The New Kid is on Substack, sent out a first post a few weeks ago, on April 23rd. The word on the main image: FREEDOM. The name on the Substack: Dr Reiner Fuellmich. There have been a few posts since, including on Reiner’s birthday. Most recently, there was a post entitled Valuable Interview

I had talked with Reiner, starting a couple of months before his arrest, about setting up a Substack, where he could let people know what was happening with him, and where there could be links to his videos, both new interviews and earlier ones.

I let him know I’d be glad to help him set up the Substack.

Despite the massive success of the Corona Committee and the Grand Jury, he didn’t have any email list. It was one of the things he hadn’t paid attention to.

I wondered if there was any possibility of getting the list from the Corona Committee (which he was no longer part of). I was given the name of someone I could contact about such a list. No answer. Not a surprise.

Still I knew that, even without a list, Reiner would soon have loads of subscribers.

And then, suddenly, he was arrested.

When I learned of the arrest, I was stunned.

After searching for days, I came across a short video, in German, from Roger Bittel. For three years, Reiner had been a regular weekly guest on Roger’s online TV channel, bittel.tv. Roger had decided to keep Reiner’s time for Reiner. This first time he had nothing to report.

I translated into English, passed on his message.

Since then, I’ve been sending out updates.

And now this New Kid has emerged:

https://substack.com/@drreinerfuellmich

I’m glad of the New Kid. The more information on Reiner, and the more attention to Reiner and his case, the better.

Where do I go from here? I intend to keep posting on Reiner, especially reposting the work of people in the German alternative media. Plus I plan to interview some of the people who have given huge amounts of time and attention to Reiner. What got them hooked? I think of Kerstin Heusinger and Djamila le Pair; of Claudia Jaworski and her sister; of Arne Schmitt, a street pianist and an utterly staunch Reiner supporter.

In the meantime, all the best to all of us.

FREEDOM for REINER.

When I think of that, I think of …

PUBLIC JUBILATION!!!

PS. To donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

Posted May 9, 2025