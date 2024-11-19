Finally, an update on Day 38, Nov 14, this time from Nicole Wolf, on the summation of Katja Woermer. The video is in German, but Youtube auto-translate is available. (Instructions are at the end, on how to use auto-translate.)

But I will start with something else, something heart-warming: Reiner greeted as he comes to the court. FREE REINER FUELLMICH:

Bitchute: https://old.bitchute.com/video/AfNZWYMywFxf/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v5qpgte-greeting-for-reiner-free-reiner-fuellmich.html

Now, Nicole Wolf’s detailed presentation of the summation of Katja Woermer.

She begins with something else. She begins by mentioning something so very common: insults. Because the comments below her videos have been filled with insults.

She holds that even if someone has made a mistake, we should be able to discuss it in a civil way. I more than agree. I consider it essential that we treat each other respectfully - most of all when we disagree, because that is when so often things degenerate into attacks. I have seen people delete their own channels due to attacks - which may sometimes be from trolls, but may also be from people who consider themselves “on our side” but are utterly convinced they are right and therefore have every right to denigrate and insult. My answer: no, this is not acceptable.

Now, Nicole Wolf’s presentation of the summation of Katja Woermer. Clearly we are nearing the very end of the trial. Katja’s summation is to be followed, on the next court date, November 25, by another summation.

Here are some major areas covered:

a review of the proceedings: from the abduction in Mexico; through the many contacts of those making the charges with the prosecution; to the charges being changed when witnesses (the only two permitted before further witnesses were deemed not needed) made it clear Reiner was not guilty of the original charges; etc.;

the massive white torture Reiner has experienced, such as isolation and sleep deprivation;

the entirely unwarranted shackling, stripping, searching of body cavities - utterly different from, for example, a case involving a similar amount of money but with the clear intent to commit financial wrong-doing - in which case there was no prison time at all, only a fine;

the faulty justifications for the isolation, such as that Reiner supposedly only associated with Muslim prisoners, with no attention to a breakdown of the background of the other inmates, and such as that Reiner gave legal advice which is what one would expect from a lawyer, etc.;

the major damage resulting from the treatment Reiner has experienced, which as a 2006 study shows, is virtually the same, whether the torture is physical or psychological - Katja Woermer read extensively from this study;

that Reiner’s attempts have been entirely blocked, to use the legal system to hold accountable Marcel Templin, who put the funds from the sale of Reiner’s house into his own account.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRePYsHhuss

A big thank you to Nicole Wolf, and to all those who have done the reports.

Drawing of Reiner forced to kneel on a stool for the leg shackles.

Posted Nov 19, 2024