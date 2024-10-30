BRIEF UPDATE ON TRIAL DAY 35, OCTOBER 29. DISCUSSION OF REINER'S TREATMENT BY PRISON DOCTOR. JUDGE INTERRUPTS (ENDS) THE COURT DAY.
Here is a brief update on Trial Day 35, October 29. From the Telegram channel, @wearegreeekja. The only matter discussed was the inadequate medical attention given Reiner, who had symptoms which indicated he had a flu. He was given nothing for this by the prison doctor he saw the previous evening, not even something for his sore throat. He was also denied time away from court due to illness. Finally, he got his blood pressure pill late and only after discussion.
The judge’s decision, given this information, was to end court for the day.
35th day of the hearing, October 29, 2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court
The trial day began at around 10:00 a.m.; Tobias Pohl, attorney for the defense, was present and had the opportunity to meet with Reiner Füllmich beforehand.
Attorney Katja Wörmer wrote to presiding judge Schindler in the morning.
The content of this letter was then also the subject of the hearing:
The background is that the defendant saw a doctor in the prison yesterday evening.
The doctor on duty had refused to take a medical history or perform a physical examination based on the symptoms he described.
She interrupted him while he was describing his symptoms and told him that if she gave him sick leave, she would have to give 80% of the prisoners sick leave.
He was not given any medication to alleviate his flu-like symptoms, nor was he given sore throat tablets.
Füllmich has therefore been left on his own without medical care since last Friday, all the time in solitary confinement.
On Saturday, the defendant was also not allowed to go to the yard; he had the choice between taking a shower or going to the yard and chose the shower because he values personal hygiene.
He received the necessary blood pressure regulating tablet late and only after discussion. He has been particularly dependent on this medication since he was, without justification, denied his fitness opportunities. He received this medication late and only after discussion.
In her letter, Ms. Wörmer questioned why a detainee on remand was denied a medical examination when his symptoms were clear and why he was not given medication appropriate to his symptoms.
She emphasized her reference to the conditions in Rosdorf Prison by enclosing an article in which the abuses of a prison in Augsburg had already been publicly denounced.
On Tuesday morning, the defendant was presented to another doctor who checked his vital signs. She did not write him off sick, but suggested psychological counseling in the future.
Attorney Pohl also requested a medical examination by a public health officer.
Judge Schindler interrupted the trial after deliberation and set the continuation for Friday, 01.11.2024.
What we all want: REINER FREE. AND WELL. And JUSTICE!
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 (cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve)
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)
32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
33rd day, Friday Oct 18 (half day)
34th day, Friday, Oct 25 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)
35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29 (interrupted by judge)
A lot of people are just doing their jobs, whether prison, police, or judicial staff. Withholding a pill here, exercise there, more prison time; all party to continuing psychopathy and injustice.
Such is the banality of evil.
What else could they do? Where else could they work?
This is getting more and more absurd by the minute. Is this how Germany wants to be seen? Is this modern day justice in Germany? Internationally people are talking about you now. Citizens of other countries are shocked. You better free this man very soon.