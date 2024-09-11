UPDATE. DAY 30, SEPT 11, REINER TRIAL. Rejection and more rejection. Also photos of Reiner and his 2 main lawyers, Katja Woermer and Christof Miseré.
Day 30 of Reiner’s trial. Very quick summary. Until lunch, all motions for evidence by the defense were rejected by the chamber. Then the chamber accused Reiner and his team of slowing things down. The rebuttal: the witnesses have vital informationl the prosecution is delaying.
Day 31 will be Friday Sept 20, 2025, in other words in 9 days.
Here is the quick report of Day 30 rom wearegreeekja, and after that, photos of Reiner, Katja Woermer and Christof Miseré.
Wε αrε Grεεεκ - what's your superpower?
30th day of trial on September 11, 2024
in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich
before the Göttingen Regional Court
Kurzinfo - that means a more or less short summary of today's events in the courtroom, which could not claim to be comprehensive or complete in this format.
This contribution from “We are Greek- What's your Superpower?” is for those people who follow Reiner's fate and would like to be kept up to date.
We do not claim to know all the connections and legal details or the whole truth.
This report must not be taken out of context!
-Until the lunch break, all motions for evidence by the defense were rejected by the chamber.
-The defense used the lunch break to revise the motions for evidence again, to submit them and to send them off.
-All present witnesses who were named as such are present.
____________________
Part 2
Everything is to be rejected
The witnesses present were:
Viviane Fischer, her lawyer in the present proceedings Gert-Holger Willanzheimer, Andrea Henning and Nicole Wolf.
Attorney Katja Wörmer had previously sent the motions for evidence to the court and had the witnesses summoned in due form by the bailiff.
As mentioned above, the motions for evidence were rejected by the chamber in the morning after 1 1/2 hours of deliberation. The defendant had also submitted handwritten motions for evidence.
The defendant's handwritten revised motions for evidence were not legible, so attorney Wörmer had to write them down in a readable version by dictation from Reiner Füllmich. This email did not go through after half an hour, neither to the presiding judge nor to the clerk, whereupon the presiding judge had the content of the email burned onto a CD.
StA Recha was conspicuous for his clearly disgruntled counter-statements to the defense. He expressed his opinion that the defense intended to delay the proceedings. He also insinuated that the defense was not interested in the case, but only in delaying the trial.
He went on to say that the motions for evidence were not such motions and that they should all be rejected.
____________________
Part 3
Hearing
The defense responded in a counterstatement and replied that the prosecution had so far refrained from clarifying the case and that it was rather the court that was delaying the proceedings due to its procedural methods.
Moreover, the maxim of the trial was not to be completed particularly quickly. Against the background of the time aspect that the client is in pre-trial detention, the trial maxim cannot be to finish particularly quickly in order to keep the pre-trial detention as short as possible and the criminal detention as long as possible, since the prosecution had already applied for a prison sentence of 3 years and 9 months and for the arrest warrant to be upheld. This means that the defendant would not be released, not even when the verdict is announced. The maxim of the trial could only ever be the thorough clarification of the facts of the case. The defendant has a right to this. In this case, this is being trampled underfoot by the public prosecutor's office and the court with the current procedure. Today's trial day lasted six hours, during which the four witnesses present could have simply been questioned instead of reading the motions for evidence themselves and then rejecting them. By summoning witnesses, the defense is not delaying anything at all: the witness statements are not redundant, i.e. they are not repetitive, but it is precisely about the questioning of witnesses, also by Viviane Fischer, after the legal advice of 3.5.24 by the court and after the changed assessment of this. Therefore, in order to clarify the facts, it would have been absolutely necessary to hear the witnesses present and also to hear Viviane Fischer again on the changed basis of the court.
____________________
Part 4
The verdict has already been reached
At around 2.30 p.m., the revised motions for evidence were finally submitted to the court. After about 10 minutes, it was announced that the motions for the examination of the witnesses present would be decided in the judgment, which means that they were again rejected.
The statement according to 257 StPO on the witness examination of Roger Bittel, which took place last week, was made by attorney Wörmer and Reiner Füllmich.
Attorney Wörmer filed a motion for recusal against the entire chamber because the presiding judge said in between that there was no need to get upset that the witnesses were not heard or that the motions for evidence were not granted; after all, the legal opinion of the chamber would be known and the defendant would be free with the defense to appeal to the BGH and have the verdict reviewed, or, with regard to the refusal to revoke the arrest warrant, to the OLG Braunschweig.
This alone leads to the conclusion that the chamber has already passed the verdict and is clearly biased against the defendant and has already mentally convicted him.
The deadline for submitting reasons for Wörmer's motion for recusal against the chamber was 11.00 a.m. on Monday.
The chairman then formally closed the taking of evidence.
Attorney Wörmer announced that another witness would be present on the next day of the hearing on September 20, 2024. The presiding judge saw no problem with this, in which case the taking of evidence could be reopened.
He asked StA Recha and adhesion plaintiff's representative attorney Frank Großenbach (Antonia Fischer was absent) about the pleadings, whereupon both confirmed that they remained unchanged.
The presiding judge invited the defense to plead.
Attorney Wörmer stated that there were still additions to be made and that the taking of evidence would be reopened at the next hearing.
The hearing was closed at around 3.00 p.m. and will continue on Friday, 20.09.2024 at 9.15 a.m.
@wearegreeekja
_________________________________
Photos of Reiner, Katja Woermer, Christof Miseré, and the courtroom. These were sent by a friend. They are, she let me know, from Roger Bittel with Katrin Heusinger.
_________________________________
May the truth - and all the amazing support - set Reiner free!
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
TO DONATE:
___________________
NEXT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 1024 at 9.15 a.m.
___________________
Posted Sept 11, 2024
I enjoyed seeing the pictures of Reiner .. but my heart tells me this is a slam dunk for the Prosecution .. if the Judge has already decided against him. That said .. the Defense should never give up .. this is "bargaining" over the life energy of an innocent man! The Defense needs to become very offensive .. for they are protecting an innocent man who has been cornered by the criminal conspiracy of legal predators. When the Judge speaks .. "Yawn!" .. when the Prosecution speaks .. "drop stuff on the floor so it scatters" .. be creative .. !! The Judge and Prosecution wants the Defense to "Rest" .. (end their defense). Just keep going .. Reiner is not the one who should be behind bars .. it's those who have taken his money .. and are accusing an innocent man! Put the shoes on the feet that they fit!
This court of our times continues: tongue out, eyes shut, fingers in ears.