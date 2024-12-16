Jaw-dropping. That was Celia Farber’s word for Candace Owens’ interview with Phil Tourney about what happened with the USS Liberty. I watched. I knew nothing about the USS Liberty. I learned a huge amount. I was so impressed I cross-posted Celia Farber’s post.

I believe that everything Phil Tourney says is the truth. The attack on the USS Liberty by Israeli forces. The huge American flag flying, so it could not have been a case of mistaken identity - as it was later claimed to be. The 2 times planes set out toward the USS Liberty but were called back, the second time by the US president, Lyndon B. Johnson. The 17-hour wait for help when the attack finally stopped. The enforced silence on the survivors.

If you haven’t watched the interview, I strongly suggest you watch.

And yet I say: a little knowledge can be a dangerous thing.

I accepted the explanation for the events given by Candace Owens and Phil Tourney. I accepted that this was a planned false flag attack, that the US and Israel planned to have Israeli forces sink the USS Liberty and pin it on Egypt to increase American sympathy for Israel - except that, despite a huge hole, the USS Liberty did not sink. I accepted that the American president, Lyndon B Johnson, was so pro-Israel that he agreed to a false flag attack and to that end, sent the American crew of the USS Liberty to be murdered by Israeli forces.

And then I heard from one of the readers of my Substack - one of the most knowledgeable people I have ever met - Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot. Here is her response to this explanation:

Elsa, I hope ye don't mind me sharin' info here with ya, but since you reposted this with yer (understandable) support, I thought Id mention there is more to this tale an' imho the full truth ain't out....

Yes, this was an OP but imho Candace has an agenda an' this whistleblower--even if fully tellin' the truth--would not know what I'm sharin' below-- Thus his story, given ltd. knowledge, as he was not hired as a spy but as a crew member ---fully meets Candace's needs to slime Israel (unanimous scenty-mints here as outta 350+ comments 99% accept this as truth an' will not question further...)... Thankfully a few offer more info... not that Israel comes out smellin' like a rose but if spies were gonna show yer hand an' screw yer chances of winnin' a war--ye might take out that spy ship too... SO....

Take a look-see at MJ's short comment linked to here below....(it takes you to that comment re this bein' a spy ship compromisin' Israel):

Unfortunately Candace is STILL WRONG on the Liberty

how can you not see the reality.....

McNamara and LBJ KNEW it was the Israelis BECAUSE LBJ had sent the Liberty to SPY on what the Israelis were doing in their war with EGYPT and a half dozen other Muslim countries, BUT LBJ was RELAYING the Israeli moves TO BRITAIN who was an ALLY OF EGYPT, so the Israeli moves were thus ending in EGYPT..

So the Israelis HAD TO TAKE THAT SHIP DOWN...

It was LBJ's TREACHERY to the US Ally [Israel] that was the egg on LBJ's ugly evil face...

Israeli pilots did NOT like having to do this BUT THEIR OWN TROOPS were at DEATHLY RISK if they did not OBLITERATE the source of their moves being transmitted to their ENEMIES, which they found out about because they had their own spies inside Egyptian warrooms...

War [assuming we intend to win and survive] is not a nice episode of Lone Ranger where the hero merely shoots the gun out of the hand of the criminal...

You kill the guy!

LBJ was NEVER an ALLY of Israel.. not ever...

Also, worth lookin' at is my reference to John Loftus's work here:

John Loftus, respected researcher & WWII scholar (I've read a lot of his stuff...he's the real deal) AGREED in his book that the attack by Israel was not random (not an accident)--BUT also demonstrated it was Israel's plot to frame Egypt either to trigger an attack on Egypt by team Israel-US or to pull the US inta the war (which the US could not do UNLESS it was in response to an attack). SO Loftus did not think the US & Israel conspired together to sink the ship, blame Egypt, so the US could join the war...

That USS Liberty ship was not an innocent ship (per Loftus), not there at Israel's behest even (as is "speculated" but Tourney but not proven in any way), but ruther an UNWANTED American spy ship too close an' gatherin' info on Israel (and on this pernt...that there were spies aboard--even the whistleblowers all agree; this was NOT to map the ocean floor...)--

So yup, a spy ship gatherin' intelligence ON Israel, uninvited, possibly to inform Egypt (or as MJ sez, to inform Britain which would have informed Egypt). Britain long abandoned their cozy relationship with Israel an' in fact Israel had them on their poopie list as prior to 1948 the British (rulin') the territory refused ships of jooish refugees fleein' from Nazi Germany & E. Europe. THAT was the reason Israel blew up the Brits at King David--not cuz they were bloodthirsty evil irrational murderers. (In fact the evil Irgun SNUCK in boats of jooish refugees against British orders--how dare they, right?)

SO... let's say the USS Liberty was on a mission to at very least inform the US of Israels every strategic move (b/c the US had it's own stakes in the Middle East). Let's say that ship was there to be ready to prevent Israel from doin' anythin' tricky that might reflect poorly on the US--like takin' out the Egyptian helicopters BEFORE they set out...which happened!

Israel knew the Egyptian attack was comin' as did the US--so Israel went ahead an' took out the planes BEFORE they (the planes) went into the air--technically such an offensive move was "not kosher" as not defensive-- This move was like Daniel Penny on with the subway guy--the formal THREAT was made an' Israel like Penny took out the threat vs waitin' until someone was harmed by makin' good on that threat--like Israel, Penny didn't wait until lives were lost... America would NOT have supported that NOR COULD THEY under rules of war). What Israel did was tactical an' would NOT have gotten the US Stamp of Approval. THUS they wanted no spy-eyes on their actions. THUS too, this means that America was, via their ship, spyin' on an' policin' Israel-- They could have stopped Israel from destroyin' those planes.

But when Israel caught wise & took out America's spyin' eyes (hopin' to just sink that ship fully), then the only way for LBJ to save face spyin' on their "ally" who was opertatin' by rogue tactics was to do a cover up. Otherwise it makes the US look BAD too. LBJ had egg on his face--and covered his own tracks.../ hiney. Krim likely helped him plan the cover up but there is ZERO evidence this was planned a year in advance. The 6 day war was NOT planned a year in advance--that theory is pure speculation eaten up by the IsraelBad team. Makes no sense! They had no idea this war would happen an' no need to frame Egypt--they were ALREADY bein' attacked...

Also... LBJ was notta joo as Candace sez--he was a Baptist. Genetically too--From all I gather the Baines & Perrin names that were said to "prove" LBJ was jooish--as there was zero evidence of this otherwise-- were not just jooish namesas some claim--I read the former (Baines) was Scottish the latter (Perrin) Huguenot. No proof LBJ had any maternal jooish heritage other than some out-loud wonderin' due to the surnames. No affection fer LBJ at all... but just sayin' that the crowd callin' out that any one in office with jooish heritage is compromised w/dual loyalties does not apply to LBJ. Krim his mistress had indeed converted to Judaism an' wuz an ardent zionist an' may surely have had influence on her boyfriend but the US has always played BOTH SIDES an' never has been a full friend of Israel AND has often shared info with Britain/5 eyes. (An' yes, the whole AIDS scam makes her look even worse) but LBJ was lousy even without Krim.

Also... 34 men were killed, not 300 as is bein' stated all over. So it makes more sense that LBJ covered his hiney for 34 dead (awful as that was) an' not 300... 170 were injured non-fatally. It was HIS spy ship.

Again, this happened while Israel was AT WAR... not in times of peace... War IS ugly. I'm notta fan of LBJ who comes out bad either way.... Willin' to admit Israel did NOT do right with this--but takin' out a spy ship that might make ye lose a WAR might be at least understandable.... double standards aside.

Not convinced that the truth is fully out.... an' Candace does have an agenda fwiw... I know most on this site at least would disagree... I know that yer one who is not blind to other factors that might change a picture... (a trait much appreciated!)

ps. Catherina's comment is also informative:

Israel warned the US that it is making a pre-emptive strike on the Arabs as the Arabs surrounded Israel and was going to attack from round about (just as foretold in the Bible), then the Liberty was put into position - Israeli planes flew over the ship a while and must have tried to find out why they positioned in that way and why they are conveying Israeli intelligence to the Arabs. through the British. The British decades earlier did not favour Israelis into their land but rather restricted Israelis to come back, letting Arabs in preferentially - so Israel had no choice it seems and that seems why US never took Israel on in public and buried all evidence. Lyndon was not going to own up that he betrayed his ally. Then people still pretended to have morals, not like today.