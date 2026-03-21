MORE SUPPORT OF REINER. A DOCUMENTARY FROM SEBA TERRIBILINI & PHILIPPE CARILLO
I've often heard the question: What can one person do? Or two? Or a few?
From the beginning of Reiner’s imprisonment, individual efforts have been so important. People who went to the court and reported on the events of the day, for instance. Along the way, some people dropped off and others emerged - so, in fact, there continued to be a continuity of information coming out about what was happening with Reiner - including through my passing on the various voices.
Individual voices that have spoken out for Reiner are coming to mind. Claudia Jaworski, with her court report. Djamila le Pair and Kerstin Heusinger with their reports, in English (which is not the mother-tongue of either of them!!), of what was happening in court with Reiner. Plus quite a number of voices have written about Reiner.
Recently I’ve passed on Paul Charles Gregory’s refutations of David Hughes’ condemnation of Reiner as guilty and of being involved with Scientology:
ttps://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Hughes.html
https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/scientology.html
As for Seba Terribilini and Philippe Carillo, they began by asking approximately a hundred prominent people to send them short videos on why they support Reiner and to end with: FREE REINER FUELLMICH. Forty-sex of us - often with Seba nudging us - sent messages. A film was created. Then Seba set up a Substack in which, in addition to promoting the whole video, she sent out each short video individually. So the content kept going out, rather than being forgotten.
Now she and Philippe are creating a new film:
Link: sebaterribilini.substack.com/p/free-reiner-the-film
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When I think back to the people speaking out for Reiner, In each case someone had a strong desire to help Reiner and took action.
In each case, as well, the message needed to reach people. So each spreading of the message is vital to the success of the effort. Each person who learns of the effort, takes it in, and spreads it further, is making a contribution.
Spread the word. It’s time for Reiner - and all of us - to be free.
Elsa
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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2
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BELOW:
- information for letters to Reiner,
- information to donate,
- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.
Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)
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Here is the address to write to Reiner:
LETTERS;
JVA Bremervoerde
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Am Steinberg 75
D - 27432 Bremervoerde
Germany
postcards and cards allowed,
stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,
no glitter on the envelops,
no books or other objects - not permitted,
nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,
put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.
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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:
IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:
EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,
PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER
by Paul Charles Gregory
https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html
https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html
IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:
by Seba Terribilini
ENGLISH:
THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044
June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
ITALIAN:
STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951
June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025
GERMAN:
DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH
https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306
June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025
SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH
by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino
worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the
April 22, 2025
THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison
by Greg Reese
gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
May 15, 2025
THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES
https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/
May 13, 2025
2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case
Sept 5, 2024
MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke
Sept 6, 2024
EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline
https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline
Sept 7, 2024
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Posted March 21, 2026