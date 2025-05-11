I remember some of the interviews of the Corona Committee. Reiner with his warm intelligent intense presence asking great questions and listening intently. And then, his sudden abduction from Mexico and arrest.

I’m one of the people who cared to do whatever I could. I ended up posting, week after week, as the months turned into more than a year, on what was happening with Reiner.

I’m far from the only person.

Reiner had given freely, something so very valuable - excellent wide-ranging information on the plandemic from a huge array of experts. For many people he was a life-saver. I very much appreciated the further experts I learned of through him.

In the spring of 2023, half a year before Reiner’s arrest, I was putting together a Truth Summit with pre-recorded interviews. By then, his co-host, Viviane Fischer, had tricked him into not coming to a Corona Committee meeting and then, at that meeting, had denounced him on a live broadcast where he had no chance to tell his side of the story.

It was quite a turbulent time in Reiner’s life.

All the same, he took the time to respond. Yes, I could interview him. It was a great interview:

Several months passed. Not easy months for Reiner, stranded in Mexico because his visa to the US had been cancelled, without funds as all the money from the sale of his house in Germany (of which 700,000 Euros were to be returned to the Corona Committee, and about 500,000 were to be for Reiner) was put into the account of the person who was to put it into Reiner’s account.

In the midst of all this, he was continuing to do interviews. Excellent interviews.

I was putting together another Truth Summit with pre-recorded interviews. It was to start in early October. I asked Reiner for another interview. Again he said yes. Another great interview, including a short portion on his vision of the future:

The day the Truth Summit was to start, Monday, October 16, I heard of Reiner’s arrest. It had happened, I learned, on Friday the 13th. But his abduction from Mexico had clearly long been planned.

I had delayed the start of the Summit for a week, which gave me time to look into: what had happened? where was Reiner? how was Reiner?

I have continued to do what I could.

So have other people,

such as the people who went to the court house during the trial, day after day, and reported,

such as Reiner’s friend, Roger Bittel, who came from Africa to visit Reiner,

such as Katja Woermer, Reiner’s main lawyer, who has been there from the start to her final passionate plea.

Reiner gave to people, and many people, in their own way, cared very much to give back.

I’ve decided to interview a few of these people. People like Claudia Jaworski, Kerstin Heusinger, Djamila Le Pair and Arne Schmitt.

Also if you are one of those people who cared to give back, feel free to write to me (elsa@truthsummit.info), about what motivated you and what you have done. I will be publishing at least some of these emails. Let me know if you want your name published along with your email.

PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

Posted May 11, 2025