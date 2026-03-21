I've often heard the question: What can one person do? Or two? Or a few?

From the beginning of Reiner’s imprisonment, individual efforts have been so important. People who went to the court and reported on the events of the day, for instance. Along the way, some people dropped off and others emerged - so, in fact, there continued to be a continuity of information coming out about what was happening with Reiner - including through my passing on the various voices.

Individual voices that have spoken out for Reiner are coming to mind. Claudia Jaworski, with her court report. Djamila le Pair and Kerstin Heusinger with their reports, in English (which is not the mother-tongue of either of them!!), of what was happening in court with Reiner. Plus quite a number of voices have written about Reiner.

Recently I’ve passed on Paul Charles Gregory’s refutations of David Hughes’ condemnation of Reiner as guilty and of being involved with Scientology:

ttps://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Hughes.html

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/scientology.html

As for Seba Terribilini and Philippe Carillo, they began by asking approximately a hundred prominent people to send them short videos on why they support Reiner and to end with: FREE REINER FUELLMICH. Forty-sex of us - often with Seba nudging us - sent messages. A film was created. Then Seba set up a Substack in which, in addition to promoting the whole video, she sent out each short video individually. So the content kept going out, rather than being forgotten.

Now she and Philippe are creating a new film:

Link: sebaterribilini.substack.com/p/free-reiner-the-film

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When I think back to the people speaking out for Reiner, In each case someone had a strong desire to help Reiner and took action.

In each case, as well, the message needed to reach people. So each spreading of the message is vital to the success of the effort. Each person who learns of the effort, takes it in, and spreads it further, is making a contribution.

Spread the word. It’s time for Reiner - and all of us - to be free.



Elsa

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PS. By the way, to donate to Reiner for legal and other expenses, here is the link: https://www.givesendgo.com/GBBX2

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BELOW:

- information for letters to Reiner,

- information to donate,

- excellent overviews of Reiner’s case.

Note: if you are new to the ongoing updates on Reiner’s case, or just want a refresher, please go to the links to excellent recent overviews.)

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Here is the address to write to Reiner:

LETTERS;

JVA Bremervoerde

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Am Steinberg 75

D - 27432 Bremervoerde

Germany

postcards and cards allowed,

stamps allowed, but no money in the envelops,

no glitter on the envelops,

no books or other objects - not permitted,

nothing to be mentioned about the case - though now, according to the latest information, his mail is no longer scanned,

put your name of each page of the letter, just in case - though at present letters are no longer taken out of the envelops.

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EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF THE REINER FUELLMICH CASE:

IN-DEPTH RESEARCH of ORIGINAL DOCUMENTS:

EVENTS FROM THE BEGINNING,

PLUS REFUATIONS OF THE ATTACKS ON REINER

by Paul Charles Gregory

https://klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/Guide.html

https://www.klasseverantwortung.com/endtimes/events-from-the-beginning.html

IN 3 LANGUAGES: ENGLISH, ITALIAN AND GERMAN:

by Seba Terribilini

ENGLISH:

THE FULL STORY OF DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171347044

June 13, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

ITALIAN:

STORIA DEL DR. REINER FUELLMICH: PERSECUZIONE, ABUSI E SCANDALOSA CONDANNA

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171341951

June 8, 2025, updated Aug 18, 2025

GERMAN:

DIE GANZE GESCHICHTE VON DR. REINER FUELLMICH

https://substack.com/home/post/p-171350306

June 15, 2025, revised version Aug 19, 2025

SCANDAL IN GERMANY: UPDATE ON THE SHOCKING PERSECUTION OF DR. REINER FÜLLMICH

by Seba Terribilini and Cynthia Salatino

worldcouncilforhealth.substack.com/p/scandal-in-germany-update-on-the

April 22, 2025

THE ATROCIOUS CONVICTION OF REINER FUELLMICH:

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison

by Greg Reese

gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner

May 15, 2025

THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO PREVENT FÜLLMICH'S RETURN TO PUBLIC LIFE AT ALL COSTS – A PROCESS THAT GOES FAR BEYOND LEGAL BOUNDARIES

https://uncutnews.ch/regierung-will-fuellmichs-rueckkehr-in-die-oeffentlichkeit-um-jeden-preis-verhindern-ein-prozess-der-weit-ueber-juristische-grenzen-hinausreicht/

May 13, 2025

2 MUST-READ PIECES. 2 EXCELLENT OVERVIEWS OF "The Unjust and Evil Prosecution of Dr. Reiner Fuellmich"

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/2-excellent-overviews-reiner-fuellmich-case

Sept 5, 2024

MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including from one of the last people he interviewed

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/support-for-reiner-peter-koenig-wolfgang-jeschke

Sept 6, 2024

EVEN MORE SUPPORT FOR REINER! Including a fabulous detailed timeline

https://truthsummit.substack.com/p/more-support-for-reiner-fuellmich-timeline

Sept 7, 2024

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Posted March 21, 2026