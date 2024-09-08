Here is a different kind of update. A “court report.” And more:

2 new photos of Reiner, from photographer and journalist Djamila le Pair, who came from Holland to be at the trial;

_________________________

Reiner - 2 photos from Djamila le Pair

Reiner smiling at Djamila, with Katja Woermer leaning toward him:

Reiner with 3 lawyers: on the left, public defender Tobias Pohl and Edgar Siemund (with glasses), and on the right, Katja Woermer:

_________________________

Excellent Day 29 video court report from Claudia and Natali Jaworski

(Note: at the end, instructions on getting English subtitles.)

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jXVe28sSZY

_________________________

Why court reports? From Claudia and Natali Jaworski

Court report

We would like to take this opportunity to briefly define our work. We dedicated ourselves to court reporting 4 years ago because we believe that the public rarely gets a full picture of what is happening in court, especially these days.

While others have “live streaming” down pat, we prefer the agility and multi-perspectivity of “court reporting”. The advantages of one are the disadvantages of the other and vice versa. A court report is also not the same as an interview, but is characterized by a large number of statements and design elements (moderation, expectation and result-o-sounds), which inevitably require cuts. We explain this so as not to create false expectations.

If we conduct longer interviews, this does not mean that they are included in full in the report. Only statements edited together make up a court report. So a report cannot do without cuts. Scissors does not mean “mainstream method” either. Scissors can be used as a means of censorship or, as it is actually intended, as a tool for creating meaning. Only when two images are combined does a third emerge in the viewer's mind. This is called dialectical understanding.

As we had already been accused by both sides of not recording the sometimes extremely long statements in full, we saw the need to explain this “court reportage” format. If we were to publish every interview in full length, there would no longer be a court report, but rather individual interviews standing disparately next to each other.

It is therefore also up to our journalistic and artistic freedom to determine the dramaturgy, naturally with the aim of reliably depicting the situation. Criteria for editing are, for example, avoiding repetition, omitting incomprehensible formulations and removing unfavorable gestures.

Although we are in favor of the immediate release of Reiner Füllmich, as we consider this trial to be a political one - regardless of the legal issues - we believe that we present all sides well, including our own conflicts with the so-called “neutrality”. Even if we are of the opinion that many details no longer have anything to do with the matter, we ourselves bring these up.

We also note that, beyond court reports, there is always the opportunity to get your own picture on the ground. Because on some channels, you get the impression that people are just lying in the window waiting for new fodder to mock. Some people seem to be more interested in mockery than the cause.

A court report will follow tomorrow, which will cover all the crucial aspects in the length necessary for understanding.

We look forward to your comments and are open to constructive suggestions - Vorschläge☺️.

Claudia and Natali Jaworski