint of covert or unconscious anti-Semitism involved in Reiner’s position.

Huge changes are needed. The freeing of Julian Assange may be an indication that some sanity (if not justice!) may be coming.

May justice - freeing from imprisonment - be coming for Reiner.

PS. If you are interested in - concerned about, perhaps even outraged about - the utter lack of justice, the blatant injustice, to European women at the hands of rapists from non-European non-Western cultures, here are a few more examples.



Posted June 25, 2024