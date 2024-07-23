GERMANY AGAIN. FOR ONCE, THE SYSTEM IS TOO "LENIENT." 4 BROTHERS FROM SYRIA RELEASED AFTER NEAR-FATAL STABBING OF 67-YEAR-OLD MUSIC TEACHER.
I have been posting about German “justice”:
DR WALTER WEBER, EXEMPLARY 80-YEAR-OLD DOCTOR, THREATENED WITH RUIN. PATIENTS ALSO HAULED INTO COURT
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-german-justice-photo-of-caroline-shimpeler
ANOTHER GOOD DOCTOR SENTENCED. DR. BIANCA WITZSCHEL
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/still-more-german-justice-another-doctor
SENTENCED TO 90 TIMES THE DAILY RATE FOR HAVING A HEALTH CERTIFICATE DECLARED ILLEGAL - THOUGH WEARING A MASK BROUGHT ON DIZZINESS, COLLAPSE AND VOMITING
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/german-justice-continued-sentenced
BANNING OF MEDIA OUTLET CRITICAL OF GOVERNMENT
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/dark-days-in-germany-ever-darker
BUT THE SYSTEM MAY ALSO BE BLATANTLY TOO “LENIENT” (there must be a better word). 4 BROTHERS FROM SYRIA HAVE BEEEN RELEASED AFTER THER NEAR-FATAL STABBING OF 67-YEAR-OLD MUSIC TEACHER. NO ARRESTS.
GERMANY: Four Syrian Muslim savages involved in vicious stabbing of teacher have already been released
After a 67-year-old music teacher was stabbed in an adult education center in Wedel near the city of Hamburg, the four brothers - all from SyriA - have already been released from police custody. The teacher is still fighting for his life after being seriously injured in the attack.
The Syrian Muslims, aged 17, 19, and 21-year-old twins, allegedly targeted the teacher, with one of the twin 21-year-olds stabbing the man in the face and neck. Although in critical condition, he was initially responsive and able to provide some details about the attack.
Despite the brutal nature of the incident, a spokeswoman from the Itzehoe police department said there were no grounds to keep them in custody even if they remain at the center of the investigation, according to German newspaper Welt.
“The four are still suspected of the crime, but the suspicion is currently not sufficient to issue an arrest warrant against them,” said police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld.
With the last bit of strength, the victim was able to flee out of the building while bleeding profusely. The motive for the attack remains unclear, and the spokeswoman refused to comment on the relationship of the attackers and the victim, besides saying: “They must have known each other.”
https://barenakedislam.com/2024/07/22/germany-four-syrian-muslim-savages-involved-in-vicious-stabbing-of-teacher-have-already-been-released/
This is far from the only case of non-German incomers, virtually always Muslim, given “leniency.” The post above mentions, for instance, a case of a Syrian migrant who attempted to rape a 78-year-old woman, was released and within hours raped a 23-year-old woman.
This brings us (me anyway) to the Predators - because how else explain what is going on, except through a force beyond the German government, having almost the identical impact in, for instance, Australia, Canada, and Germany: government-backed attack on those for truth, justice and good medical treatment, and government-backed “leniency” for non-German incomers, virtually all Muslim, who have attacked Germans.
And now, back to Reiner, who has been in a German jail, no bail, for over 9 months for - as far as I can make out - possibly committing a misdemeanour.
Posted July 23, 2024
And then this just now from Igor Chudow:
>> A German newspaper, Berliner Zeitung, reports that Jan Reiners, a Bundeswehr soldier who refused COVID vaccinations, was imprisoned on July 12, 2024. He will stay in prison for several months.
https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/open-source/nach-corona-impfpflicht-bei-bundeswehr-ungeimpfter-soldat-tritt-gefaengnis-strafe-an-li.2237578
Jan Reiners was an exemplary servicemember who served Germany for 12 years.
His problems started in 2021 when Bundeswehr’s careerist generals rushed to mandate Covid vaccine for the troops:
In November 2021, the then Minister of Defense Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had the Corona vaccination requirement/toleration requirement introduced. The FAZ newspaper reported that "vaccination refusal in the troops is now endangering service operations" and that the "Bundeswehr is the first institution in Germany to introduce a general vaccination requirement."
The soldiers were not given any time to think about this requirement:
Reiners remembers it well: "That was loudly announced to us at the assembly point. They said: Corona vaccination is now mandatory. To all soldiers who have not yet been vaccinated against Corona: If you are not vaccinated by 1 p.m., we will accuse you of disobeying orders. That means three years in prison. Get out of here!"
How can anyone develop “informed consent” when rushed under such orders? Please tell me.
The order was illegal and contravened German law:
“The order for Covid vaccination is inadmissible” - Reiner's lawyer Edgar Siemund, an expert in military law and retired reserve lieutenant, says, "the order for Covid vaccination is inadmissible." Three areas of responsibility overlap here. Specifically, it concerns the relationship of responsibility between superiors and soldiers, between doctors and soldiers/patients, and between doctors and employers. Let us first consider the responsibility between superiors and soldiers. Paragraph 17a (2) of the Soldiers Act states: "The soldier must only tolerate medical measures against his will if they 1. serve to prevent or combat communicable diseases or 2. serve to determine his fitness for service or employment." The vaccination did not protect against transmission of the virus at any time. But that's not all. The relevant regulation here is not the law mentioned, but the Bundeswehr's central service regulation A-840/8, explains Siemund. It is precisely this that regulates the authority of superiors when it comes to vaccinations and prophylactic measures. "There is nothing in this service regulation that says that an order to vaccinate can be given."
Despite all that, the brave soldier Jan Reiners refused the illegal order and was made a scapegoat for it. He lost his Army position and his income:
Today, the former Lance Corporal lives on citizen's income . "They took everything away from me," he says. "German army driver's license, military service ID, I was no longer allowed to go to the barracks just like that, I was treated like a serious criminal."
Jan Reiners, a German Hero
Jan Reiners, a soldier with a long service history, is a hero: he refused an illegal order. All he wanted was to reject the poison, remain a healthy, battle-ready soldier, and stay ready to defend his country. Instead, he was discharged and, after exhausting his appeals, is now going to prison for 40 days. After that, his incarceration will continue as he gets six more months for refusing to pay an illegal fine:
But there are more prison sentences pending. Sergeant Alexander Bittner reported by phone: "I was given six months probation and a €2,500 fine." Because he did not pay the money for over a year, his probation has now been revoked. That means he has to go to prison again - for six months. He knows at least ten soldiers who experienced the same thing but paid the fine instead of going to prison, says Bittner.
Jan Reiners lost his career and will lose many months of his life languishing in jail. But Pvt. Reiners kept his health and principles and proved his bravery. Ironically, he will stay imprisoned even as the Corona vaccination orders have been lifted.
As ridiculous as his incarceration in 2024 is, it reminds us that brave people who put principles ahead of their careers exist everywhere. ......