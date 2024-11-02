The doctor will not declare that Reiner is unfit to stand trial. The judge is as unhelpful as ever. In the end, Reiner’s lawyer, Attorney Siemund, takes the decisive action. Considering what he has experienced just now, he does not consider himself fit to continue and leaves the courtroom!

At the end, a demonstration planned in Geneva for November 30th. Astrid Stuckelberger will be there.

Here are the details of Trial Day 36, from the Telegram channel of wearegreekja, translated by deepl:

36th day of proceedings on November 1, 2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court

Part 1

Status unchanged

Tobias Pohl and Edgar Siemund, lawyers for the defense, were present at today's trial. Both defense attorneys were initially in the basement cell with Reiner Füllmich for a meeting.

Füllmich had another appointment with a doctor on duty at the prison early that morning. He had hoped to see the doctor he trusted, which unfortunately was not the case, as it later turned out.

The doctor who was present today told Dr. Reiner Füllmich that it could not be ruled out that he had been traumatized by the long imprisonment, or rather by the several months of solitary confinement and the other circumstances (we reported several times).

Consequently, an inability to stand trial cannot be ruled out. However, as a general practitioner, he could not determine this to the extent required and could not issue a certificate in this regard. Reiner Füllmich was therefore taken to the district court as usual.

The first meeting took place in the basement cell below the court with the defense lawyers present.

The trial was then opened.

Attorney Tobias Pohl again inquired about the status of his application for a medical examination of the defendant. The status was unchanged.

Part 2

Missing memory

In his reply, Reiner Füllmich again described the untenable conditions in the prison:

The inmate in the cell next to him, who obviously appears to be seriously mentally ill, had again disturbed the night's rest all night to such an extent that Füllmich got virtually no sleep.

Every two hours, the inmate loudly turned on the radio, banged against the wall, spoke loudly to himself in different tones of voice or threw objects against the wall. A good night's sleep was therefore out of the question, which was essentially the reason why Füllmich went to see the doctor in the morning.

Reiner Füllmich was again transported to the court with his hands and feet shackled. The security measures surrounding his transport had not changed either, despite the defense's requests.

According to the current status, a deadline for the prison to respond, which ran until October 30, remained unanswered, i.e. the defense has not yet received a statement from the prison.

Füllmich therefore released the doctor on duty from his duty of confidentiality and again applied for his incapacity to stand trial. The chamber then withdrew for deliberations. The chairman spoke to the doctor on the phone.

Finally, the chamber returned to the courtroom and announced that the doctor had not confirmed Dr. Füllmich's statements regarding the conversation during the morning examination about his possible inability to stand trial. Rather, he is said to have stated that he did not remember what he had said.

The Chamber therefore rejected the application for a stay of proceedings that Mr. Pohl had filed for today's hearing due to his inability to attend.

Part 3

No reason

The Chairman invited Mr. Siemund to make his plea today. Mr. Siemund pointed out that his statements, in particular the planned statements on the corporate law situation of the case, were very difficult.

It would therefore be of utmost importance that the missing defense lawyers, in particular lead defense lawyer Katja Wörmer, could also follow the content of his statements on corporate law. The chairman replied that Siemund could also send his notes to Ms. Wörmer in writing and explain the content of his plea to her afterwards.

Attorney Siemund denied this and pointed out that it was necessary to witness the plea live in order to be able to follow the impressions of others present or even the answers to possible questions about his plea.

The presiding judge then announced that, in the opinion of the chamber, this was no reason not to make the plea today and asked Mr. Siemund again to make it.

Attorney Siemund then described with great concern that the way Reiner Füllmich had been treated was not acceptable to him in any respect. In particular, the fact that the chamber apparently took no notice of this, did not take any action and did not follow up on any application, although applications for clarification and a detention review had already been pending for several weeks or months.

Part 4

Defense with backbone

The presiding judge did not enter into any further discussion.

Attorney Siemund then declared himself unfit to continue and explained that he was unable to make his plea in an appropriate manner due to the impact of what had just happened today.

He then declared himself unfit to continue and left the courtroom.

The chairman then declared the hearing closed. The next hearing is scheduled for November 7 at 9:15 am.

Reiner Füllmich was again always taken to his cell during today's breaks in the proceedings, even if these only lasted 10 to 15 minutes.

This represents a further tightening compared to the handling of the last court hearings. At the previous hearings, Füllmich was sometimes left in the courtroom despite long breaks.

The atmosphere in the courtroom was described as very tense.

