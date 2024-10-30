Here is a brief update on Trial Day 35, October 29. From the Telegram channel, @wearegreeekja. The only matter discussed was the inadequate medical attention given Reiner, who had symptoms which indicated he had a flu. He was given nothing for this by the prison doctor he saw the previous evening, not even something for his sore throat. He was also denied time away from court due to illness. Finally, he got his blood pressure pill late and only after discussion.

The judge’s decision, given this information, was to end court for the day.

35th day of the hearing, October 29, 2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court

The trial day began at around 10:00 a.m.; Tobias Pohl, attorney for the defense, was present and had the opportunity to meet with Reiner Füllmich beforehand.

Attorney Katja Wörmer wrote to presiding judge Schindler in the morning.

The content of this letter was then also the subject of the hearing:

The background is that the defendant saw a doctor in the prison yesterday evening.

The doctor on duty had refused to take a medical history or perform a physical examination based on the symptoms he described.

She interrupted him while he was describing his symptoms and told him that if she gave him sick leave, she would have to give 80% of the prisoners sick leave.

He was not given any medication to alleviate his flu-like symptoms, nor was he given sore throat tablets.

Füllmich has therefore been left on his own without medical care since last Friday, all the time in solitary confinement.

On Saturday, the defendant was also not allowed to go to the yard; he had the choice between taking a shower or going to the yard and chose the shower because he values personal hygiene.

He received the necessary blood pressure regulating tablet late and only after discussion. He has been particularly dependent on this medication since he was, without justification, denied his fitness opportunities. He received this medication late and only after discussion.

In her letter, Ms. Wörmer questioned why a detainee on remand was denied a medical examination when his symptoms were clear and why he was not given medication appropriate to his symptoms.

She emphasized her reference to the conditions in Rosdorf Prison by enclosing an article in which the abuses of a prison in Augsburg had already been publicly denounced.

On Tuesday morning, the defendant was presented to another doctor who checked his vital signs. She did not write him off sick, but suggested psychological counseling in the future.

Attorney Pohl also requested a medical examination by a public health officer.

Judge Schindler interrupted the trial after deliberation and set the continuation for Friday, 01.11.2024.

