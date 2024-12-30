WHAT HAPPENED WITH THE USS LIBERTY ON JUNE 8, 1967?

A couple of weeks ago, I knew nothing at all.

Then I watched an interview that over 4 milion other people had also watched: Candace Owens’ interview with Phil Tourney.

So I started with something very simple: Phil Tourney’s experience onboard the USS Liberty on June 8, 1967, plus Candace Owens’ fact-claims about what happened. The experience: the USS Liberty was attacked by Israeli forces. The outcome: 34 dead and 172 wounded.

Here are fact-claims from Candace Owens that I initially accepted:

I accepted that this was a planned false flag attack, that the US and Israel planned to have Israeli forces sink the USS Liberty and pin it on Egypt to increase American sympathy for Israel - except that, despite a huge hole, the USS Liberty did not sink. I accepted that the American president, Lyndon B Johnson, was so pro-Israel that he agreed to a false flag attack and to that end, sent the American crew of the USS Liberty to be murdered by Israeli forces. truthsummit.substack.com/p/uss-liberty-phil-tourney-candace-owens-more

I have learned that fact-claims about this being a false flag attack with US involvement are made not only by Owens. I just watched, minutes ago, the first minute of a recent video from Redacted - Clayton Morris on what happened with the USS Liberty. He begins by mentioning various US false flag operations.

In Owens’ interview, there’s another fact-claim that I was less sure of: that Lyndon B Johnson was secretly Jewish.

I sent out about what I had learned, got many comments and many more facts, which led to more posting:

- truthsummit.substack.com/p/uss-liberty-candace-owens-vs-daisy-moses

- truthsummit.substack.com/p/digging-deep-uss-liberty-spy-ship-proof

- truthsummit.substack.com/p/give-me-the-facts-uss-liberty-fact-fantasy-braid

Two days ago, I got one more important fact. I will be coming to that.

And from all of that,

THIS IS WHAT I SEE NOW:

The USS Liberty made its way across the Mediterranean, ending up 13-17 miles from the coast of Israel, in international waters, but violating its agreement with Israel not to have any ships within 100 nautical miles of the coast of Israel. (About the agreed upon distance, this is mentioned by survivor Larry Bowen in his interview with Stew Peters.)

Why did the USS Liberty go so much closer to shore? It was a state-of-the-art communications ship - in the words of survivor Phil Tourney, a spy ship. It makes sense that its mission was to intercept, collect and transmit information. In fact it is mentioned that it was collecting everything. Likely it needed to be relatively close to shore to intercept everything.

It may also have been that American commanders believed that having American surveillance would act as a deterrent to some planned Israeli actions. I have no evidence.

Who sent the USS Liberty to station so close off the coast of Israel, though in international waters? The US - definitely without consulting Israel, as there was a war going on, the Six-Day War. There is no way that it could be acceptable to Israel for a US ship to be intercepting all Israeli messages. In other words, there is no evidence for US-Israeli collusion.

So out go Candace Owens’ fact-claims - and any similar claims by Clayton Morris and anyone else - about this being a US-Israeli false flag operation. And it seems highly unlikely that LBJ was secretly Jewish.

It seems to me a foolhardy American move, to send the USS Liberty where it was not supposed to be - something that someone might do if they have a mistaken idea about the readiness of Israel to defend itself against dangers.

We come to the morning of the 8th of June 1967.

On that morning, Israeli planes flew overhead the USS Liberty, so low that the pilots could be seen. There was a US flag flying most or all the time. The USS Liberty was definitely identified as American.

The USS Liberty crew members were fine with the Israeli jets flying overhead, as they saw Israel as an ally, and did not have the information that their vessel was acting against a US agreement with Israel.

A NEW FACT. From Larry Bowen (from 10:00-13:00 in the interview with Stew Peters). At some point, a message was sent that was meant for the USS Liberty. The Israeils had told the US navy to keep all ships at least 100 nautical miles off the shore. But the USS Liberty never received that message. According to Larry Bowen, this was a failure of communications.

Stew Peters: Is there proof that message existed?

A good question for him to ask. One wants verification. But was he verifying? My sense is he was hoping to discount the existence of the message.

Larry Bowen confirmed the message existed.

Larry Bowen: Yes. They sent the message. It went to Morocco, then to the Philippines. By the time it got back, they didn’t recognize it as about a ship under their control, so it was not sent on to the USS Liberty.

Elsa: And consequently the USS Liberty did not move further offshore. Whether this was bungling, incompetence, or something deliberate, the consequences were huge: the ship was attacked by the Israelis.

Stew Peters’ response to Larry Bowen’s confirmation is different. He changes the subject, says something like, that he has heard that when a battle ends, there is blanket silence.

WHAT????

My assessment: Peters does not want us to pay attention to the information.

Larry Bowens responds that he does not remember anything like blanket silence. He recounts what he does remember, his experience of the aftermath of the attack.

Stew Peters concludes the interview by asking Larry Bowen what he thinks of Israel. According to Bowen, Israel only does what is in its own interest, it is not a true ally of the US.

Peters does not ask Bowen what he thinks of the US, in terms of being a true ally of Israel.

A further bit of information that is new for me. Stew Peters’ video includes, near the beginning, an old clip about an Israeli commander twice calling back the attack, and another Israeli commander claiming not to have gotten the instruction. Here is much of what is said:

Coloner Schmuel Kislev, Head of Israeli Airforce Operations, upon definite identification of the ship as American, ordered all aircraft to stop the attack as he believed the boat was American. He did this twice. But the Commander of the Torpedo Boat Flotilla, Moshe Oren, claimed he was not informed of the recalls and stated he was informed it was an Egyptian freighter, therefor launched 3 torpedo boats. It’s noted that all this is questionable, as if there was any doubt about the boat being American, why were all American frequencies jammed?

There’s more, from another source (one of the links near the beginning). The first pilot instructed to attack the USS Liberty would not do it. He would not attack an American ship. So he flew back to base where he was arrested upon landing.

Anyway, the attacks happened. A deliberate attack.

Twice during the attack, American planes - only several minutes away - were launched but were recalled, first by the US Secretary of Defense McNamara and the second time by the American president himself, Lyndon B Johnson. In other words, the situation was being closely monitored. The latter, it is said, makes a statement something like, that a few US sailors are not worth alienating a US ally, Israel.

I do not doubt that the planes were sent out and recalled. I do not doubt that LBJ made a statement like the one he is said to have made. However, the evidence indicates that his statement is an attempt to make it seem Israel was attacking the USS Liberty for some evil reason and that super-ally US would cover for them. The facts indicate that the USS Liberty had been deliberately sent where it was not supposed to be, then did not heed the message to move away as it never got the message.

There were several waves of attack, including the use of napalm and torpedoes. The outcome, once again: 34 dead and 172 wounded. 25 of the dead were in the communication compartment - a torpedo detonated just outside, stopped from entering the vessel by an i-beam. Had that torpedo exploded inside the boat, the USS Liberty would have sunk, killing all on board.

Over and over, survivors mention that of the 5 or 6 torpedoes launched (sometimes 5 are mentioned, sometimes 6), only one struck the ship and that one hit an i-beam, so the explosion occurred outside the ship. There was a huge hole, but the ship stayed afloat. Chaplain Ron Kukal is especially certain there was divine intervention.

Was it divine intervention? Perhaps. It might have been helpful, if divine intervention got the USS Liberty the message to move away from the coast of Israel.

I have no idea of how likely it is that 5 out of 6 torpedoes do not hit a close-by target. I wonder: did anyone deliberately not aim well?

Part of the attack included sinking 2 of the 3 lifeboats that had been launched, with some of the most severely wounded in them. The third was captured and is in a museum.

There was definitely an intent to make it hard - or impossible - for survivors to get away from the USS Liberty.

After the attacks stopped, an Israeli officer asked the USS Liberty if they wanted help. The USS Liberty captain responded - very understandably - with: F*ck you.

When the USS Liberty did sail to safety, the survivors were threatend, forced to sign nondisclosure agreements, told not to talk of the event on pain of imprisonment or worse. Survivor Phil Tourney mentions being silent for 18 years.

The survivors I’ve listened to - Phil Tourney, Larry Bowen and Chaplain Ron Kukal - definitely see Israel as anything but an ally. They also all mention their personal experience of the US military treating them extremely abusively.

It seems they have been given no information that the US, in its treatment of them, was almost certainly covering up for unacceptable US behavior.

There has still been nothing like a full investigation.

I am sure there is more information available. I do not see it is likely to give a different view of what happened. If it does make a significant difference, I will pass it on.

In the meantime, I would love help getting this information out. Candace Owens - quite well known. Her interview with Tourney - over 4 million views within a couple of days. I think I could use a hand with this very different - and very fact-centered - account of the events.



