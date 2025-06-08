Truth Summit

Marianne Agnello
35m

Operation Gladio

All Operation Gladio origins from 1945 still corrupting countries and destroying peoples and killing.

CIA, CIA, CIA

GLOBALISTS

GOD IS IN CONTROL

WE THE PEOPLE WILL WIN

THANK YOU REINER, PAUL WILLIAMS FOR YOUR RESEARCH INTO OPERATION GLADIO

Thank you to The Colonel's Corner in exposing the crimes against humanity going on for years

The Globalists are responsible for the killing of millions for the 200 years

