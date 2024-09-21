Here is the official ICIC Law news of Reiner’s trial, from wearegreeekja, for day 31, September 20, 2024.

Highlights:

- what Reiner noticed in the file;

- no evidence whatsoever for the claim Reiner did not intend to repay;

- Marcel Templin (who got the funds from the house sale put into his own account), who was to be questioned, did not show up, claiming something had not been done properly, when it was very evidently properly done. No surprise;

- Reiner at the end of the half-day was allowed to explain some facts.

Also at the end, there is a note to Reiner and photo from Arne Schmidt, street pianist since 1997.

First:

31st day of proceedings on September 20, 2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich at the Göttingen District Court

Part 1

In case of doubt against the defendant

Short info - this means a more or less brief summary of today's events in the courtroom, which do not claim to be completely comprehensive, nor could they be in this format.

This post from “We are Greek- What's your Superpower?” is for those people who are following Reiner's fate and would like to be informed promptly. We do not claim to know all the context and legal details or the whole truth.

This report must not be taken out of context! The date for the main hearing began at 9:15 a.m.

Marcel Templin, attorney, and Nicole Wolf, trial observer, were summoned as witnesses by the defense.

Both were to be questioned about what the court had determined in its decision of July 16, 2024, that Reiner Füllmich had allegedly no longer been willing to repay the pre-gUG, to which Antonia Fischer and Dr. Justus Hoffmann belonged, since they were at odds.

Part 2

Quite bold -

protected or threatened, that could be the question here...

Nicole Wolf was named as a witness.

Marcel Templin was to be questioned to the effect that he had no legal basis for obtaining the funds that the clients paid from the class action. At the latest in August 2022, the clients had transferred to the Füllmich law firm and had directly mandated it, thus expressly not the law firm of the port lawyers or Marcel Templin. In addition, he knew that there was no legal reason for the amount above that, and that he had obtained the EUR 1.15 million from the purchase price of Füllmich's property without legal grounds.

Marcel Templin's presumably tortious intervention ultimately prevented Dr. Reiner Füllmich from repaying his loan to the Vor-gUG.

Füllmich's defense, represented by attorney Wörmer, Tobias Pohl and Edgar Siemund, requested half an hour at the beginning to consult with their client Dr. Reiner Füllmich. This was justified by the changed situation, because the invited witness, attorney Marcel Templin, did not appear.

In the morning, he informed the court in writing that he had not been properly invited.

Wörmer, on the other hand, confirmed that the summons had been properly issued. She had already sent the returned writ of summons from the bailiff to the court. Witness compensation had also been deposited.

In the upcoming recess of almost a month, the witness is to be summoned again.

The two motions to introduce evidence from the witnesses Marcel Templin and Nicole Wolf were submitted, whereupon the court extended the break by a further 20 minutes.

Part 3

No suspicion recognizable - ignored and exchanged

The defense went to the basement cell below the court to discuss the matter with the defendant, where Füllmich shared new insights with the defense that he had gained from his study of the files.

On rereading the files, Füllmich had noticed that, in special volumes relating to the file, where the financial evaluations of the bank accounts were discussed, the word “corona” repeatedly appeared in bold print next to the file reference, making it clear that this was, of course, a special treatment of the proceedings, since it was repeatedly supposed to be related to Corona, which would have to be completely irrelevant in a corporate law matter, since after all, this would be a case before a commercial criminal court, which has nothing to do with “Corona”.

The special volume 3, which is the one in which the account termination due to money laundering suspicion was also included, was marked “relevant to state security”. In addition, it contains notes from the state security employees that this was passed on to the “services” (mote: it is not yet known which services are meant here) for their information.

It is not clear whether it was the state office for the protection of the constitution, the Federal Ministry of the Interior, the BKA or someone else. However, it is clear that this information was passed on to services or even followed up.

The senior public prosecutor Reinecke, who was investigating at the time, had initially dropped the fraud charges because she could not see any suspicion of an offense.

In her opinion, the funds were used for their intended purpose of educating people about the corona measures. Furthermore, it could be concluded from the file that she was ignored in the further investigation and the matter was handed over to StA John. He was seconded from Hanover especially for this purpose.

This was also presented orally by Füllmich at the end of the hearing.

On this occasion, he added that there was a letter from November 2023 in the file of Viviane Fischer's lawyer, Gert-Holger Willanzheimer, in which RA Willanzeimer pointed out to Viviane Fischer that a liquidity reserve had been agreed by both of them with the pre-gUG. However, an affidavit from Füllmich was also attached stating that these were genuine loan agreements and that no liquidity reserve or hidden trust agreements had ever been agreed between the parties.

Furthermore, there had been no other agreements and it was also known that he had secured the loan with his property and that both had used it for private expenses, as is usual with loans.

Part 4

Discreditation, evidence and the truth

Another interruption followed for the self-selection procedure.

Dr. Christof Miseré sent an email to Ms. Wörmer at around 11:00 a.m., which included his sick note and his apology to the chair for not appearing.

Furthermore, he referred to the incident with the Facebook post that had been foisted on him and which was said to contain a death threat.

He assumed that the other side had tried to foist something like this on him in order to discredit him and that the other side had repeatedly acted in this way.

Furthermore, he announced that he would summon Professor Schünemann, as an expert witness for the hearing on October 16, regarding the unlawful deportation or abduction of Reiner Füllmich, because he had written essays on the subject in legal literature.

An application was also submitted for an immediate decision on the motions to admit evidence and for the suspension of the arrest warrant, due to new facts that had come to light in the meantime:

On the one hand, the finding from the special volume 3, on the other hand, a letter was submitted that the Reusing couple had sent to the UN in 2021 to register a truth commission, stating that the Corona Committee was a truth commission.

Subsequently, the ICIC was also registered as such with the demand that Füllmich be released or allowed to continue his work as a truth commission while in custody to clarify the Corona measures.

Therefore, an immediate decision and revocation of the arrest warrant was requested.

The chamber again withdrew to decide on these further motions and in the end rejected everything, again stating that the motions to introduce evidence would be decided in the judgment.

Reiner Füllmich had wanted to ask two questions at the end, which the chairman initially wanted to block, because according to the StPO there would only be the defendant's statement at the beginning, then motions to dismiss evidence, then the closing argument, but “no question time in between”.

In the end, he allowed Füllmich to explain the facts (see above). The hearing was closed at 12:15 p.m.

The 32nd day of the trial will continue at 9:15 a.m. on October 16, 2024 at the Göttingen District Court.

