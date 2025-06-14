What a difference one person can make. There have been a number of excellent overviews of Reiner’s case in German and English.
But only one person is speaking out, over and again about Reiner in Italian - Seba Terribilini:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
by Seba Terribilini
https://www.imolaoggi.it/2025/06/08/storia-dr-reiner-fuellmich/
June 8, 2025
That was the first version to be published. The English one followed:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/the-full-story-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich
June 13, 2025
Still needed: a publisher for the German version.
I also think of other people, who are the voice for Reiner in their country - like Djamila le Pair in the Netherlands and Kerstin Heusinger in France.
__________________
PS. By the way, to donate for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
_________________________________
BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
_________________________________
Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
no glitter on the envelops,
no stamps or money in the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
__________________________
TO DONATE:
To donate, here is the link for donations for legal and other expenses: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
___________________
EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
drtesslawrie.substack.com/p/the-full-story-of-dr-reiner-fuellmich
June 13, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
by Seba Terribilini
https://www.imolaoggi.it/2025/06/08/storia-dr-reiner-fuellmich/
June 8, 2025
GERMAN VERSION - PUBLISHER SOUGHT
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
2 WEEKS OF RESEARCH - ALL THE DETAILS
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING
by Paul Gregory
https://www.klasseverantwortung.de/endtimes/8.html
April 25, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
_________________________________
Posted June 14, 2025
Thank you to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich as he did his best in Grand Jury investigation for fake Pandemic this is why they fabricated false fraud arrest against him to shut him off because he mentioned many times the mafia of London City !
Watch Dr. Reiner Fuellmich interviews Dr. Alex Thomson. The City of London created Covid to digitally enslave us- Grand Jury Day 2
https://odysee.com/@Jerry_Can:0/The-City-of-London-created-Covid-to-digitally-enlsave-us---Grand-Jury-Day-2:1
Urgently Watch also this video for Terry Stough New World Order (The King in England own USA with deception & infiltration of Satanic Freemasonry )they also changed the real bible since K James in 1600 to mislead the people !
On youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bU6doCtmmDM
On substack https://substack.com/@phoenicianhunter/note/c-80154958
Freemasonry & Satanism is freedom of morality means the " Bad Morality" is Good for them and they lie about everything & they will tell you they are Jews , Christians , Muslims , Buddha while they are all Satanic Freemasons worship the King & the Queen of the Crown in England.. "Corona Virus" is the name of the genocide agenda to depopulate the Earth by the Crown in England ..Corona is the "Crown" in Spanish language while the Virus it means in Latin language the "Poison " !
Watch this lady reading part of this book Committee of 300 - by John Coleman the Queen & King of the Crown in England is the head of the Committee of 300 leading the enslavement, genocide , theft against humanity to own all the Earth & it's the continuation of the Imperialism colonised invasion!
https://odysee.com/@TruthVault:0/Committee-of-300-New-World-Order:9
"Imperialism of the Crown in England " " hacked our brains all people on Earth" since at least 1920 secretly poisoning our bodies with nanotechnology secretly starting with first infant vaccines to hack our brains secretly since birth , also they stole our DNA by infiltration the health system around the Earth to attack us directed energy tracking the frequency of the DNA and it is unique from one person to another and only that person will get directed energy weapons attacks or get the communication to the cranial cavity with V2K voice to skull technology as communication or as harassment !!
Graphene hidden in medicine in UK & I have samples of these NHS capsules !
1) https://odysee.com/@Bellomonte:2/Graphene-Oxide-in-Drugs:0
2) https://odysee.com/@OurFreeSociety:2/Nurofen-pain-killers-show-us-how-it-contains-Graphene-oxide:c
"Corona Virus" is the name of the genocide agenda to depopulate the Earth by the Crown in England ..Corona is the "Crown" in Spanish language while the Virus it means in Latin language the "Poison " !
Corona Virus is " Crown Poison" against humanity with directed energy weapons ( radiation poisoning ) & "bio-weapons injections or oral pharmacy poison and parasites !
Corona Virus is radiation & bio weapons drugs poisoning like what they did in Spanish flue plandemic too
https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/How-They-Depopulate:c
Since 1600 the British Crown controlling the science to get more power over humanity to enslave & steal all the Earth .. Please see websites about the history of the Royal society !
https://royalsociety.org/about-us/who-we-are/history/
This is the end of humanity !
Imperialism" hacked our brains “secretly” !
Watch Deborah Tavares from USA exposing NASA document showing the plan for depopulation using bio weapons & Radio Frequency attacks circa 2025
https://odysee.com/@StopTheCrime:d/USA-Inc-NASA-War-Documents-Depopulation--amp--You---Deborah-Tavares-Trevor-Coppola---Conspiracy-Con:a
This is the END OF HUMANITY The Pirates of the British imperialism colonised invasions collecting all the Earth with infiltration . secrecy & with deception while this time in last more than a century they are using the technology of silent weapons to hack our brains , invade our privacy & rights to enslave humanity secretly !!
More evidence of all that please watch this video Trump’s Deal with King Charles to join the Common Wealth !!
You can not make this shit up !
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G3TW3vQfFiQ&sttick=0
They stole everything from humanity with infiltration of governments , secret agencies , police , health system around the Earth infiltration & secrecy including stealing our DNA to attack us DEWs to that specific DNA frequency which unique from one person to another and to hack our brains and bodies secretly and remotely !!
Also watch this video below of Infiltration in last 300 years of Satanic Freemasonry to every government , to every legal system , to every religious leaders , to every secret agency & police , to every top positions in health system , to every media ... "around the Earth" in the last 300 years !
Watch this important video
https://odysee.com/@GMNMedia:9/Freemasons-Royal-Albert-Hall:5
Please read my comments because they are the truth & I am targeted heavily with directed energy attacks & gang stalking programs against me everywhere I go !
Watch this lady reading part of this book Committee of 300 - by John Coleman the Queen & King of the Crown in England is the head of the Committee of 300 leading the enslavement, genocide , theft against humanity to own all the Earth & it's the continuation of the Imperialism colonised invasion!
https://odysee.com/@TruthVault:0/Committee-of-300-New-World-Order:9
This is the END OF HUMANITY The Pirates of the British imperialism colonised invasions collecting all the Earth with infiltration . secrecy & with deception !!
We are already in One World Government ( Hierarchy Crown Parasites in England - The Pirates ) secretly in place top down control & Crown Military Industrial Complex controlling Every Government on Earth & USA government by hacking the brains & communicating with governments with secret silent communication called synthetic telepathy to conscious mind called V2K Voice to Skull technology beamed to the cranial cavity of the recipients according to the frequency of the DNA & the Brain wave signature to that person to control the news , the media & genocide ..etc
The enemy against us " all " is the "Committee of 300" & the head of the committee of 300 is the " Crown in England !
All presidents & governments around the Earth are " Satanic Freemasons" members of the committee of 300 secretly participating in theatre fictional story that there is governments to sedate & to mislead the people around the earth inorder to hide the main reasons for those declared wars & declared mandates ..... is to genocide the people in each country by their "own governments" like Bolshevik genocide & like the genocide happened in Cambodia by Pol Pot & like all the genocides happened at least in the last 300 years all done by infiltration of Satanic Freemasons (Nazis & called Zionists ) in the governments, religious leaders ..etc their loyalty to the Head of the Satanic Freemasonry around the Earth which is the Head of the Committee of 300 & Head of the One World Government of Piracy which is the Crown Parasites in England !
Freemasonry & Satanism is freedom of morality and they lie about everything to divide the people and to make them against each other and they lie they are Jews , Christians , Muslims , Buddha ...etc while infact they are all secretly ""Satanic Freemasons worshipping the King or Queen for the Crown in England Head of Satanic Freemasonry around the Earth !
All these governments around the Earth now & in USA are Freemasons Satanists with zero morality against the People !
Watch this cartoon summary who is behind the federal reserve & the IRS ... in this cartoon “around” 16:10 you will see the Rothschild standing on " Buckingham Palace in London " !
https://odysee.com/@Lone_Wolf_On_A_Star:0/The-Collapse-of-The-American-Dream-Explained-in-Animation:3d3
Those Pirates (House of Windsor -"Saxe- Coburg - Gotha" house of the Hanover) in Buckingham Palace are the Head of the One World Government of Piracy twining with Rothschild & controlling USA officials and bankers & USA government and controlling all the governments around the Earth by hacking their brains too “with their knowledge” !!
Do you have any idea what is "hacking people brains" without the people consent or knowledge ?!
“This means we have “zero privacy” inside our houses , homes and inside our brains and bodies !
While somebody else controlling our brain and body remotely without our knowledge & controlling our life span remotely to destroy the family unity !!”
Well the WEF World Economic Forum now started to talk about hacking people brains which is actually the hidden silent weapon against humanity and they actually started hacking the people brains around the Earth secretly since at least early 1900 !
There are no viruses as germs in human history as no one isolated any virus in human history
*Watch video for Dr Stefan Lanka, a microbiologist and “virologist” who announcing to the world there is no virus as germ in human history
https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/kateinterviewsstefan2:4
*watch Dr Stefan Lanka PhD proofs Covid19, Sars-Cov-2 does not exist. The so called virus has never been isolated.
https://odysee.com/@WorldOfTheFree:d/Stefan_Lanka_There_Is-No-Proof_Covid19_Exists_2021-04-21:f
Watch video Weaponized 5G Pulsating Microwaves Caught in the Act While We Are ALL Sleeping !!
https://rumble.com/v4so62n-may-1-2024.html
Attacking humanity pulsating 5G & more to cause , flue like symptoms by depriving our cells from oxygen & causing low immunity with many diseases like cancer , autoimmune diseases what they call the "cow mad disease" which is directed energy weapons attacks against humans and against animals live stock to cause fear there is virus as germ while it is directed energy weapons attacks remotely against humanity !