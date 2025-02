As was evident from the short report on Reiner’s first day back in court, Reiner is not beaten, not defeated, not despondent, not depressed, not hopeless. Absolutely not.

Today, 2 videos about that day. A short one from Arne Schmidt (less than 4 minutes). And one of Claudia Jaworski’s excellent overviews, with various interviews and her special touch. I’ll start with a translation of the short blurb on her video:

41st TRIAL DAY - Füllmich makes his plea: On 17.02.25, we attended the 41st day of the trial against Dr. Reiner Füllmich, who has been in custody for 16 months. Dr. Reiner Füllmich's unexpected plea was a surprise, which the court kindly allowed. He energetically emphasized the fight for justice and confronted the presiding judge with the accusation of obstruction of justice. According to Füllmich, the presiding judge was not only seriously deviating from the law, but also deliberately doing so while the public prosecutor's office had allegedly never investigated. In his words, it was a “lousy game” that was being played with a corona investigator with the help of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the Berlin port lawyers as “auxiliary officials of the public prosecutor's office” under false pretenses. Füllmich countered the accusation of the apparently concluded sham contracts with the sham deportation, which was actually intended to conceal an abduction with the intention of depriving him of the right to defend himself against the accusation of embezzlement. from: youtu.be/5HyQRvYLcLY?si=CTT939jEE9YHRQeS

Now for the videos. I sent the link to a short video on Monday - but it was without English subtitles. Someone has kindly added English subtitles:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/2IhRyndvmGAE

And now, from Claudia Jaworski. The title is “Fight for Justice.” It’s on Youtube, which has done much censoring, which has led many of us to avoid it. But YT has a wonderful feature: auto-generated subtitles in a huge array of languages. The video: interviews from before the court day starts, during the lunch pause, and at the end of the court day. Three times over there are interviews with, among others, Arne Schmidt, Andrea Henning, Andrea Christidis, and Katja Woermer. The video ends with an appearance of two quite well-known Americans, and then, on a more serious note, with a poster: Reiner Fuellmich - Bundestag (German parliament). (Instructions on how to access the auto-generation feature at the end.)

LIST OF FURTHER SCHEDULED TRIAL DATES, which go to the end of April, just a week before Reiner’s birthday on May 5.

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

FURTHER TRIAL DATES:

6 further trial dates have been scheduled

AND NOW THE FIRST 2 HAVE BEEN CANCELLED:

starting January 21, 2025

until the end of February 2025

PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)

37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024

38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024

Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill

39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill

CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:

Cancelled allegedly due to the illness of a Chamber member

Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, January 6, 2025, 09:15 am

Thursday, January 9, 2025, 09:15 am

Friday, January 17, 2025, 09:15 am

Posted February 17, 2025