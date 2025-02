Finally, a court day for Reiner, after a break of over two months. Day 40. And an interview with Katja Woermer, Reiner’s main lawyer. Plus a list of further scheduled court days, going to the end of April.

I will give the Youtube link to the interview.

But first, here is my translation.

Peter - Interviewer: So have you been able to bring anything to completion?

Katja - Reiner’s main lawyer: It’s still not completed. I’ve been able to read out further written submissions that were handed in by us, some as early as at the end of 2023. And there are more. Because they deal with the criminal charges and a claim to get the money back from Marcel Templin. There is also a lot that the 2 lay judges do not know.

[Note: there is the main judge, Schindler, and then there are the 2 lay judges.)

Peter: How is Reiner?

Katja: He looks a bit battered. There was a situation this week, a stabbing, by an African, who wanted to attack Reiner and also others. He threw food around and spat at everyone. Then the guards intervened and removed him, but that had an effect on Reiner. And of course there is the length of time since early October 2023 that Reiner has been in prison. Also, while he is now allowed to talk with the other prisoners, he is in a transit station, a reception station, so the others are always changing.

Peter: Is there a way that it has changed, how he is coming to the court?

Katja: I was not there when he came in. I will see tomorrow. But there has been no formal decision that the leg irons will be dispensed with, so I presume they were still used, but I will see tomorrow. In fact, I hadn’t considered it. No one mentioned anything.

Peter: So the trial is proceeding normally. What is planned for the next trial day? Can you give us an overview?

Katja: The next meeting which was to be on on the 13th cannot take place, as I have not completed my plea. One or two other colleagues also can not appear on that day. Anyway it was supposed to only start at 2 pm. So we will forego that day.

The next meeting is planned for Monday, the 17th.

That week there are supposed to be 3 court days.

It has not been decided if it will be entirely me speaking, or if one of the others will also be making pleas. We’ll have to plan that.

Peter: I know you are exhausted and also have a headache.

Katja: It shows! I have no idea how many hours I was speaking and I’m not used to that. I believe it was 6 hours. I don’t know exactly.

I hope I was able to achieve something.

There were 2 different public prosecutors in attendance today, two ladies. That was pleasant, two pleasant young ladies.

If that changes anything, I don’t know.

But the trial observers found it interesting.

In any case, there was some information presented that had not been known. That was reflected back to me.

Toward the end I was told that I was reading too many documents. This extensive reading is not usual, but in this case, there were already so many written documents submitted so this fits with the other readings.

Peter: I hear a bit of optimism in your voice. Is that right.

Katja: I can’t say, especially after the reprimand at the end about reading too much. But who knows. Maybe we are reaching one person or the other from the public prosecutor’s officer. Maybe the previous prosecutors are on new cases because of the overly long pause.

Anyway we will hope for the best with the 2 new ladies and let things be.

Peter: Yes, let’s leave it at that. Rest well. Recuperate. Sweet dreams. And thank you, that, despite the circumstances, you made the time to give this statement to the lovely viewers who are waiting for it.

LIST OF FURTHER SCHEDULED TRIAL DATES, which go to the end of April, just a week before Reiner’s birthday on May 5.

FURTHER TRIAL DATES:

6 further trial dates have been scheduled

AND NOW THE FIRST 2 HAVE BEEN CANCELLED:

starting January 21, 2025

until the end of February 2025

PREVIOUS TRIAL DATES:

Day 01 Wednesday 31.01.2024

Day 02 Friday 02.02.2024

Day 03 Wednesday 07.02.2024

04th day Tuesday 27.02.2024 instead of Wednesday 14.02.2024

05th day Friday 01.03.2024 instead of Tuesday 20.02.2024

06th day Tuesday 05.03.2024 instead of Friday 23.02.2024

07th day Friday 08.03.2024

08th day Tuesday 12.03.2024

09th day Tuesday 02.04.2024

10th day Wednesday 03.03.2024

11th day Friday 19.03.2024

12th day Wednesday 24.03.2024

13th day Friday 03.05.2024

14th day Tuesday 07.03.2024

15th day Friday 17.05.2024

16th day Monday, June 10, 2024

17th day Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - cancelled due to KW’s illness

supposed to be the 18th day: Thursday, June 20, 2024 - not as scheduled due to non-appearance of both of Reiner’s lawyers

18th day - Wednesday, July 10, 2024

19th day, Friday, July 12, 2024 (half day)

20th day, Friday, July 19, 2024 (half day)

21st day, Thursday, July 25, 2024

22nd day, Wednesday July 31, 2024

23rd day, Tuesday August 6, 2024

24th day, Wednesday August 14, 2024

25th day, Tuesday August 20, 2024

26th day, Friday August 23, 2024

27th day, Wednesday August 28, 2024

28th day, Friday August 30, 2024

29th day, Tuesday Sept 3, 2024 - cancelled, to give Reiner some time to grieve

29th day, Friday Sept 6, 2024 (half day)

30th day, Wednesday Sept 11, 2024

31st day, Friday Sept 20, 2024 (half day)

32nd day, Wednesday, Oct 16, 2024

33rd day, Friday Oct 18, 2024 (half day)

34th day, Friday, Oct 25, 2024 (half day - less as Reiner was not well)

35th day, Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024 (interrupted by judge)

36th day, Friday, Nov 1, 2024 (Reiner very ill - plus Lawyer Siemund made ill by seeing the treatment of Reiner, and how Reiner’s condition is visibly deteriorating)

37th day, Thursday, Nov 7, 2024

38th day, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024

Nov 25 - cancelled - a judge is ill

39th day, Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024 - not cancelled though Reiner is ill

CANCELLED SCHEDULED COURT DATES:

Cancelled allegedly due to the illness of a Chamber member

Monday, 02.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 04.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, 09.12.2024, 09:15 am

Wednesday, 11.12.2024, 09:15 am

Monday, January 6, 2025, 09:15 am

Thursday, January 9, 2025, 09:15 am

Friday, January 17, 2025, 09:15 am

Posted February 4, 2025