Suddenly I am hearing about Reiner in English from so many sources. It’s as if his case has just caught “media fire.” Here, links to a number of those recent pieces, and then . . . the trial goes on. Claudia Jaworski with Court Day 49 - April 3, 2025.

I’ll start with: James Roguski has put together a major update:

Then, two days ago I was sent an excellent video overview - also in ENGLISH!! It’s from March 28, 2025. Sonia Poulton interviews Djamila LePair and Kerstin Heusinger who have been to many of Reiner’s hearings, know the case extremely well, and present key points excellently. Great also if you have forgotten quite how things happened.

www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=D06WOA0DBT4

_______________________________

Today, I received another excellent piece. It’s from Peter’s Newsletter. The pice starts with a republishing of a piece from Celia Farber, someone else who has done a recent major piece on Reiner and who has long been doing what she can to get the word out about Reiner. Celia’s piece is again a republishing, of a piece written by Cynthia Salatino - so another person giving Reiner attention.

Celia hightlights what she sees as bombshell evidence.

First, a link to Peter’s Newslatter, and then the bombshell evidence.

Link: open.substack.com/pub/peterhalligan/p/reiner-fuellmich-was-set-up-by-german

Now the bombshell evidence - which I remember reporting numerous times in my posts on Reiner, one court day after the other. But while some people heard, these reports did not reach millions, did not lead to “a media firestorm”:

Defense lawyer Christof Miseré presented to the court a dossier authored by the German Secret services. This dossier, leaked to Miseré by a whistleblower, contains an order given in 2021 to find, or alternatively “create” grounds to criminally prosecute Fuellmich, and demonstrates that Reiner Fuellmich was already under special surveillance as far back as 2021. The dossier states that Fuellmich must be stopped at all costs, that a case must be “constructed” against him, and how this must be achieved. It said: "The attribution or the possibility of obtaining a politically exposed position must be prevented by any means provided for by the rule of law. Recruitment and involvement of trusted persons amongst Reiner Fuellmich's closest circle is recommended. It is necessary to prepare a criminal case against Reiner Fuellmich. This includes collaboration, therefore, of prosecutors and the preparation of charges in case of proven violations of the law. All necessary constructions must be evaluated and suitable third parties recruited. “The activities of Reiner Fuellmich represent a complex challenge for security authorities which requires a coordinated and multi-level response. The implementation of the recommended measures should contribute towards preventing his political rise and protect the security and democratic values of the Federal Republic of Germany." WHY DIDN'T THIS GO OUT AS A NEWS RELEASE, TO EVERY LAST REPORTER, EVERY LAST PODCASTER, VIA EMERGENCY PRESS RELEASE? THIS IS STAGGERING.

Why didn’t it get out as a news release to every last reporter, etc? It’s what I rather expect from most mainstream political forces. But why didn’t I - and others - send it out to absolutely every alternative reporter, etc? On my side, and on the side of those reporting on Telegram, doing videos, my sense is we were doing all we had the know-how to do .

Also, who would listen?

When, a couple of months ago, I set out to be interviewed about Reiner, I did get some alternative sources to interview me. A big thank you to them. There were, however, not that many.

Great that the tide seems to be turning.

_______________________________

Part of the turning may be from the ongoing reporting Reiner has received, from the beginning (including from me). Over the past few months, a major reporter has been Claudia Jaworksi.

The headline for her most recent court report is “Immediate Freedom. Now.”

Note: there are English subtitles. Fabulous.

First, Claudia Jaworski’s summary:

The 49th day of proceedings in the trial against Dr. Reiner Füllmich. Lawyer Edgar Siemund pleaded once again. In the absence of lead defense counsel Katja Wörmer, he also repeatedly demanded the immediate release of his client. He considers the signatures of the responsible judges Moog and Schindler under the arrest warrant and opening order to be formally ineffective paraphernalia and thus a procedural error justifying the release. In addition, the court had arbitrarily allocated the “donors'” money to the assets of Vorschalt gUG. He surprisingly confronted the court with what he considered to be the irrefutable legal opinion that a donation could not be made to a company that did not exist, that no “donor” was known and that did not have an account. The recipient of the donated funds had therefore always only been the two-member BGB company “Corona-Ausschuss” with Reiner Füllmich and Viviane Fischer. Not the “Vierer-gUG” with the two complainants Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffmann as additional shareholders. The four-member constellation assumed by the court and the accusation of alleged breach of trust is countered by lawyer Siemund with the accusation of a breach of fiduciary duty under company law due to the lack of work by the two port lawyers. He also doubts that the port lawyers had any interest in supporting the resistance with the Corona Committee. He considers the questionable role attributed to the port lawyers in a Telegram channel, which advocates the condemnation of Dr. Füllmich and also generally disparages “lateral thinkers”, to be an indication of this.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XCLNneWt94

______________________

There were a couple of further excellent recent reports on Reiner. However, i believe that what you have here Is enough to give a taste of what is doing on.

_______________________________

_________________________________

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

_________________________________

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

__________________________

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

___________________

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

___________________

FFURTHER TRIAL DATES:

Monday, April 14th 2025, 09:15am Tuesday, April 15th 2025, 09:15am Thursday, April 17th 2025, 09:15am Wednesday, April 23rd 2025, 09:15am Thursday, April 24th 2025, 09:15am Friday, April 25th 2025, 09:15am Tuesday, April 29th 2025, 09:15am Wednesday, April 30th 2025, 09:15am Friday, May 16th 2025, 09:15am Tuesday, June 10th 2025, 09:15am

___________________

PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)

37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024

38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024

Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill

39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill

CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:

Cancelled allegedly due to the illness of a Chamber member

Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, January 6, 2025, 09:15 am

Thursday, January 9, 2025, 09:15 am

Friday, January 17, 2025, 09:15 am

FURTHER COURT DATES:

40th day, Monday, Feb 17, 2025

41st day, Tuesday, Feb 18, 2025

42nd day, Friday, Feb 21, 2025

43rd day, Wednesdaym 26, 2025

44th daym Monday, March 10, 2025

45th day, Tuesday, March 18, 2025

46th day, Tuesday, April 1, 2025

47th day, Thursday, April 3. 2025, 2pm

Note: two of the cancelled dates are counted by Claudia Jaworski, so she has reached to #47 with April 3. I will let this be an unsolved mystery as I do not have more time,

____________________________________

TO GET YOUTUBE TO AUTO-GENERATE ENGLISH SUBTITLES

Turn on CC

Go to the icon on the right of CC - the bumpy wheel. That is Settings:

Click on the Settings icon. You will get something like the following. You may need to click more than once to get the option of auto-generated subtitles in many different languages, But those instructions will appear.

When you click CC, you will be given the option to select many different languages. Select English.

_________________________________



Posted April 12, 2025