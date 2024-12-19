I will start with a huge thank you. I could not have done the exploration of what happened with the USS Liberty without those of you who commented, often had a long-standing interest in the subject. I learned so very much.

I have a special thank you to Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot, who has today come up with 2 more amazing pieces of truth. I will end with those.

But first, the fact-fantasy braid - something that we always need to be on the lookout for.

IIn this case, I started knowing none of the facts and none of the fantasies about the attack on the USS Liberty on June 8, 1967. I’d never heard about the event.

I will look at only the first instance of fact-fantasy mixture: Candace Owens’ interview with Phil Tourney, a survivor of that attack. Lots of facts: Tourney’s memory of his experience. Next came lots of non-facts presented as facts - one could even say it was fantasy presented as facts: Tourney’s account blended into Owens’ presentation of the attack as coming from a US-Israeli conspiracy to have the Israelis attack and sink the USS Liberty (which would mean the murder of the entire American crew), then present it as an attack by Egypt, which would increase American sympathy for Israel.

This fantasy disregards various facts, natably that there were 25 spies (as identified by Tourney) aboard the boat. Why would the US send spies and communication equipment to be destroyed by the Israelis? Also the boat was worth millions - maybe 40 million, if I remember right. Couldn’t the US and Israel think of a cheaper way to increase American sympathy for Israel?

As I found out, there was no US-Israeli collusion. This will be confirmed again in today’s findings.

But if one listens to the interview, the flow is so smooth from fact to fantasy that most listeners are likely to be unaware where one stops and the other begins.

And with that, MORE FACTS from Daisy Moses.

She came to the first new huge slew of facts on CanaryMission. You can watch (4 min) or read her summary:

https://www.instagram.com/canarymission/reel/DDpZeMjoKTm/

1. The US promised NOT to come a certain distance from the combat zone (100 miles) an' BROKE that promise/undestandin' AND there are records that the US "reassured Israel that NO US ship was within 100 miles of the combat zone)--so naturally Israel had reasons to NOT think the ship was, at least initially, a US ship (indeed no US flag was up b/c there was just one left--finally it DID go up AFTER shots were fired. But imho Israel's TWO HOURS of recon. flights told them all they needed ta know...) FWIW how was this planned ahead "with" the US -- makes no sense with the "Reconnaissance Flight" to see what they were dealin' with... WHY do this if you've planned for that ship to be there? (eh, Candace?) 2. The IDF flashed AA signal at the ship which means identify yerself. The USS Liberty REFUSED an' flashed AA back. So I repeat--the USS Liberty would not id. itself as a US ship as it was NOT supposed ta be there! 3. At a certain point Israel offered medical help for the injured on the ship an' the USS Liberty REFUSED such help/aid. WHY? This reporter sez (proof? speculation?) that if Israeli medics came on board they would see the spy equipment an' thereby ascertain the true mission of the ship AND/OR confiscate it -- perhaps some recorded material remained that'd compromise Israel? WOULD lives have been saved HAD the USS Liberty let Israeli medics on board? Perhaps... Also WHY would Israel offer help if they wanted ALL the crew dead? Methinks they HAD TO take out the spy communications team an' once that was done (they could detect if the Liberty was still sendin' or receivin' radio signals--or NOT...ie if they were "out") an' once that mission was done they acted in a humanitarian way (of course if y'all think Israelis are only bloodthirsty murderers without any humanity ye won't buy this at all...) 4. in 1967 the US DOD released a document blamin' Israel fully for the event--Israel never denied it (but as I wrote previously, they "et crow" as it would be baaad to put the blame squarely on their American Allies--however they apologized gumpily b/c I think they knew they were coverin' up for what was a US spy mission...) The accusation fully framin' Israel, however, stuck an' the later quiet retraction...ignored... As I write this Candace has become even MORE popular--an' Tourney & Candace are good Catholics callin' out the "evil joos"--that there IS an'nuther story which makes Israel look less irrational an' the US look more sneaky--the world will not hear it (Elsa is one of very few voices willin' to allow such questionin' of the popular narrative) Wagons are circlin'....I'm watchin' the wolves with the other "kids"....

Finally, in the Candace Owens interview, Phil Tourney presents himself as just caring about the truth. Here is the truth about Jews, as he sees it, again dug up by Daisy Moses:

Tourney is a really virulent joo hater--at this link are screen grabs of his many quotes on the demonic/evil/zionist state an' how the evil Israelis "run" America... OK so he claims he's not anti-semitic... I'll let folks judge fer themselfs but it sounds like he's a real SOULMATE fer the sweet Candy poison... (I know that most folks agree with both've 'em but just sharin' the "bee-u-tee-ful" comments so one can judge if this guy is biased 'er not (an' again, I doubt the conclusions he draws an' not the facts he shares...nor those he selectively leaves out!) https://www.israellycool.com/2024/12/17/uss-liberty-conspiracy-theorist-phil-tourney-a-raging-jew-hater/ curious ta see where this goes... Hamas has no better spokesperson than Candace Owens One more bit from a com'mint on this same site: The Liberty incident and indeed the Six Day War itself would have been prevented had President Johnson honored the commitment given by President Eisenhower to keep the Eilat shipping lane open to Israel against any hostile blockade. When Egypt did blockade the Gulf of Eilat in May 1967, Israel appealed to LBJ to honor that commitment. Citing his troubles in Vietnam, he stabbed Israel in the back over this even though not more than a few destroyers from the Mediterranean or Atlantic fleet would have been sufficient to break the blockade. The rest is history. (...) Hell the LBJ regime went so far as to claim that the US never made that promise, until Israel produced their copy

I will end there. Truth. Quite something.

Much more complex than what’s all neat and tidy - and inaccurate - in the initial interview.



