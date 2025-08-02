You must read this book, a friend said. Diana West’s American Betrayal. I had no idea how much I didn’t know and was going to learn. I had heard many times about the crazy “Red Scare” - the crazily phobic Americans who saw evil Communists lurking everywhere, and went on a witch hunt against everyone suspected of harboring Communist sympathies in Hollywood, so that many people’s careers were ruined, never to recover.

I also knew Stalin was a monster. Gulags everywhere.

I had seen Dr Zhivago, read The Gulag Archipelago, and watched One Day in the Life of Ivan Denisovich (on a day in a gulag).

But what was Communism? And did Communists lurk everywhere?

I was in Canada. Much less fear of Communism than in the States.

But I remember no education at all about Communism. I learned that Lima was the capital of Peru, and Buenos Aires was the capital of Argentina. But I didn’t learn the capital of Russia. Somehow (unless I forgot - but I doubt that!!) we did not study Russian geography or history.

And I got no understanding at all of government systems - except that monarchies had kings or queens, and others did not.

I had long been an adult when I picked up information on the 3 branches of government, and a bit about the differences between the Canadian and American systems.

I remember sending out an early post (maybe 2006 or 2007) about the US as a democracy and getting back at least a dozen very informative responses which educated me quite thoroughly on the fact that the US was a republic, not a democracy, and what the differences were. A surprise to me.

But Communism?

I picked up that it always turned out badly (with badly being a big understatement). Millions of dead, in country after country. Repression, imprisonment, torture, mass starvation.

But why? And what about spies and infiltration?

Diana West’s American Betrayal was, for me, a breath of fresh air.

So, Week Three, the focus is on aspects of Communism. Diana West on high-level infiltration in America.

And Jim Simpson on what may look like an unlikely alliance, Communism and Islam. It’s about much more than that. The title: The Red Green Axis. The sub-title: Refugees, Immigration and the Agenda to Erase America.

What is it, to be living when there is an agenda by powerful forces, forces deliberately not visible to most people, to erase your world - and when the agenda is denied should anyone suggest it and when anyone who tries to bring it to public attention is ridiculed, vilified, etc?

Here are the schedule and the links:

OVERVIEW:

https://truthsummit.info/truth-summit-2025.html

DIANA WEST on AMERICAN BETRAYAL

VIDEO AVAILABLE - Tuesday, August 5, 10 am EST

https://truthsummit.info/diana-west.html

JIM SIMPSON on the RED-GREEN AXIS

VIDEO AVAILABLE - Wednesday, July 31, 10 am EST

https://truthsummit.info/jim-simpson.html

(note: This is one day earlier than usual)

Instead of going right on to Week Four, there will be an integration week. to think about the emerging picture.

Andrew Johnson on a massively publicized event, known worldwide as 9/11 - sold as coming from 2 big airplanes hitting 2 tall buildings - when the reality is very different and carried out by people/forces very different from those who had supposedly carried it out, and using an advanced technology.

Ole Dammegard on false flag events, on alleged terror plots - and on actual assassinations sold as coming from lone assassins when the reality was very different, when they were meticulously planned occurences by people/forces very different from those who had supposedly carried it out.

Reiner Fuellmich on the plandemic - when PCR tests that can diagnose nothing were sold through intense fear-mongering as doing what they could not do - and when the whole plandemic was clearly a well planned worldwide event by people/forces intended to be invisible.

Howell Woltz on doing his job and landing in an alternate reality where he was far from the only one caught and imprisoned by people/forces protecting, at the very least, a money laundering scheme - people/forces intended to be invisible to a huge majority of the population.

Diana West on Communist infiltration where something huge and cery dangerous was ridiculed - by people/forces with mass media control, at the very least - as a crazy Red scare that eexisted onnly in the mindes of commie-phobic nutcases.

Jim Simpson on Refugees, Immigration and the Agenda to Erase America (an agenda even further advanced in much of Europe) - an agenda utterly different from what people are induced to perceive, which is a kind and loving inclusiveness. Once again, this comes from what? whom? In general terms, one comes to by people/forces not visible to those swallowing the public narrative.

I am pulled in 2 directions for Week Four. One is the logical next step: Islam. I interviewed Frank Salvato for a 2023 Truth Summit. And back in 2012, for my very first Truth Summit, the very first person I interviewed was Bill Warner - kind, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, passionate, completely committed to his mission: to inform people in the West about Islam. He told me I would be meeting some of the nicest people ever. He was right.



I sub-titled that first Truth Summit: Personal Journeys toward Difficult Truths - a very appropriate sub-title even now.

The other direction I am pulled to go for Week Four is mind control. Cathy O’Brien and Debbie Degroff.

My guess is that I will first turn to Islam, then to mind control.

So many personal journeys.

In the meantime, enjoy Week Three.

All the best,

Elsa

