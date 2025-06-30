REINER. JUNE 29, 2025. THEY ARE IN A DEAD END. WE ARE NOT. WE DON'T NEED ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE. WE HAVE REAL INTELLIGENCE, HEART, INTUITION AND MORE.
Reiner’s most recent update: Some people feel we’re in a dead end. That’s not the way it is. The monster’s have reached the end of their line.
Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vy6zWWBodiM
Reiner, as dynamic and optimistic as ever, with his vision of justice coming to those who have deliberately created the deaths and other harms of the plandemic.
__________________
PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
_________________________________
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/the-full-story-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich
June 13, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://www.imolaoggi.it/2025/06/08/storia-dr-reiner-fuellmich/
June 8, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
June 15, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
_________________________________
Posted June 30, 2025
Statement from Reiner from Elsa. How uplifting…
https://substack.com/app-link/post?publication_id=1565735&post_id=167204127&utm_source=post-email-title&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=15jhmt&token=eyJ1c2VyX2lkIjo2OTc3MzU3MywicG9zdF9pZCI6MTY3MjA0MTI3LCJpYXQiOjE3NTEzMDkzNTgsImV4cCI6MTc1MzkwMTM1OCwiaXNzIjoicHViLTE1NjU3MzUiLCJzdWIiOiJwb3N0LXJlYWN0aW9uIn0.Cj5r96TlsQgyzge65JyFhNJkpoDiOrn8eqEGbkdPhOE
Oh, Elsa, thank you for this. I think about this man so much, and what he’s been through, and I’m amazed at his strength and spirituality.