UPDATE re REINER. CANCELLED COURT DATES. BUT INTERESTING DEVELOPMENTS. YOU WILL SOON HEAR MORE.
I have not reported on Reiner’s recent court appearances because there haven’t been any. “Due to the illness of a Chamber member, the last 4 appointments were canceled” (email from a German friend who has been watching everything).
However, I am in touch with someone else and I hope to be able to send you information on recent interesting developments with some parts of the German government.
By the way, this again relates to an individual with individual initiative, taking an inspired action.
I hope to be able to let you know more by the end of the week.
Maybe there could be good news (though not yet freedom for Reiner) before Christmas.
I love the quote: "What is an ocean but a multitude of drops." There are so many of us, our many drops adding enormously to the mix.
I say: Never underestimate the power of the individual, or the power of our collective forces.
Drawing of Reiner forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.
REINER:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,
- previous and scheduled court dates.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)
32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)
34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)
35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)
36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)
37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024
38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill
39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill
CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:
Cancelled due to the illness of a Chamber member
Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am
Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am
Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am
Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am
Posted Dec 15, 2024
Thank you for all your reporting. So damn depressing. I wonder: is it worth some of us writing to the Trump? Could he help? Just asking
Thank you the continuing updates on Reiner. I first heard him on Truth over Fear (by Patrick Coffin 40 speaker 3day zoom conference) in May 2021. I met him in Houston when he came to do the “Crimes against Humanity” tour with Judy Mikovitz , Patrick Wood and Dr Armstrong in May 2022. After the presentation there was a dinner to meet the speakers . We sat around a table with Reiner and it felt like “family and friend normal” and we all just met. I keep Reiner in my prayers. When I listen to his audios on telegram I hear the powerful strength of God sustaining his spirit.