In my inbox just now: a video about a huge good deed from Reiner, helping those from Vanuatu against the dangerous experimental injections, and about a planned class action against the people and agencies behind the worldwide plot.

At that point, Reiner - for many of his actions for freedom and truth and justice, and for holding accountable those against humanity - was arrested. We all know about his so-called trial.

Here, voices speaking out, the voices of people Reiner has helped, who have freedom while he is imprisoned. FREEDOM FOR REINER NOW.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PiEMVfjOwMw

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

Posted June 3, 2025