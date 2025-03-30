Reiner’s trial is allegedly about allegations of embezzlement.

But we all know it’s not.

It is Reiner who had the money from his house sale put into the bank account of the lawyer whom he trusted to deposit the money into Reiner’s own account.

So what is going on that, during the final pleas, there are threats against Reiner, Katja and the other two lawyers involved in the case, Siemund and Miseré? One of them has been spat at. And two of the people making the threats were in the courtroom on Day 46 (March 18). When Katja comes out of the court house, looking white and very ill, one of these men comes to stand quite close to her.

There are 2 police officers standing around.

What is happening is not only about the threats, but about the lack of concern of the judges. Finally a judge does say there will be protection. But we do not see any protection outside the court room.

It is clear that the wrong-doing comes not only from the people making the threats. There is massive rot in the entire judicial system. What we see is massive evidence of judges not on the side of justice and being able to testify without fear.

There is, in fact, a witness that Reiner’s lawyer’s believe is very important. That person - whose identity is not given - is understandably very afraid.

This is Claudia Jaworski’s second court report on Day 46 . (Court Day 48, in her count, so she seems to be counting 2 of the cancelled days.)

Here is the blurb under the video. From what it says, it seems highly likely - though Claudia does not mention it - that she has likewise been the object of targeted abuse, if not of overt threats:

THREATS BECAUSE OF THE FINAL PLEAS? Note to all: I would like to point out once again that I will immediately block without warning anyone who makes unobjective or foul-mouthed comments in this channel. This includes insults, false claims and disrespectful comments. Posts that are published in a staccato rhythm by one and the same user indicate troll behavior and will also lead to immediate blocking. Anyone who complains about this will also be banned. That is my policy and nobody has a say in it.

And now, the video. Once again auto-generated English sub-titles are available. (See the instructions at the end. I suggest you use the Chrome browser for best display of the sub-titles.)

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=5qdaagceEAE

Only 4 more trial days are scheduled. The next scheduled day is Tuesday, April 1.

LIST OF SCHEDULED TRIAL DATES, February 17 to April 29.

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

Posted March 20, 2025