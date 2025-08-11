First, here’s the Truth Summit overview, the interviews so far:

Then, I wondered: what’s the emerging picture? Or are people likely to get a sense of pieces that don’t have any link, or at any rate no apparent link?

That’s not what I found. (This is the second sending of these points.)

Andrew Johnson on a massively publicized event, known worldwide as 9/11 - sold as coming from 2 big airplanes hitting 2 tall buildings - when the reality is very different and carried out by people/forces very different from those who had supposedly carried it out, and using an advanced technology.

Ole Dammegard on false flag events, on alleged terror plots - and on actual assassinations sold as coming from lone assassins when the reality was very different, when they were meticulously planned occurences by people/forces very different from those who had supposedly carried it out.

Reiner Fuellmich on the plandemic - when PCR tests that can diagnose nothing were sold through intense fear-mongering as doing what they could not do - and when the whole plandemic was clearly a well planned worldwide event by people/forces intended to be invisible.

Howell Woltz on doing his job and landing in an alternate reality where he was far from the only one caught and imprisoned by people/forces protecting, at the very least, a money laundering scheme - people/forces intended to be invisible to a huge majority of the population.

Diana West on Communist infiltration where something huge and very dangerous was ridiculed - by people/forces with mass media control, at the very least - as a crazy Red scare that existed only in the minds of commie-phobic nutcases.

Jim Simpson on Refugees, Immigration and the Agenda to Erase America (an agenda even further advanced in much of Europe) - an agenda utterly different from what people are induced to perceive, which is a kind and loving inclusiveness. Once again, this comes from what? whom? In general terms, one comes to by people/forces not visible to those swallowing the public narrative.

I get the sense that these pieces are part of one big picture,

Below, links to the interviews from Weeks 1, 2, and 3, in case you missed some.

WEEK ONE - SEEING THE FACTS

ANDREW JOHNSON on 9/11

OLE DAMMEGARD on FALSE FLAGS

WEEK TWO - QUEST FOR JUSTICE

REINER FUELLMICH on QUEST FOR TRUTH and JUSTICE

HOWELL WOLTZ on JUSTICE DENIED

WEEK THREE - COMMUNISM

DIANA WEST on AMERICAN BETRAYAL

JIM SIMPSON on the RED-GREEN AXIS

As I wrote a few days ago, I am pulled in 2 directions for Week Four. One is the logical next step: Islam - the second part of the red-green axis.

I interviewed Frank Salvato for a 2023 Truth Summit. And back in 2012, for my very first Truth Summit, the very first person I interviewed was Bill Warner - kind, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, quietly passionate, completely committed to his mission: to inform people in the West about Islam. He told me that, in the interview project I was undertaking (on Islam at that time), I would be meeting some of the nicest people ever. He was right.



I sub-titled that first Truth Summit: Personal Journeys toward Difficult Truths - which I find a very appropriate sub-title even now.

The other direction I am pulled to go for Week Four is mind control. Cathy O’Brien and Debbie Degroff.

My growing sense is that I will first turn to Islam, then to mind control. I have been thinking a lot about Bill Warner, who knew what his life mission was on what came to be known as 9/11.

But MIND CONTROL . . . such a huge underlying issue.

I will decide, one way or the other.

So many personal journeys.

In the meantime, enjoy Integration Week

All the best,

Elsa

PS. Here is the blog on the Truth Summit:

PPS. Here is the page on the Truth Summit, the weeks as they are being presented:

Posted August 8, 2025