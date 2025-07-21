WEEK ONE - Seeing the Facts

VIDEO AVAILABLE - Tues, July 22, 2025, 10 am EST

ANDREW JOHNSON on 9/11

VIDEO AVAILABLE - Thurs, July 24, 2025, 10 am EST

OLE DAMMEGARD on FALSE FLAGS

Plus I’ve been doing a bit of exploring (in writing) of myself: Where does it come from, this inner push to do Truth Summits? I’ll start with that.

PLEASE SHARE.

Which interview to start with?

I have learned that I can trust nothing to be true, that I have been taught is true. Nothing about the so-called pandemic, climate change, World War I, World War II, the existence of dinosaurs, the assassinations of JFK, RFK, and Martin Luther King Jr. As for 9/11, there are many theories put forward and ardently promoted.

_____________________

I decided to start with Andrew Johnson on 9/11. He’s low-key, matter-of-fact and meticulous. Facts and more facts. Also, he has never asked me to trust him. The name of his site: Check the evidence.

His top priority, I found in interviewing him and then getting to know him further, is truth. I recently was reading his 9/11: Finding the Truth. He never asks the reader to BELIEVE. He lays out every detail. I found myself highlighting so many paragraphs. The evidence is all there, in the many details he provides.

I noticed that those speaking against him were likely slip in, not facts that showed he was wrong, but denigrating terms. Or they refer to facts he presents as opinions - something very different. Again, don’t trust me. Read 9/11: Finding the Truth.

It’s in the details, I have found, that one can often discern what the truth is.

There’s one more reason to start with Andrew. If the facts he and Judy Wood present are accurate, they have the truth. The other theories are, then, not based on fact - in other words, are wrong.

I like getting rid of lack of clarity, when clarity is possible.

________________________

Ole Dammegard, the other person interviewed for Week One, is likewise concerned with facts and truth - with the facts about events he has determined are false flags. A false flag: an attack, supposedly by an enemy, created by a group or country for a specific purpose.

During 40 years, he has gone to a huge number of alleged terror attacks and alleged mass shootings. Very dangerous.

Recently he explored the alleged assassination attempt on Trump.

It’s not, You have your truth and I have mine. If the alleged assassination attempt was a staged event, then it was not an actual assassination attempt.

If the bullet that killed Kennedy was fired by one person, it was not fired by another.

There has been controversy around Ole’s work, not because of what I’ve just mentioned, but because one of the topics he has explored is what is known as the Holocaust. As for Ole, he is not willing to stay away from a topic because it is taboo, NO QUESTIONS ALLOWED.

(Note: there are likely to be further interviews in this taboo area. To quote Reiner Fuellmich who was quoting someone else: Sunlight is the best disinfectant. )

You will also see, in the interview with Ole, that his life has taken a recent change in direction, after 4 decades of work on false flags. Instead, there’s been a shift to coaching, to healing from trauma.

_________________

Something extra - self-exploration

In addition to sending out about Andrew and Ole, there will be one other piece - this one written

I’ve been doing a bit of exploring of myself: Where does it come from, this inner push to do Truth Summits? I come to the strange world I found myself in, so much unspoken, and my unspoken and often even unrecognized confusion.

I remember my father mentioning, when I was a child, the firebombing of Dresden. There was such pain in his voice when he mentioned this that I did not believe him. (This was before the internet, so there was no easy way to check - and of course now we know that the internet is not reliable.)

Now I believe the pain was there because it was so hard to get people to believe the truth. I only came to believe that the firebombing of Dresden occurred when, a couple of decades later, a book (and then a movie) came out, Slaughterhouse Five, by Kurt Vonnegut Jr - who survived the firebombing as he happened to be, as a war prisoner, working in Dresden five floors underground, in Slaughterhouse Five.

________________________________

I could go on. But instead, now you can turn to the pages on Andrew Johnson and Ole Dammegard.

Also, a bit of self-exploration - where could it come from, this drive for truth and Truth Summits?

All the best, as always,

Elsa



PS. Here are more of the people you will be meeting:

