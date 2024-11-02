The doctor will not declare that Reiner is unfit to stand trial. The judge is as unhelpful as ever. In the end, Reiner’s lawyer, Attorney Siemund, takes the decisive action. Considering what he has experienced just now, he does not consider himself fit to continue and leaves the courtroom!
At the end, a demonstration planned in Geneva for November 30th. Astrid Stuckelberger will be there.
Here are the details of Trial Day 36, from the Telegram channel of wearegreekja, translated by deepl:
36th day of proceedings on November 1, 2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court
Part 1
Status unchanged
Brief info - that means a more or less short summary of what happened in the courtroom today, which does not claim to be comprehensive or could be in this format.
This contribution from “We are Greek- What's your Superpower?” is for those people who follow Reiner's fate and would like to be kept up to date.
We do not claim to know all the connections and legal details or the whole truth.
This report must not be taken out of context!
Tobias Pohl and Edgar Siemund, lawyers for the defense, were present at today's trial. Both defense attorneys were initially in the basement cell with Reiner Füllmich for a meeting.
Füllmich had another appointment with a doctor on duty at the prison early that morning. He had hoped to see the doctor he trusted, which unfortunately was not the case, as it later turned out.
The doctor who was present today told Dr. Reiner Füllmich that it could not be ruled out that he had been traumatized by the long imprisonment, or rather by the several months of solitary confinement and the other circumstances (we reported several times).
Consequently, an inability to stand trial cannot be ruled out. However, as a general practitioner, he could not determine this to the extent required and could not issue a certificate in this regard. Reiner Füllmich was therefore taken to the district court as usual.
The first meeting took place in the basement cell below the court with the defense lawyers present.
The trial was then opened.
Attorney Tobias Pohl again inquired about the status of his application for a medical examination of the defendant. The status was unchanged.
Part 2
Missing memory
In his reply, Reiner Füllmich again described the untenable conditions in the prison:
The inmate in the cell next to him, who obviously appears to be seriously mentally ill, had again disturbed the night's rest all night to such an extent that Füllmich got virtually no sleep.
Every two hours, the inmate loudly turned on the radio, banged against the wall, spoke loudly to himself in different tones of voice or threw objects against the wall. A good night's sleep was therefore out of the question, which was essentially the reason why Füllmich went to see the doctor in the morning.
Reiner Füllmich was again transported to the court with his hands and feet shackled. The security measures surrounding his transport had not changed either, despite the defense's requests.
According to the current status, a deadline for the prison to respond, which ran until October 30, remained unanswered, i.e. the defense has not yet received a statement from the prison.
Füllmich therefore released the doctor on duty from his duty of confidentiality and again applied for his incapacity to stand trial. The chamber then withdrew for deliberations. The chairman spoke to the doctor on the phone.
Finally, the chamber returned to the courtroom and announced that the doctor had not confirmed Dr. Füllmich's statements regarding the conversation during the morning examination about his possible inability to stand trial. Rather, he is said to have stated that he did not remember what he had said.
The Chamber therefore rejected the application for a stay of proceedings that Mr. Pohl had filed for today's hearing due to his inability to attend.
Part 3
No reason
The Chairman invited Mr. Siemund to make his plea today. Mr. Siemund pointed out that his statements, in particular the planned statements on the corporate law situation of the case, were very difficult.
It would therefore be of utmost importance that the missing defense lawyers, in particular lead defense lawyer Katja Wörmer, could also follow the content of his statements on corporate law. The chairman replied that Siemund could also send his notes to Ms. Wörmer in writing and explain the content of his plea to her afterwards.
Attorney Siemund denied this and pointed out that it was necessary to witness the plea live in order to be able to follow the impressions of others present or even the answers to possible questions about his plea.
The presiding judge then announced that, in the opinion of the chamber, this was no reason not to make the plea today and asked Mr. Siemund again to make it.
Attorney Siemund then described with great concern that the way Reiner Füllmich had been treated was not acceptable to him in any respect. In particular, the fact that the chamber apparently took no notice of this, did not take any action and did not follow up on any application, although applications for clarification and a detention review had already been pending for several weeks or months.
Part 4
Defense with backbone
The presiding judge did not enter into any further discussion.
Attorney Siemund then declared himself unfit to continue and explained that he was unable to make his plea in an appropriate manner due to the impact of what had just happened today.
He then declared himself unfit to continue and left the courtroom.
The chairman then declared the hearing closed. The next hearing is scheduled for November 7 at 9:15 am.
Reiner Füllmich was again always taken to his cell during today's breaks in the proceedings, even if these only lasted 10 to 15 minutes.
This represents a further tightening compared to the handling of the last court hearings. At the previous hearings, Füllmich was sometimes left in the courtroom despite long breaks.
The atmosphere in the courtroom was described as very tense.
Translated with DeepL.com (free version)
I will end with something that should not be needed: a demonstration including Astrid Stuckelberger on November 30 on behalf of Reiner Fuellmich. It should not be needed because Reiner should be free!
Unfortunately it seems very likely that this demonstration and other actions on Reiner’s behalf will be needed!
May justice prevail.
_________________________________
Below you will find:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,
- previous and scheduled court dates.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
___________________
FURTHER SCHEDULED COURT DATES
___________________
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 (cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve)
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)
32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
33rd day, Friday Oct 18 (half day)
34th day, Friday, Oct 25 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)
35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29 (interrupted by judge)
36th day, Friday, Nov 1 (Reiner very ill)
Posted Nov 1, 2024
The whole thing as to what they are doing to Dr. Reiner is tragic and sadistic….. I find it hard not to feel despondent about our world today….. Our Hearts Sink in many ways….
Take care to RF because big brother always do that they want, and if need to use extreme actions like they do before with JFK, we have open eyes and care RF. Care the food and every thing, My best wishes to RF and all team , rgds and all the power from our heart’s