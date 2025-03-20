Day 46. March 18, 2025. A new day. Not wonderful.

February 17 to February 26, 2025. Reiner’s final plea took 4 days.

March 10, 2025. It was supposed to be Christof Miseré, but he was too ill to come, so at the last minute Katja Woermer, also ill, got in her car and drove to court. She became increasingly ill, so it turned into a half day.

Now it’s Day 46. Before the day starts, Claudia Jaworski is outside the court building, interviewing the arrivals, including one of Reiner’s lawyers, Edgar Siemund. We find out he had an unexpected 3000 page dump of documents just 10 days earlier. There is no way he could assimilate the material and be ready to make a final plea.

That is only part of what needs to be dealt with.

Here’s the video - In German, but with auto-generated English sub-titles available. (See the instructions at the end.) Note: I suggest you use the Chrome browser. I tried, today, using Brave. The subtitles were impossibly tiny. Then I went back to Chrome. The sub-titles were well placed and easy to read.

I’ll start with the blurb:

MAKING THE FINAL PLEAS DESPITE THREATS The 46th trial day in the embezzlement trial against Dr. Reiner Füllmich took place on 18.03.24. The threatening situation already described on the penultimate day of the trial is said to have escalated. In the meantime, the entire defense team, with the exception of one public defender, is said to have been subjected to criminal charges as well as insults and threats of violence. A witness was summoned by the defense regarding the latter, but was not heard by the court because, in the opinion of the chamber, this has nothing to do with the accusation of embezzlement. The defense, on the other hand, is of the opinion that the testimony of this witness is directly related to the credibility of the statements of two complainants. Despite this threat to obstruct the defense, Dr. Miseré pleaded. The question arises as to whether the principles of a “fair trial” are being upheld here?

Here’s the video.

Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4s2w4_IE1s

Only 4 more trial days are scheduled. The next is for April 1.

LIST OF SCHEDULED TRIAL DATES, February 17 to April 29.

BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case,

- previous and scheduled court dates.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Rosdorf

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Grossen Sieke 8

37124 Rosdorf

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

no glitter on the envelops,

no stamps or money in the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

TO DONATE:

To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

FURTHER TRIAL DATES:

6 further trial dates have been scheduled

AND NOW THE FIRST 2 HAVE BEEN CANCELLED:

starting January 21, 2025

until the end of February 2025

Posted March 20, 2025