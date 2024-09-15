UPDATE. DAY 30, SEPT 11. ANOTHER EXCELLENT COURT REPORT OF REINER'S TRIAL FROM CLAUDIA JAWORSKI. 2 WITNESSES PRESENT. ZERO WITNESSES HEARD.
Here is another excellent court report from Claudia Jaworski. The major point. Two witnesses were present, including Viviane Fischer. Their presence had been requested by the defense. They were not allowed to testify. The chamber decided that their testimony was not relevant.
As with the previous German court reports, below the video are instructions on how to get the auto-translated English subtitles. I have listened, and read along. While there is the occasional confusing or inaccurate translation, overall you get a very good sense of what is being said.
SOAP OPERA TRIAL:
PLEASE, NO WITNESSES
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=LwY4whMBayM
___________________________
TO GET YOUTUBE TO AUTO-GENERATE ENGLISH SUBTITLES
Turn on CC
Go to the icon on the right of CC - the bumpy wheel. That is Settings:
Click on the Settings icon. You will get the following:
When you click CC, you will be given the option to select many different languages. Select English.
_________________________________
May the truth - and all the amazing support - set Reiner free!
_________________________________
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.)
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
___________________
NEXT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 1024 at 9.15 a.m.
___________________
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 202
Posted Sept 15, 2024