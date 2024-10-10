It is one thing to hear, for instance, that Reiner is in solitary confinement.

It is another to know the details. Here they are, from Laufpass. Reiner’s own words. Translated from German by Google.

Reiner Fuellmich – political prisoner

A report by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich about his prison conditions in the Göttingen high-security prison Rosdorf, in response to the author Kerstin Heusinger, Germany correspondent for the French-language online publication BAM! With exclusive photos from the courtroom and sketches.

7:00 a.m., court date for civil rights activist and lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:

Heavily armed officers with pistols and submachine guns, equipped with bulletproof vests, receive me. They try to convince me to put on a bulletproof vest, which I consistently refuse. They then make me sign a waiver that releases them from liability if I am injured or killed by gunfire.

One of the officers searches my body and then, as always, forces me to kneel on a stool while he puts shackles on my legs.

He ties a wide leather belt around my waist and then puts handcuffs on me that are attached to the belt with chains, which in turn are secured with a large padlock.

The shackles force me to take very small steps, which makes it difficult to get in and out of the transport vehicle. If I were to stumble while shackled like this, I would not be able to break my fall and would probably break my wrists.

Prison officials told me they had never seen a defendant held in pre-trial detention for more than 11 months for a minor offence (rather than a serious crime or an act of terrorism), kept in solitary confinement and, most importantly, brought to court with his hands and feet shackled.

In court I was taken to the basement, to a tiled cell with a simple wooden bench, the basement is cynically called "the cellar". Another body search. Then I have to wait until I am led into the courtroom in handcuffs. Every time the trial is interrupted I am handcuffed again and taken back to " the cellar".

Every time I returned from court, I was completely undressed in a transit room so that a thorough body search could be carried out.

harassment, humiliation, punishment

Mr. D., the deputy director in charge of pre-trial detention, ordered my complete isolation on the grounds that my providing legal advice to other prisoners could incite them to revolt.

Rosdorf Prison is divided into two sections: criminal detention (400 inmates) and pre-trial detention (80 inmates), where I have been held since October 13, 2023.

Pre-trial detainees are distributed across 4 levels. Those deemed particularly dangerous or at risk are isolated on Level A0, where security is increased and additional restrictions are imposed. I was placed there.

Like the other inmates on Level A0, I am strictly forbidden from speaking to any other inmate.

For 11 months I have had no internet access, no computer and no cell phone. I am only allowed to watch TV. My only contact with the outside world is my lawyer and the 3 hours per month for visits or phone calls with my family. Yes, a total of 3 hours per month.

My isolation goes so far that even my daily walk in the yard must be done alone. This hour-long walk is suspended if I am caught communicating with another inmate, even if it is just a hand gesture. Yes, if I exchange a greeting with a fellow inmate through the bars of a window, even if I only nod my head - he and I are immediately punished.

All disciplinary measures are imposed without giving reasons and without the possibility of appeal.

Everyone is guilty!

The treatment of pre-trial detainees is particularly bad and borders on torture. Mr. D., who manages pre-trial detention and also works as a social worker, makes no secret of his convictions: he believes that if you are in pre-trial detention, you are guilty.

His disregard for the presumption of innocence is the main reason for my placement in solitary confinement.

He committed serious and deliberate breaches of duty, which I witnessed. These breaches were covered up by the prison administration. With two exceptions, the security officers carry out the orders they receive without compunction, like robots.

On August 8, 2024, I asked to speak to the deputy director of the prison. I informed her that while I was away for court hearings, personal items and documents had disappeared from my cell. Cells are normally searched regularly according to strict rules. These thefts occurred outside of official inspections, which are recorded.

Persecution: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich refers to the Redzep case "The full seriousness of the situation is shown by the attacks on a remand prisoner, Kevin Redzep, who was seriously injured. He has given me permission to publish his name and his story. He is from Montenegro and although he is intelligent and speaks several languages, he cannot write or read German fluently. He was placed in a section where there were several violent prisoners or those accused of premeditated murder. He was called a "gypsy" by his fellow prisoners, threatened and asked for help from Mr. D., who refused to take him to the vulnerable prisoners. The next day, Kevin Redzep was attacked by three fellow prisoners while out walking. He was hit in the head with a glass bottle so badly that the cheekbone above his left eye was crushed and his eyesight was at risk. On July 9, 2024, Kevin Redzep had to undergo surgery before returning to Rosdorf prison, even before he had recovered. Another physical altercation ensued with five or six prison officers, who threw him to the ground and injured his head again. Mr. D. then ordered the isolation of Kevin Redzep, who was already severely traumatized. Kevin Redzep, who wanted to sue Mr. D, the prison and the state of Lower Saxony for personal injury, asked me for help. When Mr. D learned that I had advised this prisoner and provided him with a lawyer, Kevin Redzep disappeared. It is assumed that he was transferred to another prison. Since then, Attorney Wörmer, my lawyer, has been trying in vain to find him, hoping that he is still alive.

glimmer of hope

Despite the disciplinary punishments they face, the prisoners show their solidarity with me. They encourage me. For example, they tell me: "Don't give up, keep going."

Some prison officials have seen through the pandemic hoax and know that my trial is a sham justice staged by the secret services. They let me know this and wish me a good outcome.

What helps me most is the enormous support from the international public.

I receive a large number of letters that are no longer even read by the prison administration. I read all of them and am infinitely touched by the affection they show. I try to respond as best I can.

Sometimes I see the vigils and the people greeting me as I sit in the transport vehicle to court.

I feel a remarkably strong connection with all those who support me. It is this connection that allows us to overcome adversity together.

I have to go to the medical service twice a week to be examined because I refused to have blood drawn. I argued that any medical procedure, especially any invasive medical procedure, is a violation of physical integrity if the patient does not give his or her consent voluntarily. I am therefore examined regularly because a prisoner suffering from tuberculosis could potentially have infected people with whom he or she came into contact.

One of the prison doctors expressed his sympathy for my work. He also explained to me that the medical staff believes that the health of many prisoners is incompatible with imprisonment, but the prison administration prefers to ignore this fact.

Having personally seen what happens in pre-trial detention – the suspension of the defendants' fundamental rights, their difficulties in gaining access to a defence that genuinely cares about their fate – I am convinced that prisons only benefit those who profit from them, with pre-trial detention being more lucrative than post-trial detention.

I have not met any defendants whom I would describe as "evil". I have met many, many prisoners on remand who seem innocent to me, or who, above all, need therapeutic treatment, as one prison doctor admitted.

If we didn't need some more prisons for some sociopaths, for example those responsible for the pandemic, the wars, the massacres like in Gaza and the corrupt of the system, I would be in favor of abolishing prisons."

______________________________

This statement was recorded by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich on the phone of his lawyer, Katja Wörmer.

It was translated into French by Kerstin Heusinger

The translation from German to English was by Google.

Photos and sketches: Kerstin Heusinger

Plan of his cell: Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Concept and design of the original article: Michel Caulea and KAro



This report first appeared on BAM!NEWS: https://bam.news/societe/liberte-democratie/reiner-fuellmich-prisonnier-politique-4-persecution-en-prison.