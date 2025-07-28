This week I do not expect controversy. Not about either of the people interviewed. Not about Reiner. Not about Howell Woltz.

Reiner. He is amazing in many ways, as in his readiness to take on large-scale wrongs, like those done by Deutsche Bank and Volkswagen. Then there is his even greater achievement: interviewing a huge number of experts to shed light on all aspects of the plandemic. A further strength: his capacity to draw to him so many strong supporters, from all the people who wrote to him and are still writing to him, to the people who came day after day to his trial.

For Reiner, there will be the two interviews I did with him, plus one short extra. A 6-minute tribute from me. Seba Terribilini, who has written an excellent detailed overview of Reiner’s case, is now working with a collaborator on a celebration of Reiner. I’m one of the 150 or so people asked if I’d say some words about him. I will be doing a shorter tribute, but I’ll send you the first version.

As for Howell Woltz, he was living an ordinary life and expecting to continue living an ordinary life. He was a law-abiding citizen. And that is why an utterly outrageous injustice happened to him. He was just doing what he was legally required to do - requesting information on the source for some quite significant funds in the account of a client of the bank where he worked. And presto, like Alice suddenly unexpectedly dropping into Wonderland, Howell found himself in jail.

__________________________

Here’s the line-up for Week Three, where again, I also do not expect controversy about the topic or the people. The topic: Communism The people interviewed, Diana West and Jim Simpson.

All the same, the publication of Diana West’s brilliant book, American Betrayal, was met with intense and even vicious attacks - from people one might have expected to be supportive. Her topic: Communist infiltration to the highest levels in the US, almost from the moment of the victory of the Bolsheviks in Russia. Her book goes with tremendous fascinating detail to the end of World War II.

Those attacking Diana were major alternative figures. I remember her being shredded.

In fact, that was the major impetus for my reading the book. What was going on here?

What I found was an incredibly detailed account of events. Names. Dates.

Diana West. A major researcher.

Who was it, who had written this fascinating book?

As for Jim Simpson, he has explored the Red-Green - Communist-Islam axis - and most recently a book on Marx.

DIANA WEST on AMERICAN BETRAYAL

JIM SIMPSON on the RED-GREEN AXIS

