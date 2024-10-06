REINER'S WRONGFUL IMPRISONMENT. IT'S BEEN ALMOST ONE YEAR. NOW, MORE COURT DATES UNTIL DECEMBER. AND REINER'S 4 STATEMENTS.
It has been almost one year since Reiner’s kidnapping from Mexico. In less than a week, it will be a year.
What do I have for you? 10 more trial dates. And Reiner’s 4 statements.
I remember getting the email that told me of his being absconded to Germany and arrested. I was shocked, but sure he would be out of prison within a week, then before Christmas, then by the time of his birthday on May 5. Instead, on his birthday weekend, as 400 people were gathered outside the prison to wish him a happy birthday, he had been put into solitary confinement in another wing of the prison. And he has been in solitary confinement ever since.
A month ago, the judge was pushing to read his preliminary assessment. Finally, there are more court dates.
In the meantime, Reiner has released 4 statements “that deal with the 4 central issues of these proceedings.” There is a link to the full document at the end.
10 more court dates
There is one more court day this month: the 32nd day of the trial is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. on October 16, 2024 at the Göttingen District Court.
After that, there are 5 court days scheduled for November, and 4 for December, extending to December 11. Only one of them, on November 1st, is on a Friday (a half day).
Reiner’s 4 statements
Here is the link to Reiner’s 4 statements. It is from the ICIC site. As it says on the site, Reiner has authorized this version of the document, and not any other:
https://icic.law/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/Fuellmich_Statements_public_20092024_EN_V.pdf
Here are the very beginning of the document, and the areas covered by the 4 statements:
May the truth. all the support, and Reiner’s own intense passion, conviction, clarity, and excellent knowledge of the law, bring about Reiner’s freedom!
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, further down are links to excellent recent overviews.
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Rosdorf
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Grossen Sieke 8
37124 Rosdorf
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
NEXT TRIAL DATE for REINER FUELLMICH:
32nd day, Wednesday October 16, 2024 at 9.15 a.m.
Previous trial days:
Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024
Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024
Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024
04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024
05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024
06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024
07th day Friday 08.03.2024
08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024
09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024
10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024
11th day Friday 19.03.2024
12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024
13th day Friday 03.05.2024
14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024
15th day Friday 17.05.2024
16th day Monday, June 10, 2024
17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness
supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers
18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024
19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)
20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)
21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024
22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024
23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024
24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024
25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024
26th day, Friday August 23, 2024
27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024
28th day, Friday August 30, 2024
29th day, Tuesday Sept 3 ,2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve
29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)
30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024
31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)
Posted Oct 6, 2024
This has been going on for way too long now. Reiner is innocent. This is popolitical evil in all our faces and needs to be forced to end immediately. All countries have a Corrupt judicial system that's been brought to light for all to see to those who have common sense- eyes to see and ears to hear. The people should demand this is Over and be ended now. Not demanding is Insanity and allows the evil agendas to continue without being reprimanded. This is Jmo though. May God bless Reiner Fullmich for exposing Evil. Its up to good people to stop it.
Elsa, it's so clear an' wrong they're tryin' ta "wear down" the spirits an' stamina of all folks persecuted--Reiner, CJ Hopkins, an' sadly Dr. Jackie Stone with her 27 court appearances (as ya sawr by my postin' -- https://thcsofdaisymoses.substack.com/p/rip-dr-jackie-stone-health-warrior )
All this ta say that all who are wronged need ta know that all we supporters have ta be the glue that slows 'er even prevents that erosion... I'm gobsmacked it's been a year already-- May Reiner an' all the good folks dealin' with Weaponized Lawfare stay strong!