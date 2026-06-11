A new interview with Reiner. Leland Lerhman meets a German doctor unjustly imprisoned over 2 years. As for VF, AF and JH, it is VF against AF and JH, both wanting to have the Corona Committee money.

First, much reason for optimism. Here are a few of Reiner’s words:

These are the final steps through this totally corrupt system.… Must be extremely careful not to be drawn into making any mistakes which will be used to cut off communication once more…. So important not to leave in fear, and also recognize the Monsters who live without empathy. Important that we ensure they never get the change to do this again.

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Second, Leland Lehrman after visiting Reiner, visited Dr. Bianca Witzschel, a German doctor imprisoned for over two years for giving mask and jab exemptions:

On May 20, 2026, Leland Lehrman, an advisor to the #MAHA movement and a close associate of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., visited the incarcerated physician Dr. Bianca Witzschel at the Chemnitz Correctional Facility. He was accompanied by attorney Katja Wörmer. The conversation, which lasted a good hour, took place on a terrace in the prison’s garden—an unusual setting for a prison visit. Leland Lehrman asked Dr. Witzschel numerous detailed questions about her case, the background of her conviction, and the course of the criminal proceedings. Bianca Witzschel is particularly critical of the actions of the public prosecutor’s office, which has since filed a second indictment against her involving additional patient cases. It has not yet been decided whether this additional case will be admitted to trial. In her view, the accusation that she has ties to so-called “Reich Citizens’ groups” also played a role in the exceptional severity of the proceedings. Leland Lehrman’s visit to Chemnitz was the second in a series of planned visits to political prisoners in Germany. Bianca Witzschel expressed great delight at the visit and the promised support from the United States. Discussions are currently underway to determine the specific form this support will take. 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒂𝒈𝒆: Kerstin Heusinger

More information (German): https://t.me/freeDrBiancaWitzschel/50

Dr Witzschel’s case: https://aerzte-mit-gewissen.org/verzeichnis/dr-med-bianca-witzschel/

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Finally, VF against AF and JH. Viviane Fischer is fighting to hold on to the Corona Committee money. A legal fight. Antonia Fischer and Justin Hoffman, whose paperwork regarding the Corona Committee never even got registered, manipulated to get VF out, at a meeting to which she was not invited. (Hmmm, sounds somewhat similar to the meeting to which Reiner was not invited, through which VF got him out of the Corona Committee.) Most recently, she has had a judgement in her favor.

The following was sent to me by a friend, from a post by Viviane Fischer (email, June 11, 2026):

MILESTONE ACHIEVED – VICTORY AT THE BERLIN COURT OF APPEALS!!! 🎉⚖️ Today, the Berlin Court of Appeals announced its decision in the legal dispute over my alleged expulsion. The court ruled that, until a final decision is reached on the merits of the case, I am to continue to be treated as a partner in the Corona-Ausschuss Vorschalt GbR foundation—with all partner rights. The Senate has concluded that my exclusion in December 2024 is, with a high degree of probability, invalid, among other reasons because I was not properly invited to the (alleged) shareholders’ meeting. In other words: The attempt by Justus Hoffmann and Antonia Fischer to force me out of the partnership and exclude me from decisions regarding the donation funds has failed for the time being.

My creative side is continuing the story. Reiner gets out of prison. A small part of what he does is go after VF for her ousting him from the CC. He succeeds. I don’t know the full negative consequence for VF. Use your own imagination. However, one simple outcome: he gets access to all the gold, so it can be used for the good to whih it was intended.

To continue the story, Reiner also goes after Marcel Templin (fo far not mentioned) for illegally taking the funds from the sale of his house and depositing them in his own account. I believe that action could be labelled criminal. Reiner succeeds. MT is not happy. [Oops. I misremembered the JH put the money in his account. My error. That has been corrected.)

That is just imagination. But Reiner is certain that he is just a few final steps to his release. That is from a lawyer who knows the legal system.

All the best to all good people.

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted June 11, 2026