A big thank you to the friend who just sent me this wonderful positive update about Reiner. It’s from Kerstin Heusinger on Facebook (received: English translation):
Reiner Fuellmich News - June 2025
Since his transfer from the prison in #Rosdorf to the prison in Bremervörde, in the north of Lower Saxony, the situation of #ReinerFuellmich has improved significantly on several levels. The conditions of detention are more humane, and he himself feels better, given the circumstances. His fighting spirit remains intact – and it is with renewed strength that he continues his commitment to truth.
Improved conditions in Bremervörde
Bremervörde Prison is smaller, more modern and better equipped than Rosdorf's. Reiner has, among other, a personal telephone combination in his cell, which allows him to call his wife Inka every night. Even lunch meals are much better there, in his own words - a detail that is not negligible for everyday morale.
More contact and movement
Unlike Rosdorf, he can now exchange freely with his co-inmates, whether during daily walking hours or during common sporting activities – which he had long been denied. This social contact and the opportunity to move is doing him good.
Progress on the revision plan
Revision work - a fully written procedure - is in full swing. An experienced lawyer, discreetly specialized in this field, took over the file, with the support of Katja Wörmer who knows perfectly the contents of the file. Both work closely together to achieve the best possible legal outcome.
Access to the Documents
Reiner has now recovered most of his documents as well as his typewriter, allowing him to actively participate in his defense. However, some pieces of the file are still missing.
Message from 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗷𝗮 𝗪𝗼̈𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 :
"Reiner feels significantly better in Bremervörde than in Rosdorf. Of course, he wants out, it's obvious - but in the current circumstances, the difference is conspicuous. »
In another post, I will read a message from Reiner Fuellmich dated June 8, 2025, in which he addresses the public ten days after his transfer. I want to clarify that this message was not recorded or published by Ms Katja Wörmer.
https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10236226148168872&id=1082470940&mibextid=wwXIfr&rdid=R5sBMBmTbAczUiv3
Note the final words: Kerstin Heusinger’s message was not recorded or published by Katja Woermer, Reiner’s main lawyer. It’s so very important to make that clear, as Katja has been hit with major fines when a message recorded by her was made public - though Reiner had been given permission to have messages made public.
But most important about the message: Reiner’s prison conditions have improved in many major ways and he is feeling much better.
__________________
PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
_________________________________
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/the-full-story-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich
June 13, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://www.imolaoggi.it/2025/06/08/storia-dr-reiner-fuellmich/
June 8, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
June 15, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
_________________________________
Posted June 23, 2025
Reiner Fuellmich still must watch his back in the "new" prison. Just because things are softer for him, he must stay vigilant.
Thanks for keeping us informed Elsa. I'm so glade to hear his circumstances are better and he's feeling better. It's amazing what we can survive.
Every country is still actively burying the genocide & we know Reiner is there only because of his big court case wins against corrupt companies. Pharma & their government pals are terrified of him.