Many hardships for Reiner. Kidnapped from Mexico. A trial with no justice. Half a year of solitary confinement. Cancelled trial dates, over and over. And just recently, his Skype calls with his wife, Inka, have been cut in half - from once every 2 weeks, to once every month.

At the same time, . . .

In the first phase of the 2025 election process in Germany, eight hearings in the criminal case against German lawyer and co-founder of the Corona Investigation Committee, Reiner Fuellmich, were cancelled by the court in Göttingen. Although one of the judges is reportedly recovering from an accident that required surgery, the suspension since late November 2024 may have been an attempt to ensure media silence at a time when Fuellmich needed to collect 200 signatures from citizens of Wuppertal's district 101 to secure his position as an independent candidate.

If the aim was indeed to silence the media, it was in vain. The volunteers collected the signatures in the cold and rain long before the deadline of January 20, 2025.

German courts are not allowed to interrupt proceedings for more than a month under normal circumstances, but in serious health matters a maximum of two months is allowed, explained Fuellmich's lead defense attorney Katja Wörmer. If the court exceeds the two months, the proceedings would have to be annulled and started again from the beginning.

What makes the long pause suspicious is that the hearings begin right after the January 20, 2025 deadline; the first hearing of the new year is January 21.

If the interruption does indeed represent a form of censorship, it is not the only way in which the German authorities are trying to limit the amount of information the public receives about Reiner Fuellmich.

On the one hand, he is in custody and cannot continue his investigative interviews or a class action lawsuit against Corona measures that was about to start in South Africa.

Second, he was held in solitary confinement for half a year, during which he and his fellow inmates were punished for even greeting each other. Coverage of the hearings is also restricted. Journalists are not allowed to take their laptops or mobile phones into court. Only a single pen and a notebook are permitted.

As of July 2024, the Chamber's chairman, Judge Schindler, prohibited Fuellmich's lawyers from presenting evidence or witnesses orally. The written alternative means that journalists and the public present no longer know what was presented, accepted or rejected.

The fifth and most recent form of censorship is the imposition of a fine on Fuellmich's lawyer, Katja Wörmer. Since then, only written applications have been submitted, after which the judges withdraw to their room at the back of the court and return after some time.

Reiner Fuellmich has been a thorn in the side of multinational companies and the German government since his anti-corruption proceedings against Deutsche Bank, Volkswagen and Kühne + Nagel even before 2020. State hostility against him intensified after Fuellmich co-founded the information platform "Corona Committee" in July 2020, which became one of the first international platforms where numerous experts critical of the Corona narrative expressed alternative views on the crisis. The platform became very popular, attracting hundreds of thousands of viewers from all over the world and receiving over 3 million euros in donations.

This, together with his attempts to file a class action lawsuit against the Corona measures and his candidacy for the newly founded political party "Die Basis" ahead of the 2022 elections, led the German secret services to secretly issue the order to find or create reasons (!) to initiate criminal proceedings against Reiner Fuellmich. The aim was to at least prevent him from ever having a political career, as a leaked document from 2021 reveals. To set the process in motion, Fuellmich was kidnapped from Mexico after being lured into a trap by the German consul in Tijuana.

The chosen reason - created with the help of the three co-founders of the Corona Committee and a former class action assistant, Marcel Templin (all lawyers) - is an alleged embezzlement of 700,000 euros from the donation pot. Although the evidence for this claim has collapsed over the last 39 hearings, the court seems determined to agree to a conviction.

The person who was robbed is Reiner Fuellmich himself. Almost 1.2 million euros of the sale price of his house was transferred to the "port lawyer" Marcel Templin without his knowledge. Neither the court nor the co-founders of the "Corona Committee" seem to find this problematic.

The theft has made it impossible for Fuellmich to repay the loan of 700,000 euros (for which there are two signed loan agreements). The surplus of 500,000 euros also seems to be intentional. The amount is practically the total that forms the basis for 16 new charges in a second trial against Fuellmich. These charges were dismissed twice by the public prosecutor's office in 2022 and once by the Göttingen court itself at the beginning of the current trial. The admission of the 16 charges then followed a ruling by the Braunschweig Higher Regional Court after an appeal by prosecutor John in the current trial.

There have been 39 hearings so far. The hearings on December 2, 4, 9, 11 and 23, 2024 and January 6, 9 and 17, 2025 have been postponed. The trial will resume on January 21. Six more hearings are scheduled by the end of February 2025.

