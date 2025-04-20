REINER UPDATE. KATJA WOERMER: PASSION, CLARITY AND ANALYTICAL EXCELLENCE. THE FINAL PLEAS. SOURCE: LAUFPASS.
Recently there has been a wave of attention to Reiner in the English alternative media. But what is happening with Reiner now?
Trial Day 50. The final pleas. Katja Woermer at her most passionate and eloquent. As you will hear, at one point Woermer addressed the judge: “You would have liked a proper closing argument from me. Well, I would have preferred a real criminal trial for that!”
Here is the full piece, from Laufpass. Text and photo from Kerstin Heusinger.:
The Final Plea – Reiner Fuellmich
The Trial of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Hearing Day 50 - Final Plea by main lawyer Katja Woermer and the beginning of the defendant’s "Last Word"
Text / Foto: Kerstin Heusinger
After the last-minute cancellation of the April 14 session, the trial against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich resumed on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, marking its fiftieth day in court. On this day, the defense was led by Katja Woermer and Edgar Siemund. Christoph Miseré was once again absent, and Tobias Pohl excused due to medical reasons. On the prosecution side, a young and previously unknown deputy public prosecutor appeared on behalf of the state.
From the outset of the hearing, which began around 9:30 a.m., Katja Woermer raised an explosive point: several witnesses could confirm that Presiding Judge Schindler had used the informal "du" with witness Viviane Fischer when handing her documents in March 2024 after her testimony. According to Woermer, this detail suggests a personal connection between the two. She immediately filed an oral motion to recuse Judge Schindler, with a written justification to follow by April 22.
The presiding judge appeared visibly unsettled.
Woermer also attempted to address the increasing pressure placed on the defense: among the observers in the courtroom was once again a well-known member of a cyberbullying group allegedly moderated, among others, by the plaintiffs themselves. But the judge cut off this line of argument immediately: objections had to be submitted in writing, and speaking time was limited. The closing argument was required to conclude before noon.
Woermer then addressed Schindler directly: “You would have liked a proper closing argument from me. Well, I would have preferred a real criminal trial for that!”
A Fiery, Analytical, and Uncompromising Closing Plea
Visibly outraged yet razor-sharp, Katja Woermer used the time until the midday break to deliver a powerful closing argument. Over the course of nearly three hours, she presented a lucid and scathing review of the trial: from the outset marked by procedural irregularities—an illegal arrest, a simulated extradition from Mexico, the refusal to hear the accused before an investigating judge—to serious violations of the right to defense during the main trial: the abrupt termination of the evidentiary phase in May 2024, a written-only procedure from July onward in breach of the principle of public trial, the systematic rejection of all motions for evidence and recusals, and the drastic limitation of the defense's right to question witnesses, including those it had summoned.
The charges brought against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich would not hold, she asserted, and the entire proceedings were politically motivated. In a democratic constitutional state, she stressed, it is entirely legitimate for the defense to denounce illegalities—especially when it is clear that the fundamental principles of due process have been violated.
With a tone both passionate and precise, Woermer defended her client with the energy of a “furious mother.” According to some observers, she “said everything, gave everything, laid everything bare.”
An Explosive Document: The BKA File Weighs In
Woermer also referenced a dossier passed to her colleague Dr. Christoph Miseré by a whistleblower who, according to his own statements, comes from the German intelligence community. Introducing such a document into criminal proceedings is not a trivial act, she remarked: a lawyer knows the implications—in court, only the truth should matter.
One particularly troubling detail: in response to an official inquiry, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) merely stated that the style of the text “did not match” that typically used by the agency—without actually denying its origin. Conclusion: it is “not excluded” that the document may indeed have come from the BKA.
Dissent and Criminalization: A Narrative Construct?
Woermer also denounced how Dr. Reiner Fuellmich had been portrayed as a political dissident. Instead of focusing on the accusation of “breach of fiduciary duty,” the indictment was saturated with phrases like “linked to COVID” and “relevant to national security.” The accused’s name was systematically associated with terms such as “antisemitism,” “conspiracy scene,” or “conspiracy theorist”—a deliberate strategy, Woermer argued, aimed at manipulating judicial authorities and applying political pressure.
The smiles that had previously graced the judges’ bench disappeared. During the recess, Woermer's performance was met with applause.
An Explosive "Final Statement": Fuellmich Strikes Back
Following a brief supplemental statement by Edgar Siemund, referencing his closing argument from April 3, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich began his “last word” at around 1:15 p.m. Over the course of nearly two hours, he retraced his involvement in the Corona Committee and reaffirmed his fundamental criticisms of state health policies—especially the vaccination campaign.
Presiding Judge Schindler interrupted him repeatedly, deeming his remarks off-topic. Tensions rose, and the exchange became increasingly confrontational, marked by sharp statements and mutual reproaches.
When Fuellmich ultimately accused the judge of “following orders,” Schindler reacted angrily, categorically rejecting the allegation. On multiple occasions, Fuellmich was ordered to refrain from personal attacks. Each warning was met with a new motion to recuse.
He defended himself by referencing the case file: “You’re the one who introduced the Covid connection—it’s in the file. The file should have been kept clean.”
The session was adjourned around 3:30 p.m. Dr. Reiner Fuellmich continued his final statement on Thursday, April 17. A detailed report will follow.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
FFURTHER TRIAL DATES:
Wednesday, April 23rd 2025, 09:15am
Thursday, April 24th 2025, 09:15am
Friday, April 25th 2025, 09:15am
Tuesday, April 29th 2025, 09:15am
Wednesday, April 30th 2025, 09:15am
Friday, May 16th 2025, 09:15am
Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 09:15am
PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)
32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024
33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)
34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)
35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)
36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)
37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024
38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024
Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill
39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill
CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:
Cancelled allegedly due to the illness of a Chamber member
Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am
Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am
Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am
Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am
Monday, January 6, 2025, 09:15 am
Thursday, January 9, 2025, 09:15 am
Friday, January 17, 2025, 09:15 am
FURTHER COURT DATES:
42nd day, Monday, Feb 17, 2025
43rd day, Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025
44th day, Friday, Feb 21, 2025
45th day, Wednesday, 26, 2025
46th day, Monday, March 10, 2025
47th day, Tuesday, March 18, 2025
48th day, Tuesday, April 1, 2025
49th day, Thursday, April 3. 2025, 2pm
April 14th 2025, 09:15am - last minute cancellation
50th day, Tuesday, April 15th 2025, 09:15am
51st day, Thursday, April 17th 2025, 09:15am
Posted April 12, 2025
