I have just had a brief message from a friend. Reiner is very ill.
She writes:
Dear Elsa, very briefly:
Dr. R.F. is very ill!
Please listen to me!
Today was just terrible!
I'm shocked too!
So am I. The symptoms - sore throat, mainly - made it sound like something ordinary. A flu. But Reiner has been enduring a tremendous amount.
Also there is the likelihood of his being targeted - a targeted individual.
He said, over and over, you will not break me.
But humans have physical limits.
Send prayers, love and energy.
Below you will find:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,
- previous and scheduled court dates.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
FURTHER SCHEDULED COURT DATES
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 (cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve)
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)
32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
33rd day, Friday Oct 18 (half day)
34th day, Friday, Oct 25 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)
35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29 (interrupted by judge)
36th day, Friday, Nov 1 (Reiner very ill)
Posted Nov 1, 2024
Mega prayers for this amazing human being. What he has unfairly endured has been outrageous! Thank you for your news. From very early in covid when I first heard of Dr. Feullmich, I followed all I could. He’s a genius, one of the good humans. God only knows what they are doing to him in jail! Please, all, keep praying.
FYI: I wrote to Reiner about this present tense, positive prayer that I sing on his behalf. I gave him the words/state of consciousness that I am supporting him with. The bulk of this prayer is not mine . I heard it years ago and it stuck with me. "Thank You," etc. ..... is my addition. Humming or singing makes it a whole-brained, energetic dedication to this powerful thought if you'd like to join in.
" I am free, I am unlimited.....there are no chains that bind me.....I am free I am unlimited....RIGHT
NOW, RIGHT NOW." Thank you God that this is so.... papers signed, I'm on the go. "I am free
I am unlimited, RIGHT NOW, RIGHT NOW.!"