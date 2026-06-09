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Piki's avatar
Piki
6h

Such a GOOD NEWS Elsa!!! Thanks for this!

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Leonard Winokur's avatar
Leonard Winokur
3h

Hi Elsa... and a presentation about a step in the right direction regarding the corrupt covid judiciary here in the UK.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z39j2DB5ec0

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