THE EXCELLENT COURT REPORT FROM CLAUDIA JAWORSKI. NOW WITH MUCH BETTER ENGLISH SUBTITLES! FROM SISSI.
As soon as I got it, I sent out the excellent court report from Claudia Jaworski on Day 29 (Sept 6) of Reiner’s trial. Many people are eager to get the news, and the auto-translate feature makes it possible to follow in English.
But now here is the court report, with much better English subtitles. Thanks to Sissi.
Witness of the day was Roger Bittel. Lawyers of the defense were Katja Woermer, Edgar Siemund and Tobias Pohl. Lawyer Frank Grossenbach was questioned by Jaworski, if he was there to defend Viviane Fischer's interests, or if he was there for some other reason. The consensus among observers was, that he was there in the interest of Viviane Fischer.
May the truth - and all the amazing support - set Reiner free!
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
NEXT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 1024 at 9.15 a.m.
Posted Sept 11, 2024
I really like the 2 Lawyers that spoke the most about Reiner's case. He has some wonderful people around him that are working very hard for JUSTICE FOR REINER, and of course, Liberty. Thank you Elsa, for providing this video, it helped.