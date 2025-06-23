A big thank you to the friend who just sent me this wonderful positive update about Reiner. It’s from Kerstin Heusinger on Facebook (received: English translation):

Reiner Fuellmich News - June 2025

Since his transfer from the prison in #Rosdorf to the prison in Bremervörde, in the north of Lower Saxony, the situation of #ReinerFuellmich has improved significantly on several levels. The conditions of detention are more humane, and he himself feels better, given the circumstances. His fighting spirit remains intact – and it is with renewed strength that he continues his commitment to truth.

Improved conditions in Bremervörde

Bremervörde Prison is smaller, more modern and better equipped than Rosdorf's. Reiner has, among other, a personal telephone combination in his cell, which allows him to call his wife Inka every night. Even lunch meals are much better there, in his own words - a detail that is not negligible for everyday morale.

More contact and movement

Unlike Rosdorf, he can now exchange freely with his co-inmates, whether during daily walking hours or during common sporting activities – which he had long been denied. This social contact and the opportunity to move is doing him good.

Progress on the revision plan

Revision work - a fully written procedure - is in full swing. An experienced lawyer, discreetly specialized in this field, took over the file, with the support of Katja Wörmer who knows perfectly the contents of the file. Both work closely together to achieve the best possible legal outcome.

Access to the Documents

Reiner has now recovered most of his documents as well as his typewriter, allowing him to actively participate in his defense. However, some pieces of the file are still missing.

Message from 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗷𝗮 𝗪𝗼̈𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿 :

"Reiner feels significantly better in Bremervörde than in Rosdorf. Of course, he wants out, it's obvious - but in the current circumstances, the difference is conspicuous. »

In another post, I will read a message from Reiner Fuellmich dated June 8, 2025, in which he addresses the public ten days after his transfer. I want to clarify that this message was not recorded or published by Ms Katja Wörmer.

