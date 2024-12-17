2 DAYS AGO. Jaw-dropping. That was Celia Farber’s word for Candace Owens’ interview with Phil Tourney about what happened with the USS Liberty. I watched. I knew nothing about the USS Liberty. I learned a huge amount. I was so impressed I cross-posted Celia Farber’s post.

YESTERDAY. I posted Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot’s response to the information in Candace Owens’ interview. It changed nothing about Phil Tourney’s testimony. It shredded Candace Owens’ conclusions: that what happened was US-Israel collusion to have the USS Liberty destroyed and all the people onboard murdered, as if by Egyptian armed forces, to increase American sympathy for Israel.

It also led to many interesting comments.

Some facts. As attested by Phil Tourney, the USS Liberty was a spy ship. It had 25 spies on board and a large capacity to intercept messages, like between Israeli units, and to transmit the contents, notably to Britain where they would be further transmitted to Arab countries, so the Arab countries would know planned Israeli moves. The element of surprise can be crucial in war. Having the information broadcast would destroy that and lessen the Israeli chances of success.

The largest hit on the USS Liberty, again as attested by Phil Tourney, destroyed the communication centre, killing all 25 spies. That does not sound like US-Israeli collusion, but like the US acting against Israel, and Israel bombing the USS Liberty to stop the spying.

Another fact, this one from Daisy Moses: Israel was already winning the war at that point. There was no need to increase American sympathy for Israel through a false flag event: the US-approved destruction of a US vessel and the murder of all the crew on board by the Israelis, presented as an Egyptian attack. That explanation makes no sense.

One person, in a comment on the post, claimed that Israelis are killing journalists reporting on Gaza. As I am aware of massive pro-Gaza coverage of Gaza, it seems that the Israelis are extremely inept. A question: Is this person’s commitment to truth? For instance, he did not mention the treatment of journalists - and many others - by the authorities within Gaza. The Israeli forces have come upon hundreds of hours of security footage of detainees within Gaza tortured - including journalists killed. Here’s a link:

https://gellerreport.com/2024/12/new-videos-show-unrwa-employees-torture-solitary-confinement-suffocation-gazan-civilians-to-death.html

The UN is in panic mode after Israel released videos from Gaza’s security cameras showing Hamas employees of UNRWA torturing Gazan civilians to death. Among the prisoners who were killed there are many innocent gay people, journalists, protesters, Christians and anyone suspected of spying or leaving Islam (ex-Muslims).

My commitment is to truth. And to logic. Candace Owens’ conclusion is illogical. Daisy Moses’ conclusion makes logical sense.

I suggest that, if you appreciate this thinking, please share.

Thank you, Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot.

PS. I expect there can be interesting further information.



