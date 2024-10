This update is extremely brief, due to the policies put in place in the trial by the judge, like the self-reading policy, meaning that very little is said. Further as Reiner has been given almost no contact with his lawyers recently, note that he and most of his defense team withdrew to consult. during much of this first part of the court day.

The following comes from the Telegram channel of wearegreeekja.

32nd day of trial on October 16, 2024 in the matter of Dr. Reiner Füllmich before the Göttingen Regional Court Part 1 Cellar cell conference room. Brief info - that means a more or less short summary of today's events in the courtroom, which could not claim to be comprehensive or complete in this format. This contribution from “We are Greek- What's your Superpower?” is for those people who follow Reiner's fate and would like to be kept up to date. We do not claim to know all the connections and legal details or the whole truth. This report must not be taken out of context! The main hearing began at 9:15 am. At the beginning, the court was presented with motions for evidence by attorney Katja Wörmer, which were processed during the course of the morning using the self-reading method. The defense was fully represented today, i.e. :

Katja Wörmer, Dr. Christof Miseré, Tobias Pohl and Edgar Siemund. The latter had also submitted a motion for evidence on company law. This morning, most of the defence lawyers withdrew with their client Dr. Reiner Füllmich for consultation - in the basement cell. The trial will continue after the lunch break. @wearegreeekja Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

_________________________________

_________________________________

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

___________________

NEXT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:

32nd day, Wednesday October 16, 2024 at 9.15 a.m.

___________________

Previous trial days:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)



Posted Oct 17, 2024