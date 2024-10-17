Here is Reiner, speaking the day before his 32nd court day. The core: Reiner has 100% support from his family, from his wife, from all of us. And what do they have? Nothing. Justice will be done.
That doesn't mean it's always easy. For the past 3 weeks he has had someone truly insane in the cell beside him, screaming day and night, but especially at night, shrieking and swearing.
But Reiner’s attitude is: Don't get mad. Get even.
Another difficulty. The authorities have made it all but impossible for him to be in touch with his lawyers.
Again: Don't get mad. Get even.
He has the clear sense that we are winning, not just his case, but in general.
Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/a7oBFm9gEiS0/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5iyz5x-update.-reiner-fuellmich.-oct-15-2024.-justice-will-be-done.html
I am looking forward to justice.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
NEXT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:
32nd day, Wednesday October 16, 2024 at 9.15 a.m.
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)
Posted Oct 16, 2024
Justice WILL be done!
Thank you Elsa for all the updates. How can he (or all) ever get even? My mind can only one ethnic/political cabal. 88&8s,Dave Westerlund