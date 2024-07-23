I have been posting about German “justice”:

DR WALTER WEBER, EXEMPLARY 80-YEAR-OLD DOCTOR, THREATENED WITH RUIN. PATIENTS ALSO HAULED INTO COURT

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-german-justice-photo-of-caroline-shimpeler

ANOTHER GOOD DOCTOR SENTENCED. DR. BIANCA WITZSCHEL

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/still-more-german-justice-another-doctor

SENTENCED TO 90 TIMES THE DAILY RATE FOR HAVING A HEALTH CERTIFICATE DECLARED ILLEGAL - THOUGH WEARING A MASK BROUGHT ON DIZZINESS, COLLAPSE AND VOMITING

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/german-justice-continued-sentenced

BANNING OF MEDIA OUTLET CRITICAL OF GOVERNMENT

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/dark-days-in-germany-ever-darker

BUT THE SYSTEM MAY ALSO BE BLATANTLY TOO “LENIENT” (there must be a better word). 4 BROTHERS FROM SYRIA HAVE BEEEN RELEASED AFTER THER NEAR-FATAL STABBING OF 67-YEAR-OLD MUSIC TEACHER. NO ARRESTS.

GERMANY: Four Syrian Muslim savages involved in vicious stabbing of teacher have already been released After a 67-year-old music teacher was stabbed in an adult education center in Wedel near the city of Hamburg, the four brothers - all from SyriA - have already been released from police custody. The teacher is still fighting for his life after being seriously injured in the attack. The Syrian Muslims, aged 17, 19, and 21-year-old twins, allegedly targeted the teacher, with one of the twin 21-year-olds stabbing the man in the face and neck. Although in critical condition, he was initially responsive and able to provide some details about the attack. Despite the brutal nature of the incident, a spokeswoman from the Itzehoe police department said there were no grounds to keep them in custody even if they remain at the center of the investigation, according to German newspaper Welt. “The four are still suspected of the crime, but the suspicion is currently not sufficient to issue an arrest warrant against them,” said police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld. With the last bit of strength, the victim was able to flee out of the building while bleeding profusely. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and the spokeswoman refused to comment on the relationship of the attackers and the victim, besides saying: “They must have known each other.” https://barenakedislam.com/2024/07/22/germany-four-syrian-muslim-savages-involved-in-vicious-stabbing-of-teacher-have-already-been-released/

This is far from the only case of non-German incomers, virtually always Muslim, given “leniency.” The post above mentions, for instance, a case of a Syrian migrant who attempted to rape a 78-year-old woman, was released and within hours raped a 23-year-old woman.

This brings us (me anyway) to the Predators - because how else explain what is going on, except through a force beyond the German government, having almost the identical impact in, for instance, Australia, Canada, and Germany: government-backed attack on those for truth, justice and good medical treatment, and government-backed “leniency” for non-German incomers, virtually all Muslim, who have attacked Germans.

And now, back to Reiner, who has been in a German jail, no bail, for over 9 months for - as far as I can make out - possibly committing a misdemeanour.



Posted July 23, 2024