Two months with no court days have really made a difference. Here is Claudia Jaworski’s fast-paced court report about Day 40, February 4, 2025. Her image of herself is no longer as a court reporter, but - drawing on rap music language - but as a gangsta in the ghetto.

Why the reference to ganstas and ghettos? Gangsta rap videos are about ganstas up against an utterly corrupt evil system. That certainly fits what Reiner is dealing with and what Claudia is reporting about. They are gangstas in the ghetto up against The Man.

Here’s the blurb (English translation) for the video:

NOW WE’RE IN THE GHETTO - THE CASE OF DR FUELLMICH After two months of interruption, something has changed. Because on February 4, 2025, on the 40th day of the trial, the level became really low. Sentences such as "'The resistance' and what they think of me, I couldn't care less" and "There are really thicker cutlets on my plate at the moment" from Dr. Justus Hoffmann to Viviane Fischer, who considers the whole process surrounding the purchase price for the Füllmich property to be "fishy", have left their mark. Inspired by the behavior of some supposed "investigators", the former court reporter became a gangsta reporter in the short term - and perhaps also in the long term... Translated with DeepL.com (free version)

If you want a full sense of what Reiner is up against, watch the video, hear what Katja Woermer covered in 6 hours of reading out loud. Much of the content was covered or handed in back in May 2024, but the lay judges will definitely not know it - and we also did not hear the utter contempt Templin shows.

I’ll get to more about this.

First, here are some other parts from the video.

Someone is asked, why would someone so critical of the system be a candidate? Answer: it’s no use just complaining - it’s important to do something - and Reiner has a background in another small party, the Basis.

What about media coverage of Reiner in the election campaign? Answer: the media is completely silent about him. That Reiner is getting known in his area is all through volunteers. Luckily the person spear-heading his political campaign has known him for years.

Andrea Christidis is questioned about the criminal complaints she has filed and is filing against the various judges, etc. She addresses, as followers of the trial know well, that Viviane Fischer’s situation was the same as Reiner’s. In fact Fischer could not pay back immediately what she borrowed, but it took three months. Fischer also paid herself almost 1000 Euros monthly, and there are no contracts. Likewise no contracts for the film work, IT work, etc. Christidis - like everyone on the side of justice - is totally against the clear double standard for Fischer and Reiner.

Katja Woermer is interviewed. She mentions the violent prisoner who almost stabbed Reiner. Reiner has been having flashbacks and is living in fear since then.

Later, a witness to all the Katja reading out, tells of Templin’s attitude to donors, from a chat Katja has read out between V Fischer and Templin. Wow, VF said, what a lot of money, it should go to the committee. Templin says no, and also what do I care about the donors.

Someone else: this chat should be made public. It gets me emotional. Other people should be on trial, not Reiner.

What was read out includes obscene accusations against Reiner’s first lawyer, referred to as Dagmar S. One shocking lie after the other.

Templin who took Reiner’s money and put it into his own account clearly has no intention of giving anything back.

There is clearly nothing at all to try Reiner for.

Clearly as well, the court Reiner is facing is utterly unjust, blatantly unconcerned with justice. There isn’t the least semblance of anything like a concern for justice.

It does not feel believable to me. It is real.

We’ve all learned to be horrified at the injustice of the lynching of innocent black men in the 1930’s in the south of the United States.

This is as outrageous in the utter lack of concern for justice.

It takes strong nerves to endure this.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=8gWCczVunLs

(Note: at the end you will find Instuctions on how to get sub-titles auto-translated into English.)

LIST OF FURTHER SCHEDULED TRIAL DATES, which go to the end of April, just a week before Reiner’s birthday on May 5.

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

FURTHER TRIAL DATES:

6 further trial dates have been scheduled

AND NOW THE FIRST 2 HAVE BEEN CANCELLED:

starting January 21, 2025

until the end of February 2025

Posted February 4, 2025