UPDATE. DAY 29, SEPT 6, REINER TRIAL. COURT REPORT FROM CLAUDIA JAWORSKI. PLUS, 2 NEW PHOTOS OF REINER.
Here is a different kind of update. A “court report.” And more:
2 new photos of Reiner, from photographer and journalist Djamila le Pair, who came from Holland to be at the trial;
excellent Day 29 video “court report” from Claudia and Natali Jaworski;
Claudia and Natali’s explanation of why, for 4 years, they have been doing “court reports.”
Instructions on how to get English subtitles on the video.
Reiner - 2 photos from Djamila le Pair
Reiner smiling at Djamila, with Katja Woermer leaning toward him:
Reiner with 3 lawyers: on the left, public defender Tobias Pohl and Edgar Siemund (with glasses), and on the right, Katja Woermer:
Excellent Day 29 video court report from Claudia and Natali Jaworski
(Note: at the end, instructions on getting English subtitles.)
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=_jXVe28sSZY
Why court reports? From Claudia and Natali Jaworski
Court report
We would like to take this opportunity to briefly define our work. We dedicated ourselves to court reporting 4 years ago because we believe that the public rarely gets a full picture of what is happening in court, especially these days.
While others have “live streaming” down pat, we prefer the agility and multi-perspectivity of “court reporting”. The advantages of one are the disadvantages of the other and vice versa. A court report is also not the same as an interview, but is characterized by a large number of statements and design elements (moderation, expectation and result-o-sounds), which inevitably require cuts. We explain this so as not to create false expectations.
If we conduct longer interviews, this does not mean that they are included in full in the report. Only statements edited together make up a court report. So a report cannot do without cuts. Scissors does not mean “mainstream method” either. Scissors can be used as a means of censorship or, as it is actually intended, as a tool for creating meaning. Only when two images are combined does a third emerge in the viewer's mind. This is called dialectical understanding.
As we had already been accused by both sides of not recording the sometimes extremely long statements in full, we saw the need to explain this “court reportage” format. If we were to publish every interview in full length, there would no longer be a court report, but rather individual interviews standing disparately next to each other.
It is therefore also up to our journalistic and artistic freedom to determine the dramaturgy, naturally with the aim of reliably depicting the situation. Criteria for editing are, for example, avoiding repetition, omitting incomprehensible formulations and removing unfavorable gestures.
Although we are in favor of the immediate release of Reiner Füllmich, as we consider this trial to be a political one - regardless of the legal issues - we believe that we present all sides well, including our own conflicts with the so-called “neutrality”. Even if we are of the opinion that many details no longer have anything to do with the matter, we ourselves bring these up.
We also note that, beyond court reports, there is always the opportunity to get your own picture on the ground. Because on some channels, you get the impression that people are just lying in the window waiting for new fodder to mock. Some people seem to be more interested in mockery than the cause.
A court report will follow tomorrow, which will cover all the crucial aspects in the length necessary for understanding.
We look forward to your comments and are open to constructive suggestions - Vorschläge☺️.
Claudia and Natali Jaworski
TO GET YOUTUBE TO AUTO-GENERATE ENGLISH SUBTITLES
Turn on CC
Go to the icon on the right of CC - the bumpy wheel. That is Settings:
Click on the Settings icon. You will get the following:
When you click CC, you will be given the option to select many different languages. Select English.
May the truth - and all the amazing support - set Reiner free!
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
MOST RECENT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:
Day 29 Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve
Day 29 Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
Posted Sept 8, 2024
All respect to Reiner, he is keeping himself together so well. x