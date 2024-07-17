A German friend sends me posts, asks me to delete the emails as soon as I’ve read them. She holds that it’s too dangerous to have evidence anywhere of her having passed on such information (though nothing we send is private anyway). She has good reason to be afraid of the German government - “her” government.

What is going on?

I have just received this information.

THERE IS A BAN ON THE FIRST MEDIA OUTLET CRITICAL OF THE GOVERNMENT. EMPLOYEES ARE BANNED FROM WORKING THERE.

Special program on the Compact ban: Now it's getting dangerous for everyone! Interior Minister Nancy Faeser issued a ban against the company, Compact, on June 5. But Jürgen Elsässer and the Compact employees only found out about this today, July 16, when special forces occupied the building at 6am. Scandalous: this was preceded by no court proceedings, no hearings, no witness interrogations! Nancy Faeser goes it alone and bans the first media outlet critical of the government in Germany. In the special broadcast, AUF1 shows a document from the Frankfurt Administrative Court, a secret document from the Brandenburg Police Headquarters and publishes how Compact employees are now banned from working for Compact by decree. ➡️ Watch and share the special broadcast here: https://auf1.tv/auf1-spezial/sondersendung-zum-compact-verbot-jetzt-wird-es-fuer-alle-brandgefaehrlich

What is covered in the special broadcast?

In this special broadcast, Stefan Magnet and Martin Müller-Mertens uncover the background to the Compact ban. They make secret information public that, according to Faeser, should have remained classified. And they analyze what comes next. It's going to be very dangerous. For alternative media, for everyone in Germany, but also for Nancy Faeser and the regime. Because Interior Minister Nancy Faeser in particular has taken a very high risk with today's breach of taboo. ➡️ Watch and share the special broadcast here: https://auf1.tv/auf1-spezial/sondersendung-zum-compact-verbot-jetzt-wird-es-fuer-alle-brandgefaehrlich

Posted July 17, 2024

In the photo of Stefan Magnet and Martin Müller-Mertens accompanying the article, the two men look very very serious. They have good reason for this. As the words say, blazing across the image: NOW IT’S GETTING BURNING DANGEROUS.



Posted July 17, 2024