Once again, I have vital information.

First, a quick review, for anyone who has not been following the story day by day.

THREE DAYS AGO. It was jaw-dropping information, what I learned about the attack by Israel on the vessel, the USS Liberty, on June 8, 1967 during the 6 Day War. Part of what I learned was accurate - Phil Tourney’s soft-spoken account of his devastating experiences as a 20-year-old. Part was utter fantasy - the conclusion drawn by Candace Owens - that the bombing came from the collusion of the US and Israel to have the vessel sunk and all aboard murdered by Israeli forces and blamed on Egypt in order to increase US support for sympathy.

TWO DAYS AGO. A comment from a subscriber, Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot, changed nothing about Phil Tourney’s testimony, but shredded Candace Owens’ conclusions. The USS Liberty was attacked because it was, as attested by Tourney, a spy ship, with 25 spies (his word) on board. It had the capacity to intercept messages, like between Israeli units, and to transmit the contents, like to Britain where they might be relayed to Arab countries, so they would know planned Israeli moves. Very dangerous to Israel as this was during the 6 Day War. The largest hit on the USS Liberty, again as attested by Phil Tourney, destroyed the communication centre, killing all 25 spies. That does not sound like US-Israeli collusion, but like the US acting against Israel, and Israel bombing the USS Liberty to stop the spying.

TODAY. Another comment from a reader that confirms that the USS Liberty was an intelligence ship sent to collect radio signals. Thank you so much to this reader - and to all the readers who dig for information. Marvellous to have confirmation. Here it is:

I highly recommend the following three sources of information regarding Israel's assault on the USS Liberty, from the viewpoint of Lieutenant James Ennes. Please note that at time=1:37, Ennes states, "We were an intelligence ship; and, we were sent out there to collect radio signals...ah...actually...primarily on the Soviets that were in the area. And, I was Officer of the Deck on the ship that morning (of the attack by Israel)..." By "collecting radio signals", Ennes means that the ship contained military personnel trained in signals intelligence gathering, such as Morse code, and various voice communications. The latter would have likely have included Russian, French, Hebrew and all of the Arabic dialects of the region, including those spoken in Egypt. All of this data would have been sent first to the National Security Agency (NSA), before being forwarded to other relevant parties. How do I know this? Because this was my job in the USAFSS back around the time of the USS Liberty incident. 1) Israel's Assault on the USS Liberty with James Ennes:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXCnXH9_FYQ 2) The following article by Jeffrey St. Clair:

Israel’s Attack on the USS Liberty: A Half Century Later, Still No Justice

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2018/06/10/israel-attack-uss-liberty-half-century-later-still-no-justice/ 3) James Ennes Jr.'s book "Assault on the Liberty":

https://www.amazon.com/Assault-Liberty-James-Ennes-Jr/dp/0804101086 Ennes was a Navy Lieutenant onboard the USS Liberty during Israel's attack

As I said yesterday, my commitment is to truth. And to logic. Candace Owens’ conclusion is illogical. Daisy Moses’ conclusion makes logical sense. But fabulous to have confirmation.

This comes from having a great community!

Note: many ethical questions remain. What are the ethical implications of a supposed ally sending an intelligence ship into a war zone where it could collect and transmit information to the opposing side? And then, what ethical analyses does one come to, in terms of the Israeli attack on the USS Liberty?

Human fallibility enters in, as well. According to a reader, a message was sent - or was to be sent - to the USS Liberty to leave the area. But it appears that message was never transmitted. Had it been, the entire event might well never have happened.



PS. Here’s a direct link to the video with James Ennes, the Officer of the Deck:



